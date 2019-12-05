Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a dispute on Hillside Way where a woman claimed her husband threatened to kill her. The man denied making threats and claimed the wife’s cousin assaulted him and put a gun in his face.
The woman said the threats were sent to her over her phone, but the phone was dead so she couldn’t show deputies the threats. The woman and cousin came over to the husband’s residence where a dispute ensued. The argument spilled over to the cousin’s residence where the husband claimed the cousin punched him in the face and put a gun in his face. The cousin also claimed the husband punched him in the head. All parties were separated after declining to prosecute each other.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•vehicle accident with a fence and power pole on Marlow Rd. The driver fled the scene but a juvenile stayed in the vehicle.
•a woman on Pleasant Acres Dr. claimed a man slapped her in the face. The man denied the assault and the deputies found no physical evidence of the clap.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Hwy. 98.
•a woman on Diamond Hill Church Rd. complained about another woman beating on her door to confront her.
•dispute between neighbors over a barking dog on Red Oak Rd.
•welfare check on a man reportedly hallucinating the night before on Pinetree Cir. The man was not hallucinating and seemed OK when speaking to deputies.
•a man on Upland Dr. complained about his ex-boyfriend harassing him and possibly stalking him and his roommate.
•two men on Marlow Rd. complained about a man they hired to clean their chicken house leaving the house damaged and taking equipment.
•complaints of stolen electricity through tampering with a meter on Sandy Creek Rd.
•a man on Pine Way Ln. complained about juveniles riding dirt bikes through his yard.
•complaints of someone injuring a dog on Bob Mann Rd.
