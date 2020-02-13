A woman on Hwy. 330 recently accused her husband being involved in sex trafficking and having a computer containing nude photos of her and her child.
The woman asked for a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy to stand by while she retrieved her belongings from the residence. The deputy suggested the friend not help due to the husband not being at the residence
The deputy later met with the husband and told him about the situation. The deputy then contacted the woman who claimed the husband had a black computer tower that had nude photos of her and her child on its hard drive and accused him of sex trafficking.
MAN ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTS HIMSELF
JCSO deputies and EMS responded to a residence on Old Commerce Rd. where a man accidentally shot himself in the hand.
The man said he was cleaning the gun when it fired. EMS reportedly could not find an exit wound on the man’s hand. Another witness on scene confirmed that the gun shot was accidental while the man was cleaning the gun.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Athens/South Jackson were:
•a woman said her mother-in-law’s JCPenney credit card was fraudulently used in Athens to buy a rug.
•a woman said her Bob Holman Rd. residence was broken into multiple times while she was in the Oglethorpe County Jail. She reported clothing, birth certificates, a Green Dot card and a video game console stolen.
•a woman on Harris Hills Dr. complained about her neighbor’s across the street parking on the road and impeding her from pulling out of her driveway.
•a man on Annes Ct. was scammed into buying eight $500 Walmart gift cards for a caller who claimed his Social Security number was compromised.
•complaints of gunshots on Brock Rd.
•a man on Winford Smith Rd. complained about a group of teenage males breaking into a vacant neighboring residence.
•rocks fell off a tractor trailer on Hwy. 330 and struck a vehicle in the opposite lane.
•complaints of numerous gunshots and a woman screaming near Wheelis Rd. The deputy couldn’t make contact with anyone in the area of the alleged shooting.
•a man on Hwy. 330 was seen on Dollar General surveillance cameras throwing a brick through a store window. The man left the store with several boxes of cigarettes.
•dispute between a woman and her father on J.T. Elrod Rd. over the father not wanting the woman and her husband living at his residence anymore.
•a man on Jefferson River Rd. found his glass back door shattered and medications stolen. The man believes his estranged wife and her boyfriend broke in to his residence.
