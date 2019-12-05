A man on Hwy. 330 told Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies his girlfriend threw something at him during an argument.
The argument was reportedly over him sending donations to St. Jude’s Children Hospital and the girlfriend claimed they didn’t have money for donations and Christmas gifts for their children. The man claimed she threw her vape pen at the back of his head, but she denied the assault. There was no physical evidence of the assault either, however, the man had a cut on his eye which he claimed was from a previous incident
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•minor vehicle accident with an empty school bus on Winder Hwy.
•vehicle accident with a wheelbarrow on Storey Ln.
•assisted EMS with a man choking on food on Briar Rose Dr.
•a woman visited the JCSO to report incidents of computer hacking, and family violence by her ex-husband from years in the past. The woman didn’t report any recent incidents.
•a woman on W.O. Smith Rd. complained about suspicious vehicles driving in front of her residence.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a suspicious vehicle thought by GSP to possibly contain a dead body. However, other JCSO deputies performed a motorist assist on the vehicle the night before and moved the vehicle out of the roadway on Hwy. 129.
•assisted the fire department with a vehicle fire on Holiday Cemetery Rd.
•complaints of a man at a residence on Jefferson River Rd. requesting money from an elderly woman.
•vehicle accidents with deer on Athens Hwy. and Brockton Rd.
•a woman on Double Bridges Rd. complained about a man throwing bags into her yard.
•a man on B. Whitfield Rd. was scammed out of $1,100. The man received a call from someone claiming to be with Social Security telling him he had warrants for his arrest and he needed to pay through EBay gift cards to clear his name.
•a gate at a warehouse was damaged by a tractor trailer on Valentine Industrial Pkwy.
•a man on Jackson Trail Rd. reported a firearm missing.
•a woman on Riley Rd. complained about pellets from a pellet gun striking her residence.
