Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to complaints of an assault on Banks Rd. where a woman said a man strangled her three times before he left her residence.
The woman said she had a man over at her residence for a sexual encounter and after the act, him and his friends would not leave. She said she called a friend over to help make the men leave. The friend came over with the suspect. The woman claims the suspect was angry at her because he wants to be in a relationship with her.
The suspect allegedly grabbed and squeezed the woman by the throat outside her residence. She was able to break free and run inside the residence, but he followed her and allegedly choked her again. She broke free once more but he strangled her a third time in her bedroom before he left the residence. The woman believes the suspect was intoxicated during the assault.
The suspect later went to the Jackson County Jail to turn himself in, but he was released. The investigation is still ongoing at the time of the report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Athens/South Jackson were:
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a single vehicle accident on Crooked Creek Rd. The driver was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with a head and possible arm injury.
•assisted the GSP and the fire department with a single vehicle accident on Hwy. 129. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and was extricated by the fire department.
•a man on Reynolds Rd. said three dogs came onto his property and attacked his animals, killing one goat and one rabbit.
•a woman on Drew Ln. reported issues with her teenage son. She said after taking the child home from school, he ran away, but was brought back by his father. According to a school counselor, the child is being bullied and recently acted out.
•complaints of vehicles parked in the roadway on Marie Ct.
•complaints of a man and woman arguing on Drew Ln. The man went to the woman’s residence and was outside yelling before the woman exited the residence and the two started arguing.
•a man on Anniston Dr. complained about his ex-wife degrading him on social media.
•a woman on Crooked Creek Rd. complained about finding three used condoms, a T-shirt and a coffee cup on her walking trail.
•an ex-couple complained about arguing inside a vehicle on J.T. Elrod Rd. The man claims the woman hit him while he was recording the incident.
•assisted the GSP with a multi-vehicle accident on Hwy. 129.
•assisted EMS on Fuller Rd. with a man having a bad reaction to smoking marijuana.
•vehicle accident with a power pole on Hwy. 330.
•a man on Crooked Creek Village noticed lights on at a residence belonging to his sister-in-law. The shop on the property was broken into and heavy machinery and other valuable items were stolen.
