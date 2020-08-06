A Jefferson woman said she was attacked multiple times over a nine-and-a-half-hour span by her husband last week.
The alleged attacks occurred at their residence on Billie Dean Drive where the woman said that her husband jumped on her, beat her and choked her multiple times.
She said the violence began after they got into an argument over how her husband was talking to their children.
The woman said the assaults included him throwing her head against a wall, beating her in the shower and choking her with a hair dryer chord while in the kitchen.
COMMERCE
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce:
•agency assist on Barber Rd. were a person was reportedly lying on the ground and throwing up on a sidewalk. The man said either his appendix exploded or he suffered a heart attack. He was tended to by emergency medical services.
•arson on Blacks Creek Church Rd. where an American flag and a porch were reportedly burned. Surveillance videos showed a male approach the flag and burn holes in it in multiple spots. He then lit the flag at the base, catching both the flag and porch on fire. Neither the flag or porch became fully engulfed in flames. The owner of the residence said he did not recognize the man on the surveillance footage, according to the incident report.
•enticing a child for incident purposes on Woods Bridge Rd. where a woman said her 13-year-old daughter received inappropriate messages from a 19-year-old male, asking her to smoke marijuana with him and for her to give him “a lap dance.” The woman said she feared her daughter and the male were sending each other nude photos.
•suspicious activity on Huff Hill Rd. where a woman said something hit her house, adding that the noise sounded like someone had shot it.
•dispute on B. Wilson Rd. where a property manager said a tenant threatened her after being evicted. She said the tenant came to her office and told her she would “spit on her and beat her up.” Two witnesses corroborated the property manager’s story. The tenant, however, said the property owner had been harassing her for six months. She said she never threatened the property owner and had a witness to back up her story as well.
•agency assist on Bradberry Ct. where a man said he wanted to harm himself. The man reportedly had minor cuts and was intoxicated. He refused treatment from emergency medical services.
•dispute on Pine Forest Way where a woman said her roommate became agitated when she wouldn’t drink with her and then shoved her.
•harassing communications on Cabin Creek Cir. where a woman said she receives about 50 to 60 messages a day from a man, saying she owes him money for a vehicle. She said the man also posted false accusations about her father on his employer’s website.
•suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where two men told a deputy they were filming a YouTube video “as a homeless man begging for money from a rich man.”
JEFFERSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson:
•agency assist on Hwy. 129 where a married couple gave conflicting stories about an automobile accident between the two in which their children were passengers in one of the vehicles. The woman said she followed her husband in her vehicle after he took their children in a truck without child seats. She said he slammed on his brakes, causing her to strike the rear of his truck. The man, however, said his wife showed up with the children “having a mental breakdown.” He said she made him take the kids, then began chasing him with her vehicle and then ran into him. He said she then ran up to his truck and tried to get to the kids through the side window. He said she then tried to break his side window to enter the truck, prompting him to call 911. Both denied each other’s story and each wanted the other arrested. Jefferson police, which was also on the scene, reportedly resolved the dispute.
•suspicious activity on Brockton Loop where a woman said she has seen the same vehicle traveling the road multiple times a day for the past three weeks. The woman told a deputy she’s possibly being stalked.
•dispute on Lebanon Church Rd. where the complainant said a man threatened him with mace and a knife to get him out of his residence. The complainant said the man has mushrooms, acid and marijuana at the residence. The man said he does own a knife and mace, but didn’t have those items out that night.
•death investigation (non-murder) Lewis Sailors Rd. where a man was found facedown in a bed. The man’s son said he attempted to administer CPR. A medical unit arrived and pronounced the man dead.
•theft by taking on Adams Rd. in Jefferson where a man said a battery charger was stolen from his barn after a tiller and battery charger were stolen two months ago.
•dispute on Geiger Rd. where a intoxicated man said he was beaten up by an unspecified group. He was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for his injuries. The man’s wife said her son punched the man while defending her.
•suspicious activity on Cane Creek Rd. where a person reported someone knocking on their door.
•agency assist on Adams Rd. where an accident occurred with a minor injury.
•dispute on Commerce Rd. where a man riding in the backseat of a vehicle grabbed the driver in an attempt to get him to slow down, leading to a verbal altercation. The driver reportedly told the man that he would “do something to him” and made comments about a “.45 ACP” and cutting him. The driver, who said being grabbed caused him to swerve in the other lane of traffic, denied threatening to harm the man.
•damage to property on Bennett Cemetery Rd. where a man said both his fence and and a barbed-wire fence from what appeared to be an automobile accident.
•dispute now Windy Hill Rd. where a juvenile left a residence after being told not to by his mother.
•theft by taking on Traditions Way where a $35 end table was reported stolen from a model home.
•dispute on Windy Hill Rd. where a woman reported seeing a man chase a woman, push her and threaten to kill her.
•information on Old Winder Hwy. where a man said someone stole his goat. According to the incident report, a deputy said it appeared the goat pushed over the fence and got out.
•hit-and-run on Blackstock Rd. where a woman said her daughter’s car was struck while her daughter was attending a party.
•forgery on Jason Pond Way where a woman reportedly wrote a $200,000 check, saying she was dying and wanted to give away some of her inheritance. The person who received the check said she discovered the woman had a history of fraud and writing bad checks. She said she has not cashed or depositing the check, believing it to be fraudulent.
•agency assist on Adams Rd. where a deputy responded to a report of woman locking her children in cages at residence. A deputy arrived on the scene, but learned that the woman hadn’t lived there in a year and was told by a man there that he had custody of the children through DFCS. The man allowed the deputy to search the home, and no cages were found.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a woman said her vehicle was struck in the rear by another motorist when she stopped for an accident.
•theft by taking on McMullan Rd. where a man said his Chihuahua was stolen. He said three people came over to his residence to wash clothes and said his dog was gone when he woke up in the morning. The man told a deputy where he believes his dog was taken and said if law enforcement went there, they would also find drugs at that residence.
•information on Lake St. where a woman said her husband, who had been off drugs five months, was missing. She said she believes he’s using drugs again.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 11 where gun shots were reported.
•agency assist on Jimmy Reynolds Dr. where a man said a 65-year-old man had been groping and making sexually-explicit comments to his 13-year-old daughter and other girls at a residence in Hall County. The man said he would report to incident to law enforcement there.
MAYSVILLE
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Maysville:
•agency assist on Hillside Way at Red Oak Rd. where an automobile accident with injuries was reported.
•dispute on Pleasant Ct. where two brothers, who were evicted from a residence, said they were harassed by their former landlord. Another man said the landlord threatened to beat him up.
•suspicious activity on Red Oak Rd. where a woman said that someone accused her of dealing drugs. She said this person somehow intercepted her outgoing calls and accused her of dealing narcotics. The woman said this has happened three times.
•dispute on Jackson Woods Rd. where a woman, who reportedly has mental health issues and lives in a shed, threw a brick at someone. The woman agreed to be transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation “as long as she could have a glass of milk and her cigarettes.”
•death investigation (non-murder) a woman said she arrived home to find her boyfriend lying near a lawnmower deceased with small amounts of blood coming from his nose, ear and eye. The man was said to have an extensive history of medical issues, including heart and prostate problems.
•information on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. where a woman reported suspected drug activity at a nearby residence. She said her driveway is being used as a turnaround for drivers looking for the residence where she believes drug operation is housed. She also said she believes her mailbox flag is being used as a signal for drug buying.
•burglary on Hardman Orchard Rd. where a couple said someone broke into a residence they own and stole numerous items, including jet ski, jet ski trailer, four-wheeler, six televisions and a washer and dryer.
•agency assist on Jackson Woods Rd. where a woman reportedly fell and hit her head after a schizophrenic episode. The woman refused medical attention from emergency medical services.
•damage to property on Plainview Rd. where a man, who said he’d been trying to repossess a vehicle for over a year, reportedly found the vehicle cut in half in the front yard of a residence.
•agency assist on Donahoo Rd. where a man reportedly had a seizure. The man, who was not actively seizing when a deputy arrived, admitted to using meth earlier in the day. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
NICHOLSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Nicholson:
•suspicious activity on Hunters Ridge Rd. where a woman said she saw a man place a camera in her cul-de-sac, believing he did this to spy on her.
•suspicious activity on Hunters Ridge Rd. where a man said he suspected a person walking in the road was involved with drug activity in the neighborhood.
•dispute on Firethorne Pt. where a man said he confronted juveniles swinging on a rope connected to a tree on his neighbor’s property.
•suspicious activity on Brockton Rd. where the complainants said two people came onto their property.
•burglary on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a man said someone entered his screen porch and stole multiple items from the porch and outside the residence.
•shoplifting on Hwy. 441 where a store worker said that man who had previously shoplifted from the business had returned to the store. The store worker said she didn’t see him take anything while on site, but another customer reported seeing him remove items from his pants in the parking lot.
•dispute on Broad St. where a woman said her boyfriend took her keys and phone after an argument but gave them back.
•information on Sanford Rd. where a four-wheeler was reported to be driven on the road with two juveniles on it. This was the second time these juveniles had been warmed about riding four-wheelers driving on roadways.
•dispute on Pace Dr. in Nicholson where a man, who said he’d been having suicidal thoughts on and off for months, got into an argument with his mother’s boyfriend. Emergency medical services talked with the man, who said he was not having suicidal thoughts at that time. A person at the residence said the man requested a knife to hurt himself. The person also said the man approached him with a fang-shaped neckless, believing he intended to hurt him. The man denied wanting to hurt himself or anyone else.
•information on Maysville Rd. where a man said he wanted to talk about his drug addiction and see if he could get help. A deputy gave the man the number of the Georgia Crisis Hot Line.
•suspicious activity on Spud Palmer Rd. where a man discovered the side door of his home opened. No one was found at the residence.
•entering automobile on Chandler Cemetery Rd. where a pistol was reported stolen from a woman’s truck.
•suspicious activity on Jim David Rd. where chicken fighting was suspected. A man at the residence told a deputy that he had to chase one of his chickens that had gotten out of the pen but was not having them fight each other. The deputy noted that nothing “appeared out of the ordinary with the chickens.”
•burglary on Ivy Creek Dr. where a woman said someone stole her wallet and a couple of cell phones while she spent 16 days in jail. She said a video of her having sex with her boyfriend was on one of the stolen phones.
•information on Hwy. 334 where a man said he received a metal spoon and fork in the mail from China that he did not order and thought this was suspicious.
NORTH JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in North Jackson:
•theft by taking on Holly Springs Rd. where a woman said her vehicle was stolen with her wallet also in it.
•information on Raco Pkwy. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend was harassing her by sending explicit videos of her online and violating a temporary protective order she has against him.
•damage to property on Whites Bottom Rd. where six inch deep ruts were reportedly left in the road from a motorist apparently spinning tires. The complainant said this is a daily occurrence and he is “tired of it.” The man identified the person responsible, though he said he knew of no motive other than the man “being an S.O.B.” The man also complained of nothing being done about drug activity on the road and said he would “take matters into his own hands if something wasn’t done.” The man accused of spinning his tries told a deputy that the complainant had made an illegal speed bump in the road and he was trying to flatten it.
•information on Sealy Place on a woman reported that horses had gotten lose and came on her property. She said this is an ongoing issue.
•animal complaint on Renee Rd. where two women said their neighbor’s dogs got loose and injured a cat that doesn’t belong to them. They said the dogs often wander the area.
•information on Kimberly Rd. were a 17-year-old male with developmental disabilities reportedly went over to a neighboring property and attempted to open car doors. The man’s mother needed assistance from law enforcement to get her son, who has been combative in the past, back into their house.
•driving without insurance or registration where a man was cited for the infractions after a traffic stop. The man also admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Village Park where a woman said she saw flashlights from the woods across the road and then heard someone knock on the side of her house twice.
•agency assist on Darling Ln. where a pregnant woman said she was in pain and needed to go to the hospital. Emergency medical services called law enforcement on the scene since three juveniles were at the residence and could not be left alone while the woman was transported. A deputy waited at the residence until the children’s father arrived.
•theft by deception on Brooks Rd. where a woman sent $1,005 to two people she began talking to over a phone app. She later canceled her bank and credit card accounts after she suspected them of fraud.
•theft by taking on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a man who’d been released from a mental health hospital noticed his briefcase was taken. The briefcase contained his social security card, birth certificate and banking documents.
•theft by taking on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a man said his chainsaw and backpack blower were stolen. He said his pistol was also missing.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 82 where a deputy noted that someone had tried to pry open a door to a building and damaged the security floodlights.
•financial card transaction fraud on Nichols Rd. where a woman reported $365 worth of transactions on her bank account that she did not recognize.
•theft by taking on Mt. Creek Church Rd. where a catalytic converter was reportedly stolen from a church van.
•agency assist on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a vehicle struck a utility pole, disabling the traffic lights for the intersection.
•agency assist on Hwy. 15 where an accident with injuries was reported. A woman was tended to by emergency medical services but refused transport to a hospital.
SOUTH JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in South Jackson:
•dispute on Jefferson Rd. where a woman said her employer withheld her paycheck due to two counterfeit $100 bills she collected from a customer while working a shift. The woman’s boss said she should have been able to determine the bills were fake. The woman’s boyfriend reportedly confronted her boss over the issue and was banned from the store for two years.
•driving without a license on Hwy. 129 where a man on a motorcycle with only a Class C license was cited for the infraction after being stopped for speeding.
•suspicious activity on Old Commerce Rd. where a vehicle was parked in front of a volunteer fire department.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Moore Ct. where a woman with a extensive history of COPD was found in a recliner, cold to the touch.
•criminal trespass on Crooked Creek Rd. where two a 15-year-old and 14-year-old were reportedly fighting. The 15-year-old caused damage to the interior of the home, according to the incident report.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Maple Walk where an estranged couple argued while one of them was retrieving their belongings.
•welfare check on Walnut River Trail where officers checked on an elderly woman with dementia. She was OK.
•suspicious activity on New Cut Rd. where someone reported a van was parked in a cul-de-sac. The driver said he was waiting for another van to split up delivery items.
•terroristic threats and acts on Ednaville Rd. where a man reported his daughter's ex-boyfriend threatened to shoot up their house in social media messages.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck with no injuries.
•suspicious activity on Freedom Pkwy. where a man reported his dogs were barking around his house and he thought someone had been outside.
•criminal trespass on Betsy Ross Ln. where a man saw someone trying to enter his shed. The suspect fled when he noticed the complainant.
•dispute on Walnut Ridge Dr. where two men argued and the incident became physical. One of the men reportedly hit the other several times.
•criminal trespass on Duck Rd. where a man reported a former tenant returned to the property without permission. During one of the trips, the man reportedly drove through the grass in a yard.
•death investigation on Panther Ct. where a man with an extensive medical history was found dead.
•information on Cedar Ridge Dr. where someone received a small baggie with a brown powder inside. The package indicated it was a stud earring. Similar incidents have been reported across the country where people receive an package, indicating the contents are jewelry, but there are seeds/dirt inside.
•identity fraud on Creek View Dr. where someone filed for unemployment in a man's name.
•suspicious activity on Serenity Ct. where a man reported that he was receiving harassing phone calls. He had blocked 25 numbers and was in a group text with around 30 phone numbers, none of which he recognized. When the man answered the calls, someone cursed at him and told him to stop calling him.
•information on Harrison St. where a woman said a vendor at a festival told someone she (the complainant) had tested positive for COVID-19. When the complainant confronted her about it and said she had tested positive several weeks before and was clear now, she said the vendor grabbed her and pushed her out of the booth. The vendor said the woman had tested positive recently and repeatedly returned to her booth, despite being asked to leave. She said she gently grabbed the woman's arm and walked her out of the booth.
•suspicious activity on Curk Roberts Rd. where a woman received a text message saying they had been paid to kill her, but were going to show her mercy if she paid them $5,000.
•death investigation on Meadow Lake Terrace where a woman hanged herself.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where officers assisted with a two-vehicle wreck with minor damages.
•criminal trespass on Prescott Point where a woman reported it appeared someone had tried to enter her home.
•theft by taking on Evergreen Ct. where someone tried to pry off hubcaps on a vehicle.
•dispute on Jefferson Ave. where officers were called for a dispute involving a child drop-off.
•suspicious activity on Reece Dr. where a man received an email from a homeowner's association president asking for Google gift cards. It was determined to be a scam and the HOA president did not send those emails.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 60 where a man took a garbage can with him when he moved homes. When confronted about it by the garbage pickup company, the man reportedly became upset and called a woman vulgar names.
•theft by taking on Erie Point where shingles were reported missing at a construction site.
•information on Ednaville Rd. where a man walked next to the roadway. He declined assistance.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported suspicious vehicles at a car wash. They were gone when officers arrived.
•civil matter on Walnut Ridge Dr. where two people had a custody dispute.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a man was walking down the road with his pants sagging and he didn't have on any underwear. Officers with the Braselton Police Department said the man's pants were pulled up and he didn't appear to be doing anything wrong.
