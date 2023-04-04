A woman was recently arrested after allegedly attacking another woman with a shovel and nearly hitting two people with a vehicle.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were initially called for a report of aggravated assault on New Kings Bridge Rd. in Nicholson.
The woman reportedly tried to attack another woman with a shovel, who defended herself with a plank. A witness said the suspect had also threatened to kill the woman.
Deputies were later called to a Griffith Rd., Athens, location after the suspect nearly hit two people with her vehicle. She also made threats to kill people at that location.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- information on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman was accused of shoplifting, but officers later learned she wasn't the suspect.
- agency assist on Traynham Rd. where deputies stood by while the Department of Family and Children Services removed a child from their mother.
- loitering or prowling on Erastus Church Rd. where a woman was arrested after trying to enter a camper.
- missing person on Chrystal Gail Dr. where a woman was reported missing, but later returned home.
- agency assist on I-85 where one person was transported to the hospital after sustaining an arm injury in a wreck.
- animal complaint on Ridge Mill Ln. where someone complained about dogs running loose.
- agency assist on Pryor St. where two people argued over a dog.
- damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. where a man reported his vehicle hydro-planed and he drove into a barricade.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an officer was called to a room at East Jackson Middle School.
- theft by taking on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone reportedly took forks from a forklift.
- identity fraud on North Broad St. where a woman reported someone attempted to fraudulently deposit a check.
- agency assist on Woods Bridge Rd. where deputies assisted an out-of-state agency with a criminal trespass warning.
- obstruction of officers and disrupting of public schools on Hoods Mill Rd. No additional information was provided.
- terroristic threats and acts and battery on Hoods Mill Rd. where an incident was reported in a locker room at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where someone reported an inappropriate text message.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an EJMS reported students took part in a social media challenge.
- information and Department of Family and Children Services referral on Old Hoods Mill Rd. where two adults left marijuana unattended while children were around.
- warrant service and brake light violation on Dry Pond Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- criminal trespass on Hwy. 441 where a man reportedly took trail cameras off someone's property.
- information and private property accident report on Hwy. 82 where a woman was reportedly confrontational after she backed into another vehicle.
- dispute and mental person on Ridge Mill Ln. where a man was taken for a mental evaluation after a dispute with family members. He was also given a criminal trespass warning from a neighbor's property.
- damage to a vehicle on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd. where a woman reported a windshield was broken on a vehicle she had left on the shoulder of the roadway.
- information at EJCHS where an incident was reported, but no details were provided.
- simple assault and disrupting schools on Hoods Mill Rd. No additional details were provided.
- affray and terroristic threats and acts on Hoods Mill Rd. where a woman reported her daughter was involved in a fight at EJCHS and threats were made.
JEFFERSON
- dispute on Pepper St. where family members argued over a car key.
- information on Rucker Rd. where a woman reported someone pulled a string, blocking her driveway.
- simple assault-family violence and battery-family violence on Dry Pond Rd. where a woman said family members abused her.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a student reportedly made inappropriate comments to other students at Gum Springs Elementary School.
- damage to property on McCreery Rd. where a woman reported a fence had been cut.
- threats on Hawthorne Ave. where a woman reported a neighbor threatened her.
- information on McClure Industrial Dr. where officers found a small amount of marijuana and a firearm in a vehicle at a business. The officers had smelled marijuana in a parking lot, which led to the search.
- dispute on Kendall Creek Dr. where multiple people had a dispute and there were conflicting stories about it turning physical.
- simple assault-family violence; criminal trespass; and simple battery-family violence on Trotters Trace where a man reportedly threw a woman and held her down. He also reportedly chased and pushed a man who was trying to intervene.
- information on I-85 where deputies gave a man a ride after he was seen walking on the roadside.
- battery-family violence on Windy Hill Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly tackling and hitting a woman.
- obstruction of officers; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; and loitering or prowling on Whitney Rd. where a man was arrested after a call about a suspicious person. The man fled on foot, but was ultimately apprehended. Officers found a pipe and meth on the man.
- financial transaction card fraud on Brush Arbor Ct. where a woman reported someone fraudulently used her accounts.
- damage to property on Toy Wright Rd. where a woman said she damaged a fence and a sign in a wreck.
- simple assault and simple battery on Dry Pond Rd. where a man reported his boss slapped him. The man also reportedly pulled his gun out of his holster midway before a co-worker intervened.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. where officers gave a woman a ride after she got lost while walking.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce and license plate violation on Hwy. 129 where a person was cited during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance.
- insurance violation on Jefferson River Rd. where a vehicle was towed during a traffic stop.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 where a man said he swerved to avoid striking another vehicle and struck a gore, which damaged his vehicle's tires.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where deputies checked on a juvenile.
- dispute on River Birch Loop where a man reported a confrontation with a couple that had followed his son to their residence.
- registration/license plate violation and no insurance on Hwy. 129 where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- possession, manufacture, etc., of certain controlled substances or marijuana and tail light violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance.
- obstruction of officers; fleeing/attempting to elude officers; and stop/yield sign violation on Hwy. 11 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The man reportedly didn't stop immediately. When he did stop, he reportedly refused to obey officers' commands. A Barrow County deputy shot pepper-balls next to the man. He was checked by a med unit before being taken to the jail.
- damage to a vehicle on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a vehicle struck another from behind.
- criminal trespass on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman said someone damaged and entered her vehicle.
- fraud on Ebenezer Church Rd. where a woman reported someone hacked into her financial accounts.
- damage to a vehicle on Winder Hwy. where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged after hitting a piece of a tire.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where officers took a report of a West Jackson Middle School student possibly harassing another student off campus.
- information at WJMS where a student had a mental health incident.
- information on Hwy. 82 where deputies saw two men fighting and stayed on the scene until the Jefferson Police Department responded.
- theft by taking on Old Swimming Pool Rd. where a man reported a package wasn't delivered.
- criminal trespass on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman said someone damaged her mailbox.
- agency assist on Damon Gause Bypass where deputies assisted after a three-vehicle wreck.
- agency assist on Lee St. where deputies assisted after a vehicle caught fire.
- financial transaction card fraud on White Plains Church Rd. where a woman reported unauthorized purchases made on her debit card.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a man said he lost his wallet.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where someone reported a threatening social media post.
- damage to a vehicle on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman reported someone may have damaged her vehicle.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity on Pleasant Acres Dr. where glass broke on a van when a woman shut the door.
- harassing communications on Pond Fork Way (Gillsville) where a man reported another man threatened him via text message.
- agency assist on Hwy. 98 where deputies assisted the GSP after a single-vehicle wreck involving a Jackson County ambulance.
- suspicious activity on Red Oak Rd. where a man reported a suspicious phone call.
- agency assist on Maysville Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP after a two-vehicle wreck. One of the vehicles was on top of the other. Deputies also detained a man who was combative and resistant.
- drugs not in original container; removing or affixing a license plate for purpose of concealing identity; and no registration on Jackson Woods Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Inside the vehicle, officers found unidentified pills.
- information on Hickory Way where a woman said her neighbor's dog attacked her dog.
- civil matter on Dixon Bridge Rd. where a couple's belongings were left outside after an eviction.
NICHOLSON
- information on Winding Vine Ln. where a woman said her husband threatened her.
- agency assist on Ivy Creek Dr. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol after a single-vehicle wreck with injuries.
- warrant service on Hawks Ct. where a man was arrested for a warrant.
- suspicious activity and warrant service on Broad St. where a man was arrested for a warrant after he was found sleeping in his vehicle.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where deputies assisted the GSP after a wreck.
- welfare check on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where deputies checked on a man who made comments about self-harm.
- agency assist on Brockton Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP after a single-vehicle wreck with injuries. One person was taken to the hospital.
- agency assist on Old Athens Dr. where deputies were called while a social services case manager conducted a home visit.
NORTH JACKSON
- animal complaint on Lipscomb Lake Rd. where a man reported a neighbor's dog killed his dog.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where deputies assist the GSP after a single-vehicle wreck.
- criminal trespass on Old State Rd. where a woman reported a man spun tires in her yard, causing damage.
- suspicious activity on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a man reported a possible tracking device on a vehicle.
- damage to property on Nichols Rd. where windows were broken on a residence.
- dispute on Raco Pkwy. where two men had an argument and one of them pulled out a knife. The two had conflicting stories about the dispute.
- dispute on Pleasant Hill Dr. where roommates had a dispute and one of them wanted the other to leave.
SOUTH JACKSON
- dispute on Wheelis Rd. where a teenager reported an argument with family members.
- warrant service on Commerce Rd. where deputies retrieved a person who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- civil matter on Jefferson Rd. where a man wanted the condition of items documented before a roommate retrieved them.
- juvenile issue on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where someone reported juveniles flashed lasers at vehicles.
- driving without a license and window tint violation on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- juvenile issue on Thurmond Rd. where a man reported a juvenile had hinted at thoughts of suicide. The juvenile denied wanting to harm themselves and was agreeable to going to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
- dispute and criminal trespass on Brock Rd. where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning after arguing with a family member.
- simple assault-family violence; juvenile issue; and DFACS referral on Wheelis Rd. where a teenager reportedly threatened to cut a family member's throat.
- suspicious activity on Commerce Rd. where a woman heard a loud noise in her backyard.
- simple battery against a person 65 years or older on Robbie Run where a man was arrested after reportedly hitting a woman.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 330 where two vehicles struck mirrors.
WEST JACKSON
•harassing communications on Freedom Pkwy. where a woman said she received a “strange text” and worried her husband, whom she is divorcing, would come to her residence and harm her.
•missing person on Laurel Cove Dr. a 2-to-3-year-old male child had reportedly wandered off before being found by his aunt.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a man said two juveniles entered his property and stole a hubcap. The juvenile’s father reportedly returned the item.
•unruly juvenile on Panther Ct. where a man said his son ran away after he slapped him during an argument. The man said his son, who is on felony probation, ran away twice the previous week. His son was located on Rocky Ct. and later on Serenity Ct., where he fled a deputy on foot when approached. The juvenile reportedly resisted being detained. According to the incident report, he was transported to Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center.
•fraud on Venture Ct. where a woman said she believes her late son-in-law charged $60,000 worth of expenses to her and her husband’s credit cards. She also said he opened six credit cards in their names. She noted that five accounts were resolved, but one remained an issue. The woman said her son-in-law died in 2021 of Covid.
•suicide threats on Boulder Crest where a woman said her son said he thought about hurting himself.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a woman reported possible bullying at West Jackson Elementary School and on the bus.
•dispute on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said she and her boyfriend argued, and he told her to leave their residence.
•criminal trespass, agency assist and loitering or prowling where a man broke a flower pot in front of a business. The man, who reportedly rambled incoherently and later became belligerent with a deputy, was barred from the business property. The man’s wife said he was recently released from a mental facility. He was reportedly transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville following the incident for an evaluation.
•stalking on Becca’s Walk Dr. where a man said people driving two trucks were following him through multiple counties in north Georgia, including Jackson, Hall, Gwinnett and Lumpkin counties. He said he flagged down a Hall County deputy to explain the situation and later filed a police report with the Jefferson Police Department. While at a store in Hoschton, he said a man he didn’t know walked up behind him and had a knife in his back pocket. He said he confronted the other man, who returned to a vehicle. The man also said all his computers, cell phones and electronic devices had been hacked, and their information had been changed.
•suspicious activity on Wehunt Rd. where a woman reportedly sat in a car in a subdivision under construction. A woman told a deputy that she was taking pictures of the sunset and had permission from the construction foreman.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman was reportedly lying under a blanket next to a gas station propane tank. When asked by a deputy if she was alright, the woman said her “feelings were hurt.”
•fraud on Pocket Rd. where a woman said she received an email from PayPal thanking her for her $599 purchase. The woman, who said she did not have a PayPal account, said the email did not explain what was purchased.
•simple battery on Manor Lake Circle where a woman said a co-worker pushed her through a door and shut it on her.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a man said people are “out to get him.” He said he had photos of a man sleeping with his girlfriend and that the man had sent people to follow him. He added that his truck was breaking down and believed the man was involved.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a man accused his former bosses of committing insurance fraud, possessing laptops stolen from Goodwill and being involved in human trafficking.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a man said he purchased an expired case of beer, and the store manager refused to exchange the case for a new one. A store clerk, however, said the manager was willing to trade the case, and the clerk gave the man a new one.
•dispute on Blind Brock Circle where a man said his ex-wife broke a bed frame and threw his keys at his vehicle, leaving a mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.