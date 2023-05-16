A woman was recently arrested by Commerce police after someone reported children were locked in a car that wasn't running.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department arrested the woman for driving without a valid license and for seatbelt violations for two children who were in the vehicle.
Officers said a newborn and another small child were not properly restrained in the vehicle.
They were also reportedly "pouring sweat" and were hot to the touch. A med unit checked on the children.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the CPD included:
- warrant service on South Elm St. where a man was arrested for a warrant after he was stopped for driving the wrong way.
- theft by taking on Scott St. where a woman reported tools and a trailer were missing.
- driving on wrong side of road and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol-less safe on South Elm St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. She reported smelled of alcohol and was arrested after field sobriety and breath tests.
- fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds on Hackberry Ave. where someone reported a possible rental scam.
- obstructing law enforcement officers on Homer Rd. where two people were arrested after officers attempted to arrest a man for giving a fraudulent license/false statements in applications. The man fled on foot, but was ultimately detained. A woman was also arrested after refusing to give officers someone's name.
- forgery-felony on Lewis Cir. where a man reported a stolen check.
- theft by taking-firearm on Baugh St. where a man reported a gun was missing after he left it at a friend's residence.
- theft by taking on Homer Rd. where someone took a lift from a tractor.
- theft by taking on New St. where a man reported flowers and a figurine were taken from a family member's grave.
- harassing communications; computer invasion of privacy; and theft by extortion on South Elm St. where a woman said someone hacked her social media.
- theft by taking on Coles Ct. where a man said his pressure washer and car jack were stolen.
- suspicious incident on Green St. where a man reported someone may have tried to break into his residence.
- cruelty to animals on Land Way where a woman said a driver ran over her dog.
- information on South Elm St. where a woman said a man wouldn't return her vehicle.
- recovered stolen motor vehicle on Duncan Cir. where a vehicle that was stolen out of Athens-Clarke County was found.
