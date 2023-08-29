A woman was recently arrested after firing a gun and fleeing in Jefferson.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department charged the woman with reckless conduct and discharging a firearm inside city limits following the incident, which occurred on Gordon Street on Aug. 18 at 3:30 a.m.
The woman had reportedly shown up at the residence and found a man with another woman. She left the residence, but later returned and fired a shot at a propane tank. She tossed the gun under a vehicle (which was later found) and fled on foot.
Officers found her location by using a drone.
Man arrested after defecating in store
A man was recently arrested after defecating inside a Jefferson convenience store.
Jefferson officers arrested the man for public indecency at the Sycamore Street store.
The man said someone was in the store restroom and he couldn’t hold it anymore.
Witnesses said the man pulled his pants down to his ankles and defecated in the back of the store.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the Jefferson PD included:
•forgery-second degree on South Holland Dr. where someone reported checks were intercepted from the mail and forged.
•possession of marijuana on Jett Roberts Rd. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the driver turned over the substance.
•battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree on Concord Rd. where a man was arrested after a dispute with a woman turned physical. The man allegedly threw the woman, hit her and grabbed her by the throat during the incident.
•hit and run on Pine St. where a woman reported a trailer side-swiped her vehicle.
•burglary on Lee St. where video surveillance showed a man attempting to enter a business.
•cruelty to animals on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited after reportedly hitting a dog.
•information on Gordon St. where a juvenile threw a rock, which hit another juvenile.
•driving under the influence (DUI); no driver’s license; and failure to maintain lane on East Public Sq. where a man was arrested after a wreck. He reportedly smelled of alcohol, but refused to give a breath sample.
•false report of a crime on Washington St. where a man was arrested after claiming his car was in a parking lot and got scratched.
•information on Sumner Way where an employee at an assisted living facility was terminated after restraining a resident.
•affray and disorderly conduct on Hwy. 129 where multiple people got into a fight at a restaurant.
•information on Red Tail Ln. where a man was taken to the hospital after a mental episode. He was reportedly bleeding from the hand due to a self-inflicted wound.
•simple battery-domestic violence act on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after allegedly hitting and threatening a woman.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Jett Roberts Rd. where a man was cited during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana and the driver turned over the substance.
•information on Bobbin Ct. where a woman reported she had been scammed by someone claiming to be a U.S. Marshal.
•hit and run on I-85 where a woman reported a tractor-trailer struck her vehicle.
•theft by taking on Elberta Dr. where a woman reported someone stole her lawn mower.
•information report on Concord Rd. where a woman reported her downstairs neighbor pounds on the ceiling.
