A woman was recently arrested after threatening to "put a bullet" in another woman during a dispute that started over soup samples at a grocery store.

Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the report of terroristic threats and acts on Old Farm Rd. A woman said a family member was using separate spoons to test different soups when another woman (the suspect) confronted them. The suspect reportedly told her the soup was contaminated and said the woman's family member hadn't gotten a new spoon.

