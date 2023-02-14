A woman was recently arrested after threatening to "put a bullet" in another woman during a dispute that started over soup samples at a grocery store.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the report of terroristic threats and acts on Old Farm Rd. A woman said a family member was using separate spoons to test different soups when another woman (the suspect) confronted them. The suspect reportedly told her the soup was contaminated and said the woman's family member hadn't gotten a new spoon.
The argument escalated and the suspect reportedly told the woman she would "put a bullet in her" and made a comment about what was in her purse.
The suspect's grandson also struck the woman in the face multiple times. The juvenile grandson was removed, but returned later and attempted to cause a scene. The Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted.
The suspect was arrested on charges of terroristic threats and acts.
There were a number of witnesses to the incident.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- information on Washington St. where a woman said she received traffic citations from out-of-state for an old vehicle tag.
- information on Sterling Lake Dr. where family members had an argument.
- wanted person located on Jefferson Terrace where a man was arrested for a warrant after a call about a suspicious person.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol on East Public Sq. where a woman was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck near Subway and Regions bank. She reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after refusing a field sobriety test.
- wanted person located and driving while license is suspended on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- identity fraud on Railroad St. where a man said someone applied for credit in his name.
- information on Gordon St. where a man said his ex-wife took money from his bank account.
- aggravated stalking on Heritage Ave. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend violated a temporary protection order.
- miscellaneous report on Speedway Dr. where a man said rocks fell off a dump truck and damaged his windshield.
- simple battery-family violence act on Rocky Springs Dr. where a woman said a man forced himself into a room and hit her multiple times. The woman had visible injuries.
- forgery on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man was arrested after attempting to cash a forged check.
- possession of suspected heroin; possession of a drug-related object; wanted person located; and giving false name or date of birth to a law enforcement officer on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man and woman were arrested after they were seen smoking in a vehicle. Officers said the woman appeared to be passing out in the vehicle. The two were arrested after officers found burned foil and smoking pipes in the vehicle. Officers also found suspected heroin on the woman.
- theft of lost/mislaid property on Hwy. 129 where a man reported a stolen wallet.
- wanted person located on Hwy. 11 where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- wanted person located on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a man reported someone was messing with his fuel tank.
- two-vehicle wreck with one injury on I-85 where one person was transported to the hospital for a back injury.
- criminal trespass on Jefferson Terrace where a man was arrested after showing up at a location he had been criminally trespassed from.
- terroristic threats and acts (no address listed) where a woman reported a text message that contained threats concerning her.
- two-vehicle wreck with two injuries on Old Pendergrass Rd. Two people had head pain and stiffness, but declined medical transport.
- driving while license is suspended on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Lawrenceville St. where a woman said her water was turned off.
- forgery on Athens St. where the Jackson County Tax Commissioners office reported a forged check.
- operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Lee St. where a woman reported incorrect information on a tax form.
- aggravated assault and kidnapping on Sycamore St. where a man was arrested after reportedly putting his arm around a woman's neck and attempting to put her in his vehicle. The two apparently know one another. The woman was also arrested for a warrant.
