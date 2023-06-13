A woman was recently arrested on a slew of charges after allegedly taking a man's supplemental oxygen away and attempting to smother him.

Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office reported the incident of exploit/threaten/intimidate a disabled or elderly person; aggravated assault-family violence; simple battery-family violence; obstruction of officers; and interfering with calls for emergency assistance on Traditions Way.

