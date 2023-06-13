A woman was recently arrested on a slew of charges after allegedly taking a man's supplemental oxygen away and attempting to smother him.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office reported the incident of exploit/threaten/intimidate a disabled or elderly person; aggravated assault-family violence; simple battery-family violence; obstruction of officers; and interfering with calls for emergency assistance on Traditions Way.
According to the report, the woman was intoxicated and got upset because the man didn't want to go to dinner with her family. She allegedly slapped the man and took his oxygen tube, which he required for health reasons.
The woman also reportedly head-butted the man and threatened to kill his daughter when she showed up at the residence.
Officers later learned the woman had reportedly attempted to smother the man by covering his nose and mouth with her hands while holding him down.
At one point during the incident, the woman grabbed a knife, which she was holding when officers arrived. She allegedly held the knife in the man's face during the incident.
The woman also reportedly took the man's phone during the altercation while he was calling 911.
COMMERCE
- dispute on Tac Jabbs Dr. where a man said people were in his residence and were scaring him.
- dispute on Maysville Rd. where a man and woman argued.
- suspicious activity on I-85 where a wheel damaged a vehicle.
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and warrant service on Hwy. 59 where a man was arrested for a warrant and officers found a firearm in his vehicle.
- juvenile issue on Ila Rd. where a woman said her daughter was rebelling against her.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee said a man took almost $200 in merchandise.
- welfare check on Maysville Rd. where deputies checked on a woman, who was OK.
- terroristic threats and acts-felony and harassing communications on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman reported an ongoing issue with a man harassing her.
- dispute on Barber Rd. where a man and woman argued and got into each other's personal space.
- agency assist on Homer Rd. where deputies assisted the Commerce Police Department after a wreck.
- dispute on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man reported a security guard confronted him and his friend after they stopped in a parking lot to deal with vehicle issues.
- theft by conversion of payments for property improvements and theft by taking on Groaning Rock Rd. where someone reported business partners took a down payment and $100,000 worth of tools.
- suspicious activity on Lee Ln. where a man reported a suspicious vehicle.
- theft by taking and simple battery-family violence on Mize Rd. where a man and woman argued and the man reportedly snatched a watch off the woman's arm. The woman said the man also pushed her.
JEFFERSON
- agency assist on Redstone Rd. where a woman was treated by EMS after getting bit by a dog.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-drugs on Dry Pond Rd. where a woman was arrested after striking a stop sign. She reportedly said she took a mood stabilizer and later said it was meth. She was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- dispute on Whitney Rd. where a man said someone abducted a girl.
- damage to a vehicle on Legg Rd. where a vehicle struck another while driving around a curve.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle struck a sign and branches/shrubs after swerving to avoid hitting another vehicle.
- agency assist on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where deputies were called to assist with a med call. The man was checked by EMS.
- damage to property on Traditions Way where a man reported his mailbox was damaged.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a man said his side mirror was damaged by another tractor-trailer.
- agency assist on Damon Gause Bypass where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with an arrest.
- suspicious activity and agency assist on Hwy. 82 where a store employee said people were dumpster diving.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where someone reported a previous verbal dispute.
- loitering or prowling and burglary-first degree on Storey Porter Rd. where a man was arrested after walking around a property and entering a house.
- information on Roller Mill Rd. where an intoxicated juvenile left their residence, but was later returned.
- dispute on Sawtooth Oak Dr. where a teenager had an asthma attack and threw items around while looking for an inhaler.
- information on Terrell Ln. where a man reported an issue when purchasing a motorcycle from a man.
- identity fraud on Blue Grass Dr. where a woman reported a loan that was taken out in her name.
- theft by taking on Harden Terrace Cir. where a woman said her firearm was taken from her vehicle.
- lost/found item on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a woman reported medication and jewelry were missing.
- information on Doster Rd. where someone reported speeding vehicles.
- dispute on Hunter Rd. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- missing person on Lake Crest Dr. where a woman reported her husband left their residence, but he wasn't supposed to drive for six months due to a medical issue.
- civil matter on Jackson Trail Rd. where people argued over scrap metal.
- information on White Plains Church Rd. where a woman reported a speeding vehicle.
- theft by taking on Bill Wright Rd. where a man reported tires were taken off his truck.
- private property accident report on Winder Hwy. where a vehicle backed into another.
- theft by taking on Adams Rd. where a man found a box containing mail.
MAYSVILLE
- dispute on Panhandle Cir. where family members argued after one of them played rough in a pool near juveniles.
- criminal interference with government property on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where someone vandalized a bathroom.
- custody dispute on Hillside Way where a woman reported an issue with a custody exchange.
- dispute on Jackson Woods Rd. where a man reported an issue with juveniles who showed up at his residence.
NICHOLSON
- dispute on Antioch Church Rd. where a man and woman argued about payment for floor installation. The woman said the man almost hit her with his vehicle while leaving.
- suspicious activity on Hawks Ct. where a woman found coyote traps around the woods.
- private property accident report on Broad St. where a woman said someone struck her vehicle.
- civil matter on Summit Heights Dr. where a man reported issues with runoff.
NORTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity on Logistics Ln. where a security guard reported someone asked for a ride, then asked to borrow their car.
- lost/found item on Martin Rd. where a woman reported a lost license.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Holly Springs Rd. where a person with a medical history was found deceased.
- information on Glenn Gee Rd. where someone reported loud noise.
- dispute on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a woman who had been drinking tried to drive, but wrecked the vehicle in the front yard.
- simple battery-family violence on Old State Rd. where family members had a dispute and one of them reportedly slapped another, who was holding a child.
- terroristic threats and acts on Commerce Rd. where a woman said a man threatened to shoot her and everyone in a church if she returned to the church.
- criminal trespass; entering auto; financial transaction card theft; theft by taking; and financial transaction card fraud on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a woman said someone took her wallet from her vehicle and attempted to use her debit card. The suspect also reportedly tampered with the steering column in the vehicle.
- dispute on Brothers Rd. where a man and woman argued about beer money.
- agency assist on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a Uhaul truck that had been reported stolen was found.
- dispute on Pleasant Hill Rd. where a man reported an issue with a rental agreement.
- information on Brode Ln. where a man was lost and couldn't find his residence. Officers gave him a ride to his address.
SOUTH JACKSON
- death investigation (non-murder) on Timber Ridge Dr. where a man with an extensive medical history was found deceased.
- suspicious activity on Scott Rd. where a door was open at a residence.
- harassing communications and animal complaint on Old Savage Rd. where a woman shot at an aggressive dog. She said a man also threatened to harm her if she shot the dog.
- accident with an animal on Tallassee Rd. where a vehicle struck a horse that was in the road.
- information on N. Bluff where someone reported harassment via social media.
- information on Commerce Rd. where a woman wanted information on how to keep a man from returning to a residence.
- possession, manufacture, etc., of certain controlled substances or marijuana; possession of drug-related objects; suspicious activity; and warrant service on Old Savage Rd. where a man and woman were arrested after a call about suspicious activity. The two reportedly pulled into a driveway and went around back to a dog pen. When officers arrived, the man was trying to get into the dog pen. Deputies saw syringes in the vehicle and the woman later told them that one of them contained fentanyl. Officers also found suspected methamphetamine in the woman's purse.
- dispute on Timber Ridge Dr. where two people had a heated argument.
- suspicious activity on Timber Ridge Dr. where a man said someone stole items from his property.
WEST JACKSON
•hit-and-run on I-85 Southbound where a driver said another driver struck the rear of his vehicle, moved to the emergency lane and then sideswiped his vehicle. The driver said he rolled down his window to tell the other driver to pull over, but the other driver responded, "f&$% you, I'll shoot you." The other driver then reportedly continued southbound on the interstate.
•entering an automobile and theft by taking on Bulldog Ct. where a woman said someone took her purse, wallet and hoodie from her unlocked car.
•entering an automobile and theft by taking on Kerby Circle where a man said he saw someone going through his vehicle. He said he pressed his unlock button to startle the suspect, who reportedly jumped into the passenger seat of a vehicle that left the scene. He said a "man purse" and wallet containing his driver's license and social security card were stolen.
•damage to a vehicle on Bill Watkins Rd. where a driver reportedly overcorrected her vehicle, which left the roadway and landed on its side. The driver said she did not remember anything during the accident and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Gainesville.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said a vehicle belonging to a woman he "had issues with" was parked across the street from his residence.
•suspicious activity on River Chase Rd. where a homeowners association member reportedly called law enforcement regarding a pest control employee attempting to sell service plans in her neighborhood.
•dispute on Rainy Ct. where a man said he'd been arguing with his girlfriend and wanted her to leave before the situation escalated.
•hit-and-run on Freedom Pkwy. the driver of a truck reportedly fled after striking a vehicle in a parking lot.
•criminal damage to property on Legacy Dr. where an Amazon van reportedly rolled into a garage door, knocking it in. The driver reportedly dropped off the package and left.
•computer invasion of privacy on Sunrise Dr. where a man said he received an email from someone who accused him of downloading a pornographic image and threatened to send that image to his list of contacts if he did not pay $400 in Bitcoin.
•animal complaint on Johnson Dr. where a woman reported a large brown snake in her closet. The woman contacted an animal removal company after a deputy could not find the snake.
•simple battery on Panther Ct. where a man and his juvenile son reportedly got into a physical altercation over the son's smoking in the garage. The responding deputy reportedly saw no marks on the juvenile's face or body. According to the incident report, the deputy made no arrest due to a lack of evidence and no determination of a primary aggressor.
•information on Pocket Rd. where a woman said a neighbor continues to yell and play drums all night. She said when her husband confronted the neighbor, the neighbor said he'd continue to play loudly and shoot guns at their house.
