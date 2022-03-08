A woman was arrested after reportedly trying to stab someone with a knife during an argument.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a Hunter Rd. location for a report of aggravated assault.
Family members said the woman had been "smoking crack all day" and got upset, believing someone had stolen her drugs. A man told officers the woman pulled out a pocket knife and said she was going to slit hit throat and began trying to stab him in a downward motion. He told deputies he threw the woman on the ground and hit her a few times to defend himself.
He then reportedly let her up to get the knife and she went inside. The man locked her out of the residence, but she reportedly banged on the door to try to get back inside.
Deputies said the woman appeared intoxicated and was bleeding from her right hand.
The woman said she got into an argument with someone and that she was holding a knife when a man slapped her in the face. She said she went to pick up the knife and another man punched her. She denied trying to stab anyone and said she was just holding the knife, but didn't provide a reason why.
MAN REACHES FOR DEPUTY'S TASER
In another incident, a man was arrested following a domestic dispute after he resisted deputies and reached for one of their tasers.
Deputies were called for the report on Peppers St. after the man reportedly grabbed a woman during an argument in a vehicle. She jumped out of the vehicle and hid. The woman later told officers the man threatens to kill her on a regular basis and said he has gotten physical with her in the past.
When the deputy arrived, the man appeared to be looking for ways to get away. The deputy said he tried to detain the man, but he attempted to pull away and escape. The encounter turned into a scuffle and the deputy attempted to use his taser on the man multiple times, but there was no effect.
The suspect then reported grabbed the taser and tried to pull it out of the deputy's hand. The deputy was able to gain control of the taser and threw it out of reach of the suspect.
According to the report, the man continued trying to get away. The deputy held the man against his car until backup arrived and assisted with handcuffing the man.
During the drive to the jail, the man told the deputy he "would get his karma soon and that God will make sure he gets punishment within the next month." He continued at the jail, saying he would see the deputy soon.
The deputy's patrol car was damaged during the scuffle.
COMMERCE
- information on Old Hoods Mill Rd. where a woman said someone told her warrants were being taken out against her for cashing checks written to her grandmother. The woman said she had power of attorney over the grandmother and that that she gave the money to her.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man reportedly took three sets of items from the Children's Place store.
- suspicious activity on Ridge Mill Ln. where someone reported hearing voices inside a residence. Deputies checked the house, but didn't find anyone.
- battery-felony; cruelty to children-third degree; and theft by taking on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where two men dragged a woman 30-feet while trying to take her purse. She fell to the ground during the encounter, resulting in injuries, and was taken to the hospital. Her children witnessed the incident.
- identity fraud on Whitlock Rd. where a man said someone opened a business in his name.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a suspicious item was found on a student at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
- information on Old Hoods Mill Rd. where a woman reported a juvenile threatened people and cursed at them.
- information on Haggard Rd. where someone reported a person was staying at an abandoned residence.
JEFFERSON
- suicide threats on Dillon Dr. where a man reportedly made comments about self-harm, but told deputies he was OK and he refused to go to the hospital.
- possible overdose on County Farm Rd. where a man was found unresponsive. He was given Narcan and came to, then refused to be transported to the hospital.
- suspicious activity on Stan Evans Dr. where a man showed up at the jail lobby and said his aunt was stealing money and he didn't have anywhere to stay the night. He told officers he'd broken his phone and said he had money for a hotel. He also said the sheriff's office has "wolves" and he would not be walking.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 N where officers deputies gave someone a courtesy ride to Barrow County.
- suspicious activity on Tanglewood Rd. where a man saw someone walking through their property.
- warrant service and overdue motorist on Harrison Johnson Way where a man was arrested for a warrant after he reported someone had taken his father's car.
- information on Ramblers Inn Rd. where a man said another man defamed him and said he burnt down his residence.
- criminal interference with government property on Stan Evans Dr. where a sprinkler was popped in a jail cell.
- information on Jackson Trail Rd. where a K-9 police dog was missing, but later returned to the residence.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 W where a woman reported a garage door was open at a shop.
- damage to a vehicle on Toy Wright Rd. where a vehicle struck another, causing minor damage.
- agency assist on S Apple Valley Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
- juvenile issue on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where a juvenile reportedly punched holes in a wall.
- animal complaint on Creek Nation Rd. where a woman said she struck a dog and wanted someone to check on it.
- suspicious activity on Lavender Rd. where a woman said she came to a location with her boyfriend to fix a tire, but he left walking and she didn't think he was returning. She thought he took her mother's phone, but it was found on the ground in front of the car.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a West Jackson Middle School student reportedly had their private parts exposed by another student.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where deputies took a report of a WJMS student exposing themselves to another student while off-campus.
- dispute on Oliver Cir. where two people had a verbal argument.
- warrant service and criminal trespass on Storey Ln. where a woman was arrested for a warrant after a call about people loading pine straw without permission. Three people were also warned of criminal trespass.
- harassing communications and sexual battery on Whitney Rd. where a woman reported her estranged husband stalks and harassed her and touches her butt and tried to kiss her against her will. He reportedly told the woman if she didn't come home, he would kill her and himself.
- agency assist on Commerce Rd. where deputies assisted with a three-vehicle wreck with no injuries.
- information and mental person on Lewis Sailors Rd. where a man said he smoked marijuana and was having an anxiety attack.
MAYSVILLE
- dispute on Panhandle Cir. where a woman reported a man was parked by her driveway. The man said he had a tracker on a vehicle he owns with a woman and said the vehicle was located at the residence.
- suspicious activity on Hale Rd. where a woman reported a vehicle pulled into her yard. A man was on the scene and said his wife had run out of gas, so she took his truck and their children to go get gas. The man spoke with his wife several times, who said she was on her way but never showed up. A towing truck was called.
- smash-and-grab burglary and criminal damage to property on Maysville Rd. where someone reported that someone in a U-Haul truck was breaking into a store. Deputies said the front door was hanging off the frame with broken glass and brick laying on the ground. It reportedly appeared as though a vehicle had driven into the door area. A lottery machine appeared out of place and there were pry marks on an ATM. No one was found inside the store, but Hall County deputies stopped the suspect's vehicle.
- theft by taking on Chandler Cemetery Rd. where two cattle utility gates were taken.
- suspicious activity on Green Hill Ct. where a man heard a voice in the woods. He thought he heard the person say they were going to shoot him. Officers didn't find anyone in the area.
- harassing communications on Panhandle Cir. where a man said another man threatened him on social media, saying there would be blood shed and that the police would have to kill him.
NICHOLSON
- welfare check and custody dispute on Staghorn Trail where deputies attempted to check on a juvenile after the juvenile's father reported the mother didn't drop off their daughter for visitation.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 334 where a vehicle struck a mailbox.
- harassing communications on Wages Bridge Rd. where a man said his wife wouldn't let him visit with his son. He said he also told the woman not to contact him, but she continued doing so. He also suspected she was stalking him after she showed up and stood in the driveway while he was visiting his son.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where a man parked in a parking lot and slept. He said he was tired from working all night and didn't want to fall asleep while driving.
- information on Hwy. 334 where a man said his daughter was yelling and banging on the door, trying to get her debit card. He said he no longer wanted the daughter at the residence. He said he'd taken the daughter's debit card in order to take money she owed him. Deputies advised him to return the card or she could possibly press charges.
- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; theft by taking; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; criminal trespass; and going inside guard line with weapons, liquor or drugs on Levi Tr. where a man was arrested during a call about theft at a construction site. Officers found the man's vehicle was loaded down with wooden boards and aluminum stove piping, along with tools. The man had previously worked at the site, but didn't have permission to be there or to take items. He was arrested and during the drive to the jail, he told deputies he had methamphetamine on his person. Jail intake also found additional suspected meth. The man also turned over a pipe that had meth residue.
- agency assist on New Kings Bridge Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana and driving under the influence (DUI)-drugs on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested after someone reported a person was sitting in a vehicle on the side of the road. The man was found slumped over with a needle in his hand, a bag on the center console containing a white substance, along with needles and a scale. Officers later found a spoon, about 30 credit/debit/gift cards with different names and 17 pills in a bottle. The man told officers he'd found the needles on the side of the road. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- dispute on Watkins Farm Rd. where someone called the fire department for a tree that was on fire at a neighbor's house. A resident said it was a controlled burn and told the neighbors to mind their own business.
- juvenile issue on Blackthorne Rd. where juveniles had a verbal dispute. One of them reportedly threatened the other and his mother.
- theft by taking on Hunters Ridge Rd. where a woman said a jewelry box was missing from her belongings.
NORTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity on Holly Springs Rd. where a man said he confronted a man who was parked near the roadway on his property. The man reportedly got upset, cut circles in the right-of-way and got stuck in a ditch. He fled when the complainant said he was calling the police. Officers later made contact with a man at a nearby mobile home. He fled into an outbuilding and resisted when being detained, but was let go after he confirmed he had permission to be at the location.
- possible overdose on Holly Springs Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after a man said she took half an Oxycodone for back pain and other issues.
- dispute on Starbuck Pkwy. where two people argued over money.
- theft by deception on Old State Rd. where a woman reported a $15,000 check was possibly stolen.
- burglary on Nichols Rd. where a woman said tires were stolen from inside the residence. The caller suspected a family member may have taken them.
- suspicious activity on Hubert Pittman Rd. where someone reported a suspicious person was in their yard. A neighbor reported he heard what sounded like a door slam shut on his garage.
- criminal trespass on Main St. where a woman reported people came to her residence without permission.
- suspicious activity on John B. Brooks Rd. where a fired employee made concerning statements about an emergency escape plan.
- unruly juvenile on Triple Lakes Ln. where a juvenile reported ran away after being confronted about a white box that smelled of marijuana. The juvenile was ultimately turned over to his mother.
SOUTH JACKSON
- civil matter on Savage Rd. where family members argued over property and one of them said the other bullied him.
- theft by taking on Chulitna Way where a woman said her package was stolen.
- suspicious activity on Roquemore Rd. where a man reported a vehicle was parked at an abandoned house and he could smell marijuana.
- suspicious activity on Keri Ln. where someone heard gunshots multiple times.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 330 where someone reported it appeared people were shooting out of a vehicle.
- warrant service on Old Commerce Ext. where a man was arrested during a domestic call. A woman on the scene also reportedly got agitated during the call and yelled at deputies.
WEST JACKSON
•suspicious activity on Freedom Pkwy. where a woman said ring camera footage showed a female standing at her door holding flowers and attempting to open the door. The woman said she did not order flowers and had never seen the female before.
•theft by deception on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reportedly purchased multiple online gift cards, following a supposed $941 charge to her Amazon account, at the instruction of a man who claimed to be an Amazon security employee. The woman was told to purchase the gift cards to cover the cost of tracking the person responsible for the charge on her account. After making the purchases and being told to buy more gift cards, the woman concluded this was a scam and notified her bank.
•damage to property on Wehunt Rd. where a woman said she suspected that a former tenant, whom she evicted, knocked down a mailbox at the location.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a woman said she bought a vehicle and had yet to receive it from the seller despite making contact multiple times.
•simple battery and criminal trespass on Johnson Dr. where a woman said her boyfriend punched her in the face and on the back of the head multiple times and smashed her television during a dispute. Law enforcement officers were unable to locate the woman’s boyfriend.
•agency assist on Country Ridge Dr. and Eagles Bluff Way to an automobile accident involving a Jackson County school bus and another vehicle. The incident report did not mention any injuries related to the accident.
•noise complaint on Cardigan Dr. where gunshots were reportedly heard. A search of the area revealed a man at a nearby residence conducting a firearms training class.
•noise complaint on Walnut St. where loud music was reported at a couples shower.
•dispute on Braselton Farms Dr. where a woman reportedly threw a bottle of salad dressing at her husband during an argument. The woman said the man threw the bottle back at her and pushed her.
•theft on Mallard Pt. where copper wire was reportedly stolen from a residence.
•fraud on Buck Trail where a woman said someone took out a $12,050 loan using her name and social security number.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a woman said the driver of a tractor-trailer entered her lane and struck her vehicle and continued on despite the woman’s attempts to get the driver’s attention. The collision reportedly caused minor damage.
