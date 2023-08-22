A woman was recently arrested after allegedly holding a knife to a juvenile’s chest.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were initially called for a report of theft of medication on Sagefield Circle in Maysville, but later determined it was an aggravated assault incident.
According to the report, a juvenile took one of the woman’s pills and sold it. The two argued and the woman reported pulled a knife, held it to the juvenile’s chest and accused him of taking the pill. She also reportedly threatened two other juveniles with the knife, but didn’t hold it to their chests.
The woman claimed the juveniles threatened to kill her saying they “wish(ed) (she) would die.” She couldn’t remember how old she was and told officers she thought she had dementia. Officers said she appeared under the influence.
The woman was taken to the hospital for pain due to a recent surgery. She was ultimately arrested.
The woman apologized to the juvenile and said it wouldn’t happen again.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- entering auto and theft by taking where a man was arrested after entering a woman’s vehicle and refusing to return her keys following an argument.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 82 Spur where a camper got stuck in a ditch.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle tire blew, causing the driver to strike a construction barrier wall.
- agency assist on South Apple Valley Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) after a two vehicle wreck.
- simple assault on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a juvenile reported a female threatened to punch her and snatched the wig off her head.
- battery on Hoods Mill Rd. where there was a disturbance in the East Jackson Comprehensive High School cafeteria.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a a man reported another vehicle struck his vehicle’s mirror.
JEFFERSON
- suspicious activity and welfare check on Adams Rd. where a woman asked that officers check on her sister, but when they checked on the woman, she said the woman wasn’t her sister. The woman also found her back door was cracked open.
- terroristic threats and acts on Hunters Run where a man reported someone sent harassing and threatening messages.
- information on Dry Pond Rd. where a family member reported a juvenile may not be living in a safe environment.
- hit and run on I-85 S where a vehicle side-swiped another.
- information on Redstone Trail where a man was taken to the hospital after saying he was suicidal.
- information on Park St. where a woman reported a man kicked and damaged her car.
- welfare check on Barber Rd. where officers attempted to check on a man’s mother, but weren’t able to make contact.
- terroristic threats and acts on Commerce Rd. where a man reported a woman accused him of breaking into her barn, then said she “shoot(s) thieves” after reaching into her glovebox.
- agency assist on Ethridge Rd. where a man was checked by EMS after he fell down in the woods.
- dispute on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- affray on Stan Evans Dr. where two inmates had a fight and were checked by medical staff.
- information on Hwy. 82 where a woman reported an ex harassed her.
- suspicious activity on Dry Pond Rd. where a woman followed a vehicle, thinking someone inside the car owed her money.
- transmission of photography or video depicting nudity or sexually explicit material on Stan Evans Dr. where a man reported someone threatened to send nude photos of him if he didn’t send money.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. where officers confronted a man who was sitting in a vehicle in the corner of a parking lot in the night. He said he was working on the vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 where a man took signs from a grass area in front of a store. He returned the signs and said he wouldn’t do it again.
- dispute on Segars St. where a man and woman had an argument and the woman chased the man.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where deputies assisted the Arcade Police Department with a possibly intoxicated driver.
MAYSVILLE
- interference with custody on Unity Church Rd. where family members had a custody issue.
- accident with a horse on Holly Springs Rd. where a man struck a horse that was in the roadway.
- agency assist on Plainview Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP with an arrest during a license check.
- suicide threats on Green Hill Ct. where a woman was taken to the hospital, but denied wanting to harm herself.
- suspicious activity on Maysville Rd. where a man reported juveniles rode ATVs on a gravel road.
- theft by taking on Hillside Way where a woman reported someone took a camera from her home.
- warrant service and welfare check on Maysville Rd. where officers arrested a man for a warrant during a welfare check on a woman.
NICHOLSON
- civil matter on Ivy Creek Dr. where a woman wanted to retrieve belongings.
- welfare check on Jims Ln. where officers did a welfare check on a woman, who was fine. A man on the scene was agitated about the incident.
- criminal trespass on Hwy. 441 where two people were given a criminal trespass warning at a store after previous shoplifting incidents.
- information on Hwy. 334 where a man reported someone parked a broken down vehicle in his driveway.
- threats on Jim David Rd. where a woman reported a man sent her threatening messages.
- welfare check on Jims Ln. where officers checked on a man after he had a dispute with a family member. He claimed the family member slapped him, but officers didn’t see any signs of that.
- juvenile issue on Steeple Chase Rd. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after reportedly wrapping a telephone cord around their neck.
- information on Old Athens Dr. where a woman wanted to find out if a man had a warrant.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Sprinkles Rd. where a man on hospice died.
- simple battery-family violence on Hwy. 334 where a woman reported a man screamed at her and grabbed her while she was holding a baby. he also reportedly drew back as if he was going to hit her, but didn’t do so. The woman said he also drove over her cell phone.
- dispute on Kesler Rd. where a man reported a former roommate sold his wheels, claiming he owed money for cleaning and fees.
- dispute on Broad St. where a man and woman argued and the woman reported pushed the man’s shoulders.
- simple assault-family violence and simple battery-family violence on Jims Ln. where a man was arrested after allegedly grabbing a woman by the arm and pushing her. She and another woman locked themselves in a room to get away from the man.
- suspicious activity on Stapler Dr. where a man reported seeing a male knocking on his window, before running off into the woods. Officers didn’t find anyone in the area, but found a group of deer.
- theft by taking on Hawks Ridge Rd. where a woman reported someone took a tractor and equipment.
NORTH JACKSON
- death investigation (non-murder) on Mountain Creek Church Rd. where a man with a medical history was found deceased.
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Hwy. 129 where a woman reported a physical dispute with a man. She claimed the man threw a speaker at her, so she grabbed a knife and cut him. She said she didn’t mean to cut the man. She said the man attacked her again and she grabbed the knife again. She said the man hit her and choked her, but she was able to get away. The man was not on the scene.
- information on Banyon Creek Dr. where someone called a family, claiming to work for Pardons and Parole, and asked for money for the early release of a family member.
SOUTH JACKSON
- terroristic threats and acts; simple battery; and disorderly conduct on Hwy. 441 where a woman reported another woman threatened her in a store and brushed up against her.
- dispute on Brock Rd. where a man and woman argued and the woman left for a walk to cool off. The man drove to find her and officers smelled marijuana in his vehicle. They found the substance and destroyed it.
- damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. where a man drove into a ditch after swerving to avoid a deer.
- civil matter on Jefferson Rd. where a woman reported a family member took items from her shed, but later returned them.
- simple battery/simple assault on Hwy. 330 where a man reported his stepson punched him multiple times.
- civil matter on Brock Rd. where a woman wanted deputies on the scene during a custody exchange.
- financial transaction card fraud on Spencer Way where a man reported someone ordered a replacement credit card in his name and there were unauthorized charges on his account.
- suicide threats on Mason Dr. where a woman was taken to the hospital for possible mental health issues.
- agency assist on Jefferson Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP after a wreck with multiple injuries. All involved in the wreck were transported to the hospital.
WEST JACKSON
•harassing communications on Bentwater Way where a woman said her aunt called her and told her, “If something happens to me, it’s going to be your fault.”
•fraud on Tom White Rd. where a woman said she received a letter from a collection agency stating she owed $8,000. The woman alleged that another woman who’d reappropriated $150,000 of funds from her in 2014 took out the loan.
•welfare check on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man reportedly hit his head and coughed up blood. According to the incident report, a deputy found the man with two black eyes, a laceration across the top of his head and upper body covered in bruises. The man said he went outside to smoke and fell down the stairs. The man, who said he had three glasses of brandy in the last 24 hours, requested an EMS check but refused transport to the hospital.
•dispute on Huntley Trace where a man reportedly argued over the phone with his mother and ex-wife and punched a wall after becoming upset. According to the incident report, his hand was bloody and scratched, and he appeared intoxicated.
•information on Duck Rd. where a man reportedly wrecked his motorcycle after driving over grass clippings left in the road. According to the incident report, the man wanted to person responsible for the clippings to be found at fault for the accident but was told clippings on the road were not illegal. The motorcycle reportedly was no longer at the scene, and the man, who refused to provide his identification, reportedly smelled like alcohol.
•theft on Davenport Rd. where a man said he invested $22,000 in a cryptocurrency website before finding out he’d possibly been scammed.
•information on Panther Ct. where a man said he was told by the parents of a female that his son had run away with their daughter. He asked if the JCSO could ping the female’s phone but was told her parents had to request that.
•hit-and-run on I-85 North where a man said an Amazon tractor-trailer driver side-swiped his vehicle, knocking off the bumper, and continued northbound. The man said he wanted to pursue charges.
•theft on McNeal Rd. where a man said someone stole is $1,300 trailer.
•damage to property on Tom White Rd. where the owner of a construction company said his crew accidentally hit and severed an underground gas line while digging with an excavator.
•information on Addenbrooke Way where a man reported his girlfriend missing, saying he hadn’t heard from her in over 13 hours. A deputy eventually reached the woman, who said she was OK but did not want to be around the man.
•animal complaint on Shirley Ct. where a woman said a neighbor’s barking dog woke her up overnight.
•extortion on Summerbrook Rd. where a student said he was dealing with issues on social media.
•information on Legacy Knoll Lane where a Jackson County School System official said a juvenile reportedly made an inappropriate comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.