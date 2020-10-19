A woman was arrested on drug charges October 14 at a Jefferson residence.
LaDonna Nix, 29, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) were following up on information about illegal drug activity at 83 Hammond Rd., Jefferson, when they learned Nix intended to transport an undisclosed amount of heroin to an individual that was on the scene.
Shortly after Nix arrived she was found with quantities of heroin and methamphetamine. Nix was arrested on the scene and transported to the Jackson County Jail without incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
For additional information about the ARDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for ARDEO@appalachiantf on Twitter or follow on Facebook@appalachianrdeo and/or Instagram.
The ARDEO is a multi-agency unit that consist of the following sheriff’s offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County and Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department, the Lavonia Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
