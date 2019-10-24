Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to St. Mary’s Hospital by a nurse of a woman who was assaulted recently on Cabin Creek Dr.
The woman said her boyfriend punched her in the face, causing bruising around her eye and nose. Her mother said there were other abuses not reported. The woman refused to press charges because he has a pending drug charge, but said she would press charges if he could get mental help.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•a man on Wages Bridge Rd. complained about a neighbor’s dog killing two of his goats.
•a woman on Dogwood Dr. complained about her nephew acting “out of his mind.”
•a woman on Jim David Rd. complained about people throwing rocks at her residence.
•a woman on Jim David Rd. complained about finding her vehicle damaged.
•complaints of a man “snooping” around a residence on Wilson Cemetery Rd.
•assisted EMS with a woman experiencing a medical episode in a vehicle on Summit Heights Dr.
•complaints of a scam call on Hwy. 334.
•assisted EMS with a woman complaining of stomach pains on Antioch Church Rd.
ATHENS
Incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Athens/South Jackson were:
•tools and a fuel can were stolen from a vehicle on Old Commerce Rd.
•a couple on Brock Rd. complained about their private information being fraudulently obtained by someone from Florida.
•complaints of shingles stolen from a property on Oak Grove Rd.
•ATV reported stolen from Timber Ridge Dr.
•a woman on Ashley Ln. noticed damage to her vehicle after leaving a car wash.
•a woman at the J&J Flea Market complained about buying a pair of defective headphones.
•a man reported a walking stick stolen from his property on Cane Creek Rd.
