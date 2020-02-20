Jefferson Police Department officers recently met a woman on Dry Pond Rd. who said she was assaulted by her boyfriend. A friend was with her and she confirmed the assault.
The woman said she went to a restaurant with the boyfriend and the friend and when they returned to their residence, she asked for the vehicle keys to drive somewhere with the friend. The boyfriend allegedly threw the keys at the woman and threatened to beat her before grabbing her by the neck and kicking the driver’s side of the vehicle several times. The friend told officers a similar story.
The officer went to the residence on Railroad St., but the boyfriend was not there to give his account of the events.
PHYSICAL DISPUTE BETWEEN A TRUCK DRIVER AND SECURITY GUARD
Jefferson PD officers recently responded to a distribution center on Logistics Center Pkwy. where a confrontation between a truck driver and a security guard became physical.
The guard said the driver forced his way into the guard shack to take paperwork. The truck driver reportedly told her he needed to keep a copy of the paperwork, but the guard said the copier was stolen so he would either need to take a picture of the paperwork or leave.
The driver entered the guard shack and grabbed the paperwork, refusing to hand it back to the guard and he allegedly pushed her twice. Security footage confirmed the guard’s account and the officer noted that the driver “elbowed” the guard twice.
A witness pulled the two apart and the driver started walking back to his tractor trailer. The guard then charged at the driver, but there was no footage of the second altercation.
TWO MEN ARRESTED FOR DISRUPTING INVESTIGATION
Two men were recently arrested by Jefferson PD officers for interfering with an investigation and possibly attempting to push an officer.
A Jefferson PD officer was on Douglas Dr. because of complaints of juveniles covering the road with snow. Michael James Cosmano, 48, 119 Douglas Dr., and William Reed, 38, 116 Douglas Dr., allegedly interfered with the officers questioning of parties involved in a dispute over the snow. Cosmano was yelling at the officer and one of the parties and told him to leave. Reed intervened and got between Cosmano and the officer and allegedly tried to push the officer.
Both were arrested for disorderly conduct and Reed was also charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the Jefferson PD were:
•Russell Winfred Jordan, 35, 245 Ednaville Rd., Braselton – attempting to elude officers, obstruction of law enforcement officers and reckless driving. A Jefferson PD officer attempted to stop Jordan’s vehicle for driving with a suspended license plate and having a brake light out. Jordan tried to elude officers and one of the passengers said they punched Jordan multiple times to get him to stop. All of the passengers said they tried to convince him to stop and they feared for their safety.
•Robert Wayne Pelham, 49, 61 Harris Ln., Jefferson – theft by taking.
•Billy Martin, 57, 376 Athens St., Jefferson – warrant service.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Jefferson PD were:
•a Jefferson Middle School student reported his Apple AirPods stolen.
•a gas station attendant on Hwy. 129 reported a counterfeit $20 bill that someone attempted to use to buy gasoline.
•a woman on Maria Cir. reported her vehicle stolen from her driveway. The woman said she left her keys in her front door and the thief took the keys from the door to steal the vehicle.
•a woman reported a camera and its case stolen from her vehicle on Jefferson Blvd.
•employees at Dominos on Winder Hwy. reported threats and general unruliness from customers. A woman complained about not receiving sauce with her delivery and came to the store. The woman tripped as she entered and she claimed one of the employees threw sauce at her. Her husband walked in and told employees he would return when the store closed.
•a couple on Cherrywood Ct. reported fraudulent activity on their checking account. Their passwords were changed, the suspects attempted to buy a gift card and attempted to open several credit accounts.
•a man reported two steel beams, a cast iron stove and a boat trailer stolen from a property on Peachtree Rd.
•Jefferson Elementary School administrators visited a residence on Oak Ln. to drop off homework to a student who had been absent recently. They found the student home alone and contacted the mother. The mother thought it was OK for the child to be home alone before a babysitter arrived. The child was reportedly absent because of the flu.
•assisted EMS with a woman who passed out on Peachtree Rd. The woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•a man on MLK Ave. says someone tried to sabotage his work vehicle to get him fired. He said the brakes in his vehicle stopped working, causing him to run a red light and nearly cause an accident.
•a man on Sterling Lake Way said he received text messages from his ex-girlfriend threatening him and his children.
•a JMS student was caught with a vape pen.
•a man on Hwy. 129 said a vehicle merged into his lane and struck the passenger side of his vehicle without stopping.
•a woman on Soque Cir. complained about her teenage daughter leaving the residence without permission. While an officer was at the residence, the daughter contacted the mother and said she needed to be picked up from Lula.
•a woman on Elrod Ave. complained about a vehicle parking in front of her and her parents’ residences.
•a man said his residence on Grand Oak Dr. was entered and jewelry belonging to a guest was stolen while he and the guest were grocery shopping.
•a man on Hwy. 129 reported his license plate stolen off his trailer.
•verbal dispute between a husband and wife on West Shores Dr. The husband said he wanted to leave the residence but his wife wouldn’t let him.
•a man on Holders Siding Rd. reported a trencher stolen from his property.
•verbal dispute between two women on Pine St. where both wanted to fight the other.
•rear-end accident when a vehicle suddenly stopped on Lee St.
•rear-end accident involving three vehicles at JHS.
•a vehicle on Hwy. 124 failed to yield to a vehicle in the traffic circle on Hwy. 11 causing both vehicles to collide.
•a vehicle on Concord Rd. didn’t turn wide enough entering the QuikTrip parking lot and struck a vehicle exiting the area.
•rear-end accident in a turn lane on Hwy. 129.
•rear-end accident on I-85 when one vehicle failed to stop in time when a vehicle ahead stopped for traffic.
•rear-end accident at the intersection of Horace Head Rd. and Dry Pond Rd.
