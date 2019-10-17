A woman on Hamilton Dr. recently contacted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office complaining about being assaulted by her step-child’s mother during a custody exchange.
The exchange happened on Hwy. 15. The woman said the mother opened her rear, driver’s side door and punched her in the back of the head before slapping her a few times. The mother allegedly threatened to further assault the woman.
The incident ended when the child got into the mother’s vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•a woman on Winder Hwy. reported two rings valued at $16,000 stolen from her residence.
•assisted EMS with an overdose on Jackson Trail. Rd.
•multiple complaints of a dog roaming the area of Wellford Ave.
•a woman on Trotters Tr. complained about a child banging on her door demanding his phone.
•vehicle accident into a ditch on Johnson Mill Rd.
•a man complained about a vehicle and trailer side-swiping his vehicle on I-85.
•a couple on Harold Phillips Rd. complained about a neighbor cutting grass on their property.
•verbal dispute between a father and son on Adams Rd.
•a woman said a vehicle left the road to pass her vehicle, causing a side-swipe accident on Holly Springs Rd.
•a man on Cassidy Cv. complained about a neighbor harassing workers on his property.
•complaints of a man going door-to-door on Links Blvd.
•complaints of juvenile’s driving golf carts recklessly on Traditions Way.
•assisted EMS with a man having a medical episode on Hunter Rd.
•assisted Georgia State Patrol with vehicle accidents on Hwy. 82, Hwy. 15 and Jett Roberts Rd.
•complaints of noise disturbances on Hunter Rd,
•woman reported a suspicious man coming to her door on Chatham Ct.
•a man on Harris Ln. complained about the mother of his child taking the child while he was at work.
•assisted EMS with a man who passed out and fell into a ditch on Harris Ln.
•dispute between a married couple over infidelity on Nightingale St.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Winder Hwy.
•a woman complained about road rage from a following vehicle on I-85.
•a woman reported a scam call on Hwy. 82.
•vehicle accident with a stop sign on Hwy. 82.
•woman reported seeing people on her property with flashlights on Hunters Run.
•a woman on Gilbert Rd. complained about a neighbor’s dog chasing her cats.
•a woman complained about vehicles blocking her driveway on Raven Ridge.
•family dispute on Psalms Dr.
