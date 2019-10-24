Commerce PD officers recently responded to a domestic assault on Hill St. where a woman was reportedly assaulted by her boyfriend.
The woman had visible injuries on her chest and arms. She claimed the boyfriend “body slammed” her in their daughter’s room. He allegedly threatened to shoot her with a handgun after finding out police were called. The woman said her three-year old daughter told her she was scared during the incident.
The boyfriend left the scene before officers arrived. Commerce PD has warrants for his arrest on charges of battery and cruelty to children. A friend took the woman to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the Commerce PD were:
•William Seagraves, 50, 390 Oliver Ridge Rd., Commerce – warrant service.
•Tyrus Duran Cornish, 42, 127 Pine Ave., Commerce – warrant service.
•Pedro Juan Colon, 28, 793 Pixley Dr., Riverdale – possession of a controlled substance.
•Virgilio Samuel Torres, 21, 1029 Trinity Ave., Bronx, N.Y. – warrant service and driving with a suspended license.
•Linda Gail King, 40, 205 Brookwood Ave., Commerce – warrant service.
•David Scott Cook, 47, 981 Old Airport Rd., Commerce – warrant service.
•Penny Denise Waters, 42, 583 Neese Commerce Rd., Commerce – warrant service.
•Ashley Nicole Whatley, 27, 196 Trout Ln., Commerce – driving with a suspended license and attempting to elude officers.
•James Dwight Everhart, 33, 431 Stoyle Hattaway Rd., Danielsville – warrant service.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•complaints of dogs fighting on Creekdale Dr.
•a man on Barber St. reported chainsaws and tools stolen from his shed.
•Commerce PD officers were called to a residence on Ila Rd. for a welfare check on a man. Officers entered the residence and found the man dead.
•a man on Homer Rd. complained about a man using his business account without permission to buy over $1,000 in painting supplies.
•physical dispute between a mother and daughter on Heritage Hills Dr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.