Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently arrested a woman on New Liberty Church Rd. who attacked a man and threatened him and herself with a firearm and a knife.
The victim said he was listening to music when Shannon Odell, no age or address given, cut his phone charger. The victim admitted to breaking her vape pen in retaliation and then claimed she started hitting him. Odell then allegedly grabbed a gun and a magazine from the kitchen and threatened to shoot him before turning the gun towards herself. A witness on scene grabbed the gun from Odell and then she grabbed a knife and continued the threats, but the witness took the knife away as well.
Odell claimed the man threatened to assault her first, but she admitted to hitting the man and grabbing the gun. She claimed she grabbed the gun to get the man to leave, but denied attempting to harm anyone and said she didn’t remember where the knife came from.
Because of the use of weapons during a dispute, the deputy arrested Odell and charged her with battery.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the JCSO were:
•Travis August Pearson, 22, no address given – probation violation.
•Adam Leroy York, 28, 1345 Bolling Rd., Baldwin – probation violation.
•Peggy Extine Leland, 81, 6352 Brady Rd., Murrayville – hold for other agency.
•Stacy Marie Wilson, 40, 719 Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder – hold for other agency.
•Patrick Eugene Burt, 30, 4135 Hwy. 124, Jefferson – driving with a suspended license and possession of methamphetamine.
•Kimberly Elaine Griffin, 30, 166 North fifth Ave., Winder – theft by taking.
•Rudolph Fabian Hester, 42, 1704 Mary Lou Ln., Atlanta – probation violation.
•Christian Alan Saavedra, 23, 121 Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson – failure to appear and probation violation.
•Richard Francis Whalley Jr., 30, 52 Golden Nugget Way, Maysville – aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.
•Robert Zachary Wilson, 26, 79 Bowman Mill Rd., Winder – theft by taking.
•Jody McCarter Brown, 36, 313 Lake Side Dr., Westminister, S.C. – probation violation.
•Jonathan Colby Franklin, 26, 184 Danielsville St., Jefferson – distribution of marijuana.
•Eric Michael Hathcock, 19, 104 Juniper Ln., Athens – probation violation.
•Robert Wayne Jackson, 41, 4479 Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass – obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•William Justin Nunn, 38, 154 Ila Rd., Commerce – failure to appear and theft by taking.
•Joshua Blue Pruitt, 39, 511 Hightower Trl., Jefferson – hold for other agency, theft by receiving and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•James Lee Stafford, 30, 8580 Old Keith’s Bridge Rd., Gainesville – probation violation.
•Darcy Leonard Williams, 35, 496 Ruth St., Athens – probation violation.
•Christopher Brian Meyer, 31, 773 Ila Rd., Commerce – hold for other agency.
•Darrell Dean Sizemore, no age or address given – driving with a suspended license.
•Rory Anderson Ensing, no age or address given – possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and loitering or prowling.
•Erik Lara, no age or address given – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Sharee Rosalee Lunsford, no age or address given – warrant service.
•Leonel Lopez, no age or address given – driving without a license and hit and run.
•James Scott Ward, no age or address given - warrant service.
