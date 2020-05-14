A Jefferson woman said a man, about whom she had a “negative conversation,” came to her Mayberry Ln. residence and attacked her multiple times last week.
The woman told Jefferson police that a friend, with whom she’d had the conversation, warned her that the man was coming to her home to confront her. She said she allowed the man in her residence after he banged on her apartment door. She said he proceeded to grab her hair, pulling some out, and then shoved her to the floor and kicked her several times before leaving.
The woman didn’t notify police, and the man returned. She said she let him in the residence again and a similar incident occurred with him pulling her hair and pushing her to the ground. He then punched her in the head and pushed her outside the residence, according to the incident report. She said he turned over several chairs and a coffee table while inside the apartment.
When she re-entered the apartment, he struck her again and pushed her onto the stairs before leaving, according to the report.
The woman didn’t call 9-1-1 until the following day. Pictures of her injuries were taken according to the incident report.
Other incidents recently reported to the Jefferson Police Department were:
•deposit account fraud on Sycamore St. where the complainant said he cashed a $175 payroll check for a man, and then received a bank notice that the check had been deposited in an online bank account prior cashing the check for the man.
•financial identity fraud on Brockton Rd. where a woman said her son made $1,054 worth of withdrawals from her account without her permission. She also suspected him of taking an additional $191 over four withdrawals.
•criminal trespass on Ivy Ln. where a man said someone broke the driver’s side window of his car.
•information on Cypress Dr. where a man said his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend is threatening him through text messages and phone calls. The man said the ex-boyfriend has previously been arrested in Oconee County for making threats against him and his girlfriend. He said the man has made threats against his life, as well as the lives of his children and girlfriend.
•information on Fieldcrest Ct. where a man said his estranged girlfriend took $647 worth of tools without his permission.
•domestic dispute on Georgia Belle Dr. where a woman said her boyfriend started yelling at her and took her phone and keys after she visited a male friend.
