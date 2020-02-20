A woman on Staghorn Trl. recently told Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies she believes her ex-boyfriend is stalking her.
She said twice recently, a vehicle has driven by her parent’s residence and slowed down while passing. The ex-boyfriend was arrested for domestic violence, but was released from jail recently and she believes the boyfriend is driving the vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•a man on New Kings Bridge Rd. complained about his teenage daughter leaving their residence in his vehicle. The daughter returned and told her father and deputies that she just wanted to take a drive.
•a woman on Willard Pittman Rd. complained about hearing someone outside her front and back doors.
•a woman on Cooper Farm Rd. complained about finding her front door open. Deputies arrived and found the woman’s ex-boyfriend there getting his belongings.
•complaints of gunshots near New Kings Bridge Rd.
•a woman on Cabin Creek Dr. said her neighbor shot and killed her dog when it was running loose.
•a woman on Sanford Dr. said her autistic teenage daughter destroyed multiple pieces of pottery and threw a television onto the floor.
•vehicle accident into a ditch on Hwy. 441.
•a woman on Wilson Cemetery Rd. reported her dog missing and believes it was stolen because her mail carrier said she saw the dog with another man on a leash.
•a woman on Pace Dr. said she heard knocking outside her residence.
