A woman was recently arrested in Commerce after she was reportedly found passed out with a young child in the vehicle.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for the driving under the influence (DUI)-endangerment of child under age 14 and improper stopping report on Hwy. 15.
The caller said a woman and a male passenger were passed out at the wheel of a running vehicle. The driver also reportedly woke up and tried to drive away when the caller knocked on the window.
Officers said the female driver and a male passenger didn't appear to comprehend commands.
The woman denied drinking or taking any narcotics, but said she'd been given an antibiotic. She was arrested after a field sobriety test.
The male passenger and child were picked up by a family member.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD were:
- truancy on Jefferson Rd. where a guardian let a juvenile miss over 22 days of school.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Ila Rd. where officers found marijuana and a scale during a traffic stop.
- theft by shoplifting and warrant executed on Homer Rd. where three people were criminally trespassed from a store after reportedly stealing items. Two of them were also arrested for a warrant. One of the arrestees had a pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue.
- civil matter on Ridgeway Rd. where a woman reported issues with a security company.
- public assist on South Elm St. where a woman turned over a damaged firearm.
- criminal trespass on Louise Dr. where someone reported their neighbor had put a fence over the property line.
- information on Maysville Rd. where a man said someone sold his commercial dryers and didn't want to pay him what he thought they were worth.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and expired registration on I-85 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Homer Rd. where a man said a saw was damaged after he left it with a trailer on the side of the road.
- battery-family violence and obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency call on Shankle Rd. where a man was arrested after a domestic dispute. A woman said the man struck her and took her phone.
- information on Crestwood Cir. where a woman reported a lost wallet.
- warrant served on Ila Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- theft by conversion on Hwy. 334 where a woman reported someone didn't pay her the full amount for a dog she sold.
- domestic dispute on Northwood Dr. where a woman reported a family member used profane language when trying to get his daughter. He also reportedly pushed his daughter and told her "Come on, let's go."
- information on Jefferson Rd. where officers found two teenagers had parked their vehicles on the field at Commerce Middle School. Their parents were contacted.
