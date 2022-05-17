A woman was recently arrested after reportedly swinging at a paramedic.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about the woman on Hwy. 124. It appears the woman was having a mental issue. Someone had reported she was standing in the roadway talking to trees.
Multiple people tried to get her into an ambulance and MED unit personnel told a deputy that she had swung at them, trying to hit them.
The woman was reportedly non-compliant throughout the encounter. Jail staff had to remove her from the patrol car.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- suspicious activity; missing person; and vehicle taken without permission on Stillmeadow Dr. where a man took a vehicle without permission and family members couldn't locate him.
- entering auto on S. Elm St. where a woman reported her wallet was missing from a church parking lot.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Maysville Rd. where a man shot himself in the head in a parked vehicle during an argument with a passenger.
- dispute on Ila Rd. where people argued over a golf fee.
- obstruction of officers and disorderly conduct on Belview Homes where deputies were called to assist the Commerce Police Department. A large crowd (approximately 75 people) were around when deputies arrived and they attempted to get them to disperse. One woman was reportedly confrontational and asked to leave. When she refused, one deputy reportedly attempted to remove her from her vehicle and said that if she didn't exit the vehicle, they would use a taser. The taser was never used. The woman was ultimately taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center due to a medical condition.
- theft by taking on Apple Valley Rd. where a man reported a scooter was missing.
- agency assist on Belview Homes where deputies assisted the CPD by transporting a woman to the jail after a fight.
- agency assist and transport on Maysville Rd. where a juvenile was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
- possession, manufacture, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana on Veterans Memorial Pkwy. where someone dropped a substance (possibly a drug).
- civil matter on Ila Rd. where someone reported a company overcharged for towing.
- affray on Hoods Mill Rd. where an incident occurred between two students.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a student reportedly made a threat.
- criminal trespass on Old Airport Rd. where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning at a residence that she'd been told not to return to.
JEFFERSON
- Department of Family and Children Services referral (DFCS) and juvenile issue on Overlook Ln. where a juvenile's parents took her to the hospital for a mental health evaluation after she threw things around the house and hit a family member.
- dispute on Hunter Rd. where family members had a verbal argument over cigarettes. One of then reportedly threw items into the front yard.
- custody dispute on Feldspar Dr. where a woman reported her ex-husband wouldn't return their child.
- dispute on Adams Rd. where a couple argued and one of them reportedly flipped an ironing board.
- theft by taking on Lebanon Church Rd. where a man reported missing keys.
- damage to a vehicle on Ellis Banks Rd. where a vehicle had minor damage after the driver ran off the road.
- agency assist on I-85 N where deputies were called to assist the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck involving injuries. One person was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
- information on Brockton Loop where a man reported someone removed a vehicle.
- dispute on County Farm Rd. where two parents had an altercation at a children's baseball game.
- damage to a vehicle on Bill Wright Rd. where a vehicle struck a tree.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 82 S where a man reported a stolen cell phone.
- burglary on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a woman reported a man took two televisions from her home, along with other items.
- insurance violation on Ethridge Rd. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- mental person on Hog Mountain Rd. where a woman was returned to her family and she was reported walking in the area.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 N where a man said a piece of wood fell off a vehicle and damaged his vehicle.
- theft by taking on Geiger Rd. where a cattle gate was taken.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a woman reported another vehicle struck hers.
- stalking on Gray Field Ct. where a woman reported a family member came to her residence, but she doesn't want to communicate with her.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman wanted to file a complaint against a deputy who she said forcibly removed her from her vehicle during a previous incident in Commerce.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 N where a woman said her vehicle was damaged after she struck an unknown object.
- abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled or elderly person on Muscadine Way. Deputies received a referral from Adult Protective Services regarding a possible neglect.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 Bus where deputies assisted with a wreck with injuries.
- information on I. W. Davis Rd. where suspected methamphetamine was turned over the the Jackson County Correctional Institute.
- public drunkenness on Traditions Way where an intoxicated man reportedly refused to leave a restaurant after causing a disturbance. He ultimately agreed to leave.
- dispute on Swann Rd. where a mother and daughter reportedly had an argument. Both claimed the other threw items.
- suspicious activity on Double Bridges Rd. where a woman thought she heard someone walking on her property.
- warrant service on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on County Farm Rd. where two people met, thinking they were at Lamar Murphy Park, but they were within the guard line of the county correctional institute.
- dispute on Canal St. where neighbors had an ongoing dispute. Deputies said there was a crowd at the location (about 15-20 people).
- harassing communications on Feldspar Dr. where a woman reported her Social Security Number had been compromised.
- dispute on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a man and woman argued.
- burglary-second degree and theft by taking on Bill Wright Rd. where a man approached people who were on his aunt's property. Someone had also broken into a shed on the property.
- agency assist and suicide threats on Adams Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after making comments about self-harm.
- possible overdose on Lake Point Ct. where two people were taken to the hospital after a possible overdose. Narcan was administered to both.
- suspicious activity on Stan Evans Dr. where someone reported questionable material was found on a family member's phone.
- violation of oath by a public officer and extortion on Jackson Pkwy. where a woman said a judge didn't handle paperwork correctly and overcharged her for a criminal warrant application.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity and warrant service on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a woman was arrested for a warrant after someone reported she was standing in the middle of the road and staring at the sky.
- criminal trespass on Plainview Rd. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning after he was found picking sticks off a tree.
- animal complaint on Unity Church Rd. where a dog reportedly bit and scratched a juvenile, leaving superficial scrapes.
- threats on Hillside Way where family members argued and one of them made "veiled threats."
- dispute on Plainview Rd. where a man reported his neighbor shot through the tree line, hitting their shop with bird shot.
- dispute on Pinetree Cir. where multiple people argued and one of them reportedly threatened to shoot up their house.
- dispute on Rolling Ridge (Gillsville) where two people had a verbal dispute.
- simple assault and criminal trespass on Fountain Dr. (Gillsville) where a man was arrested after reportedly yelling at people and punching a glass display. He also yelled at deputies and jail staff.
- battery/simple battery-family violence and criminal damage to property-second degree on Boone Rd. where a woman was arrested after reportedly breaking into a residence by using rebar to break the glass out of a door. She also reportedly bit a man and barricaded herself in the bathroom. Deputies had to force the door open after the woman refused to get out of the shower.
- information on Red Oak Rd. where deputies were called for information provided by a student.
NICHOLSON
- juvenile issue on Sanford Dr. where a mobile crisis unit was called after a juvenile had an outburst, damaging items and kicking a person in the chest.
- dispute on Blackthorne Rd. where a man reportedly yelled and used profanity in front of a juvenile.
- civil matter on Jim David Rd. where people argued over a rental issue.
- warrant service on Lakeview Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported a suspicious man.
- welfare check on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where officers checked on a juvenile who had gotten a black eye while kicking a soccer ball.
- civil matter on Wages Bridges Rd. where a man reported his estranged wife took their children.
- suspicious activity on Brockton Rd. where a man reported people were on his property.
- threats on Stapler Dr. where a woman received a spam call that was threatening.
- information on Ivy Creek Dr. where someone reported theft of money orders.
- damage to a vehicle on Kesler Rd. where a vehicle was damaged after running off the road.
- damage to a vehicle on Sanford Dr. where a vehicle struck a power pole that was being carried on a truck.
- harassing communications on Hawks Ct. where a woman reported her neighbor had slandered her name.
- lost/found item on Hawks Ct. where a man reported a lost wallet.
- damage to a vehicle on Waterford Cove where a patrol car was damaged after backing over a piece of rebar.
- information and Adult Protective Services referral on Hwy. 334 where EMS was called for a malnourished woman, but she refused care.
- driving without a license and speeding on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Lakeview Dr. where two people were found in a vehicle putting their pants back on.
NORTH JACKSON
- agency assist on Hwy. 60 where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck with injuries.
- criminal damage to property-second degree on Nichols Rd. where there was severe damage to a residence and vehicle. A cabinet door was ripped off the hinges, tables were smashed, windows broken and a door was broken, among other damages. Suspected methamphetamine was also found. A suspect was damaged.
- damage to a vehicle on Wayne Poultry Rd. where two vehicles struck the other's side mirror.
- suspicious activity on Nichols Rd. where a man was retrieving his belongings.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- warrant service on Nichols Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant.
SOUTH JACKSON
- damage to property on New Kings Bridge Rd. where someone struck a mailbox.
- civil matter on Jefferson Rd. where two people had a physical altercation and one of them wanted the other to leave the property.
- damage to property on Savage Rd. where two people had road rash injuries after a motorcycle wreck. The driver said they lost control after a speeding vehicle crossed over in their lane.
- dispute on October Woods Dr. where a woman reported another woman had caused a scene, charged at her and pushed her.
- dispute on Richmar Rd. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- suspicious activity on Commerce Rd. where a man went to sleep in a vehicle.
- civil matter on Hwy. 330 where a man didn't want his roommate's boyfriend at the residence.
- abandoned vehicle and damage to a vehicle on Commerce Rd. where a wrecked vehicle was towed.
- welfare check on Commerce Rd. where deputies checked on a man who was OK.
- suspicious activity and warrant service on Mallory Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant after someone reported people were asleep in a vehicle.
- agency assist on Jefferson Rd. where deputies assisted with a possible overdose.
WEST JACKSON
- custody dispute on Hwy. 332 where a woman reported her children's father wouldn't bring the children for visitation.
- driving in violation of license restrictions; insurance violation; and headlight violation on Hwy. 124 where a juvenile was stopped for the mentioned traffic violations and turned over to a family member.
- welfare check on New Liberty Church Rd. where officers checked on a woman who was retrieving her belongings at a residence. Both she and a man had claimed the other had threatened to burn their belongings.
- custody dispute on Skelton Rd. where a man reported his ex-wife planned to get their children before the appointed time.
- information on Ednaville Rd. where deputies searched for a missing vehicle, but didn't find it.
- suspicious activity and missing person on Hwy. 53 where a man was returned to his family after he was found walking along the side of the road.
- suspicious activity on New Liberty Church Rd. where a camper was parked on the side of the road.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a juvenile was parked at Hoschton City Park and said he and friends were playing a game.
- agency assist on Hwy. 332 where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck. They found a vehicle sitting in the middle of the intersection, which head heavy front end damage. The driver had reportedly fled.
- damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone struck a mailbox.
- suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where someone reported vehicles in the area. Someone on the scene said they were taking pictures of their trucks.
- suspicious activity on William Freeman Rd. where a woman thought someone was in her shed.
- agency assist on Hwy. 60 where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- civil matter on Hunting Hills Dr. where a woman reported an ongoing issue with her neighbors videoing her and her dogs.
- possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of THC oil; possession of drug-related objects; obstruction of officers; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; DUI-alcohol; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; and failure to maintain lane on I-85 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop after someone reported a vehicle was "all over the roadway." The driver also reportedly crashed into a wall, but kept going. Deputies stopped the suspect, but he fled in the vehicle when they got out of the patrol car. He ultimately stopped and deputies smelled alcohol on him. He was arrested after refusing to put his phone down and complete a field sobriety test. Deputies found suspected marijuana in the vehicle, along with a vape pen with suspected THC, scales, a rolling machine and a firearm.
- warrant service and obstruction of officers on Hwy. 53 where a man was arrested after a call about someone shoplifting beer. The man reportedly wouldn't give his identity information to officers. He reportedly resisted arrest by pulling his hands away.
- lost/found item on McEver Ln. where a woman reported a lost identification card.
- suspicious activity on Davenport Rd. where a man thought someone may have stolen a check.
- information on Moons Bridge Rd. where a man reported a possible burglary.
- agency assist on I-85 S where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- custody dispute on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman reported her ex-husband did not pick up their children from school.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a man slept in a vehicle in a parking lot. He also had an open container of alcohol, but did not seem impaired.
- harassing communication on Jefferson Ave. where a woman reported a man made inappropriate contact with her.
- information on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman reported her ex's girlfriend harassed her.
- damage to a vehicle and hit and run on Hwy. 124 where a woman said a vehicle struck hers in a parking lot.
- financial transaction card theft on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported someone made a fraudulent charge on her account.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where two people were found putting their clothes back on in a vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone banged on the door of a store.
- suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman slept in a vehicle.
- agency assist on Manor Lake Cir. where a man was taken to the hospital after he reportedly chased nursing staff while holding a pair of scissors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.