A woman was recently arrested after making threats toward another woman via social media.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department arrested the suspect for terroristic threats and acts after the alleged victim reported the threats.
The suspect reportedly sent vulgar messages threatening to fight and hurt the other woman. She told officers that her comments were meant to instill fear in the other woman because of what she said about her brother.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the JPD included:
- deceased person on Concord Rd. where a woman was found deceased.
- medication issue on Hamilton Dr. where a woman said her puppy consumed medication.
- lost wallet on Hwy. 129.
- information on Red Tail Rd. where a woman reported a man she previously dated showed up at her residence and tried to get in her bed. He also reportedly poured coconut oil on her car and ripped a camera from its location.
- accidental damage on John B. Brooks Rd. where a vehicle window was damaged.
- unauthorized use of a financial transaction card on MLK Ave. where a man said someone used a company credit card to make online purchases.
- theft by conversion on Clay Dr. where a man bought tires from a seller on Facebook marketplace, but the seller stopped responding to his messages after the buyer sent the money.
- wanted person located; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of a controlled substance on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers arrested the man for a warrant and later found marijuana, Oxycodone/Acetaminophen pills in the vehicle, along with a firearm.
- domestic dispute on Hillside Dr. where two siblings got into an argument about how one of them spoke to someone. The argument eventually turned physical and the fight was separated by a family member.
- information on Ruddy Duck Way where a man yelled and cursed at juveniles riding golf carts.
- theft by taking on Sycamore St. where a man reported a stolen tag.
- two-vehicle wreck with one injury on Old Pendergrass Rd. One person complained of back pain, but declined treatment.
- information on I-85 where a man reported a board came loose from another vehicle and struck his vehicle.
- failure to maintain lane; driving under the influence (DUI); and possession of an open container of alcohol on Galilee Church Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The man reportedly appeared disoriented and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- affray on Pine St. where a woman said her boyfriend and her son got into a fight.
- miscellaneous report on Dixie Red Ave. where a dog bit a child on the hand.
- information on Fairlane Dr. where a man fell through a floor and was looked at by EMS. Officers learned the property owner had refused to repair several issues in the home.
- miscellaneous report on Lakeridge Ct. where a vehicle glass was shattered.
- domestic dispute on Elberta Dr. where a man and woman had conflicting stories about a physical dispute.
- information on E. Public Square where a customer got upset about a sandwich order at a fast-food restaurant. The customer reportedly threatened a store employee and cursed at staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.