A woman reported that a group of people surrounded her car at MLK Jr. Dr. and Hillside Dr. She said one woman had pointed a gun at her, but she remained in her vehicle and called 911 for help.
The woman who allegedly pointed the gun was later found at her home in Arcade, but a search of her vehicle didn't turn up any weapons.
No charges were filed in the incident.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Jefferson Police Department were:
•information on Academy Church Rd. where a woman reported she paid the wrong person on a cash app.
•domestic dispute on Danielsville St. where a woman reported a man yelled at her, hit her in the face and refused to let her leave her residence. The man had left with the woman's keys before officers arrived.
•information on Jefferson Terrace where a woman reported a neighbor tried to "get into her business" by asking about a man who was staying with her. The neighbor was concerned the man was taking advantage of the woman.
•financial identity fraud walk-in report where a man said someone had made two fraudulent transactions using his account.
•information on Washington St. where a man reported his ex-wife violated a custody agreement.
•civil matter on Lynn Ave. where a man reported several of his belongings were missing from a guest house he rented. The homeowner said she didn't know what he was talking about and said he hadn't paid her for rent or utilities. She also accused the man of slashing the tires on her vehicle and removing a license plate.
•information on Peach Hill Cir. where a man and woman argued and both were injured in the process. The man was injured after the woman threw gravel at him. The woman was injured after cutting her finger with a knife.
•information on Jefferson Walk Cir. where a kid punched another in the back of the head.
•information on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman reported she was having trouble with a woman who was staying in her basement. The complainant refused to let the woman back onto the property, but she broke the gate on the driveway and broken the door to the apartment. There was also apparently a physical dispute. The complainant said the tenant pulled her hair and the tenant said the complainant had bent her thumb back and bit her finger. The tenant ultimately left the residence.
•theft by taking on Washington St. where someone took earbuds and a tablet from a store vendor.
•domestic dispute on Maria Cir. where a mother and daughter argued over bringing in the trash. The mother reportedly slapped the daughter, who then grabbed her arms.
•theft by taking on Woodmont Ln. where a woman reported Loratab was missing.
•forgery on Sycamore St. where a woman reported her estranged husband tried to cash a check with her name on it.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of a drug-related object; and operating a vehicle with suspended registration on Hwy. 129. Officers stopped a vehicle that had suspended registration. They smelled marijuana and cited the driver after finding the substance, along with a grinder.
•information on Peachtree Rd. where a woman reported a man who she rents a room from entered her room and was cursing and yelling about the front for an air conditioning unit. When she said she didn't know where it was, the man said he was going to slash her tires.
•information on Hwy. 129 where a man said someone called him, claiming to be with the Treasury and U.S. Marshal's Office. The caller said they were looking for him.
•information on Duke St. where family members got into an argument and two females agreed to move out. One of them had no where else to go and called 911 after she suspected one of the residents wouldn't let her in to the residence.
•simple battery-Family Violence Act and third degree cruelty to children on Maria Cir. where a juvenile was taken to Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center after an altercation with her mother. The juvenile said her mother grabbed her by the hair and she defended herself. But the mother and a juvenile witness said the juvenile suspect threw punches/slaps at the mother.
•information on Oak St. where officers were called for a possibly intoxicated woman trying to drive a truck. Officers couldn't determine if she was intoxicated. She was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation after she called her ride by using a straw she as chewing on.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Washington St. where officers stopped a vehicle for a tag violation and smelled marijuana. They cited the driver after she turned over the substance.
•information on Lynn Ave. where a woman said her sister moved her belongings out of their apartment. The sister later got into the complainant's face and blew in it and also threatened her.
•speeding on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for traveling over 100 miles-per-hour in a 70-mph zone. The occupants were moving around in the vehicle and one of them said they had a gun. The officer removed and searched the occupants and retrieved the firearm. They also found marijuana shake in the vehicle. The driver was cited for speeding and they were released.
•simple battery on Kissam St. where several people had conflicting accounts of a physical altercation between two men. One man said the other attacked him while he was asleep. The other said he had confronted him about beating his mother and sister and the man reached in his pocket (where he keeps a pocket knife) so the man struck him in the jaw. Witnesses also had conflicting stories.
•financial identity fraud on Redtail Rd. where a woman said her debit card was fraudulently used.
•agency assist on Old Pendergrass Rd. where officers were called to assist the Jackson County Sheriff's Office with a possible stolen vehicle. According to the JPD report, the deputy had occupants at gun point. When officers arrived, the occupants had been detained.
•information on Peach Hill Circle where a man said a woman broke his belongings.
•civil matter on Hwy. 129 where a woman tried to return a reptile after she found it was dead two hours after she purchased it, but the seller wouldn't accept returns.
•possession of a drug-related objects; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and operating a vehicle with suspended registration on Hog Mountain Rd. Officers stopped a vehicle with suspended registration and smelled marijuana inside. The driver was cited after officers found the substance and a scale.
•criminal trespass on Peach Hill Circle where a man reported a woman broke the glass in his front door, poured washing liquid on the floor and damaged a blender.
•information on Gower Court where a woman reported someone tried to implement a change of address for a family member without the power to do so.
•information on Sycamore St. where a man reported someone texted him, saying they knew what he drove and where he lived.
• a woman reported harassment via text messages from an ex-boyfriend.
• an injured man being taken to a hospital was lost at the Kroger parking lot in Jefferson. Friends driving the bleeding man had stopped there after becoming lost. None of the men spoke English. The man had injured himself at a residence in Jefferson after becoming angry while drinking.
• a man was issued a citation for going 110 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-85.
• a telephone scam was reported on Blakewood Ct.
• a domestic dispute was reported on Lynn Ave.
• a light fixture was stolen from a home under construction on Canter Way.
• a custody dispute was reported on Duke St.
• assisted with a wreck at Hwy. 11 and Hwy. 129 intersection where one person was injured.
