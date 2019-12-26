A woman on Grandview Dr. recently complained to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies about threats made by her uncle based on false accusations made by her sister.
The woman and her sister were recently at a hospital for their mother and they got into an argument. After the incident, the woman said she began receiving threatening text messages from an uncle who lives in another state towards her and her boyfriend. According to the threats, the sister accused the woman of holding a gun to the sister’s head at the hospital; during the dispute.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•a man on Bailey Park Ct. complained about his teenage daughter being unruly. He also reported finding social media messages sent by the teen about wanting to overdose on pills.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with separate two-vehicle accidents on Hwy. 82 and Commerce Rd.
•a man on Hwy. 82 complained about his ex-girlfriend refusing to return his vehicle.
•complaints of fraudulent checks being cashed from the Jackson EMC account. Both checks were for $200.
•a woman on Sandy Rd. reported finding her boyfriend dead.
•staff at Kubota on McClure Industrial Blvd. complained about a woman driving recklessly into the parking lot. The woman, who is not an employee, complained about Kubota employees driving recklessly on Hog Mountain Rd. and she followed them to confront them and Kubota security.
•a woman on Preakness Trl. reported her husband leaving the residence intoxicated and making threats to harm himself.
•a woman on Honeysuckle Ct. complained about a man buying her a gun. The woman said she’s a convicted felon and isn’t allowed to have a firearm.
•a man on Duncan’s Mill Ln., complained about his wife locking him out of their residence, taking his vehicle from his work parking lot and slashing the tires. A woman who is helping the man also complained about the wife threatening her.
•conducted a welfare check on a woman on Jameson Ct. The woman said she went out on a date the night before and the man she was with was weird and changed his relationship status. She said she was now with a friend in Dacula.
•a man on Commerce Rd. complained about hearing a gunshot and wanting a couple removed from a camper on the property. The couple own the camper and said the man broke into the camper earlier in the day.
•a woman on Hwy. 334 complained about constant text messages from a nephew.
•a post office vehicle struck another vehicle on Maddox Hill Rd.
•vehicle accident with a deer on McNeal Rd.
•a man driving on Hwy. 129 complained about a driver “shooting him the bird,” but the man also admitted he wasn’t driving “the way he should.”
•single vehicle accident into a ditch on Storey Ln.
•complaints of people shooting guns near W.O. Smith Rd.
•a man on Duncan Mill Ln. complained about his estranged wife locking him out of their residence and preventing him from gathering his belongings.
•a security officer at a warehouse on Raco Pkwy. reported someone claiming they had permission to be at the facility and becoming upset when they were denied entry.
•assisted EMS with an elderly man having a panic attack on Brockton Loop.
•a woman on Raven Ridge complained about someone writing “watch yourself” in the dew on her vehicle. The woman believes the culprit is a man her family has had problems with since her daughter’s wedding and this man has sent threats in the past.
•stood by while a woman took her medication on Lyle Field Rd. The woman’s daughter says the woman will only take her medication if an officer is present.
•complaints of bright lights and loud noises on Skelton Rd. The commotion was coming from a construction crew at the new Jackson County High School site.
•a motorist on I-85 says another vehicle failed to maintain its lane and side-swiped her vehicle.
•a woman on Preakness Trl. complained about her husband leaving their residence intoxicated.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with an accident involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.