Winterville woman damaged vehicles at Tabo’s Food Mart.
On Monday, October 25, Jefferson Police Department officers responded to Tabo’s on Lee St. where a female was striking cars with a golf club and trying to break windows.
The female was standing in front of Metro PCS when officers arrived and witnesses advised she was the one damaging the vehicles.
The female’s sister, who works at Metro PCS, stated she had been in a struggle with her sister as she was attempting to call 911 about her sister damaging the first vehicle with a golf club, and had dropped her phone, breaking it. She said she had to run back inside to call 911 and at that time her sister took a cinder block and began striking the second vehicle causing damage on the hood, roof, windshield, driver’s side window, front bumper and front quarter panel.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•information report on Blue Billed Xing, Jefferson, where a man reported fraud involving investments he had made.
•lost/mislaid property at Waffle House, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man reported a lost wallet.
•runaway/missing person at a Storey St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her 18-year-old daughter missing. The daughter was later located.
•verbal dispute between a husband and wife at a Plantation Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious person and assist medical unit at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where an incoherent man, who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic, was reported to have been in the bathroom for several hours. The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for treatment.
•driving while unlicensed at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a man reported someone had poured a “dark colored soda” on the back of his vehicle while it was parked at this location.
•information report at Revival Tap Room, South Public Square, Jefferson, where a food truck was reportedly parked in the front parking lot without a permit.
•information report at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a vendor reported a couple had stolen a $15 belt from her booth.
•information report on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a car was found in a ditch. When contacted, the owner of the car from Gwinnett County stated the car had been stolen.
•information report at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had used his personal banking account for two separate mobile charges totaling over $3,767.
•information report on Banks Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported the theft of some of her daughter’s belongings.
•terroristic threats via computer or computer network at Jefferson High School, Washington St., Jefferson, where a social media threat about a school shooting was reported.
•abandoned vehicle on John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a vehicle with heavy front-end damage was located on the railroad tracks. It appeared the vehicle had struck a raised concrete median.
•terroristic threats and acts at Kubota, McClure Industrial Dr., Jefferson, where an employee had reportedly threatened to “shoot up Kubota.”
•driving while driver’s license is suspended and speeding in excess of maximum limits at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft on U.S. Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man reported his company vehicle had been broken into.
•damage to a vehicle at Jefferson High School, Washington St., Jefferson, where one student reported her vehicle was struck and damaged by the student’s vehicle who parked next to her.
•driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129 at Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•wanted person located and speeding in excess of maximum limits on Hwy. 129 North at Holder Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
