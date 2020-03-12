Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS recently responded to Brooks Dr. where a woman suffered cardiac arrest. EMS pronounced the woman dead at the residence.
The woman reportedly purchased heroin from a man in Athens the night before and used the drug alongside Xanax early in the morning. The man, Ronnie Dwayne Bales, 36, called 911 and was seen crying over the woman in the residence. Bales said he was recovering addict and hadn’t used drugs in several years and he told the woman to not use drugs in front of children.
Bales had a warrant for his arrest for probation violation and he was arrested. Department of Family and Childrens Services personnel retrieved the children.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•a woman on Sanford Rd. argued with a man and woman over their threatening to kick her out of a residence.
•a woman on Tall Timber Trl. said she hired a contractor to remodel her residence last year and paid the man $19,000 to finish the work by a certain date, but the man never finished the work.
•a woman on Pace Dr. reported scam calls about her Social Security number.
•a woman on Hunters Ridge Rd. said she heard loud knocking on her back door. The knocking stopped when her husband arrived.
•two men on Sanford Rd. argued over money and the possession of a set of four-wheeler tires.
•a man found his vehicle damaged on Pace Dr.
•complaints of gunshots near Hwy. 334.
•two sisters got into an argument on Staghorn Trl. One sister and their father wanted the other sister to leave.
•an elderly man was lost at a convenience store on Broad St. The man didn’t know where he was and said he was trying to get to his sister’s residence.
•complaints of gunshots near Jim David Rd.
•complaints of a suspicious man walking on Brockton Rd.
•a woman on Cooper Farm Rd. reported a smart watch and a video game console stolen after an air conditioning company ended work at her residence.
•vehicle accident with a mailbox on Hwy. 334.
•a man on Spud Palmer Rd. said his checking account was used fraudulently at two businesses.
