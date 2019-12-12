A woman on Hale Rd. recently called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office after visiting a residence and finding someone living inside and finding it trashed.
The woman doesn’t live at or own the residence, but she checks on it occasionally and knows no one is allowed to live there. When she visited recently, she found another woman living inside and she told the woman to leave.
Around the residence, she noticed spray paint down the hallway and holes in the walls. She also found carpet ripped up in a bedroom and a stove removed from the kitchen.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•complaints by Jackson EMC of someone tampering with a power box to get free electricity on Pleasant Ct.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident on Gillsville Rd.
•dispute between a husband and wife on Hillside Way over the husband wanting to be with his children on Thanksgiving.
•an anonymous caller reported someone selling methamphetamine on Pinetree Cir.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Gillsville Rd.
•complaints of a woman trespassing on a farm on Diamond Hill Church Rd. where she was recently fired. A man who lives and works on the farm also believes the woman is stalking him.
•a woman on Upland Dr. complained about three dogs chasing and trying to attack her son.
•a man on Hillside Way complained three dogs came inside his father-in-law’s property and attacked his dog.
•a woman on Silver Dollar Rd. believes her grandson broke into a safe in her front yard.
•a man on Deadwyler Rd. believes former residents on his rental property have been tampering with wires on a well pump.
•a woman on 2nd St. believes she heard someone on her front porch.
•a man on Hale Rd. reported items stolen from his vehicle. A bag of tools was taken from the tool box and a wooden box with medications was taken from the cabin.
•a woman recently evicted from a property on Deadwyler Rd. complained about her former landlord yelling at and taking pictures of her. The woman said she was only at the property because the school bus still drops her daughter off at the residence.
•dispute between a man and woman on Green Hill Ct. over SD cards.
•dispute between a father and son on Plainview Rd.
•an airplane pilot believes someone shined a laser into the cockpit of his plane while flying over Maysville.
