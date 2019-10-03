A woman on Jacksons Walk recently told Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies a man followed her to her residence where he was confronted by her parents.
The woman said she was driving home following a vehicle when the vehicle let her pass. The vehicle then got behind her and pulled into her neighborhood behind her. When she pulled in her driveway, the vehicle stopped. She called her parents who were in the residence.
During the conversation between the parents and the driver, the driver reportedly said he had “cop friends” which gave him “special clearances.” He also claimed the woman tailgated him.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•a parent of a Jackson County Comprehensive High School student complained about threats made towards her daughter.
•transported a man to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.
•assisted EMS with a man who had a seizure on Hunter Rd.
•a man was found fishing on a private lake on Louie Ln.
•dispute between a man and a roommate’s ex-girlfriend at his residence on Red Bird Ln.
•a woman was found dead at her residence on Carlton Way.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Apple Valley Rd.
•a man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch on Pleasant Acres Dr. when an oncoming vehicle crossed over into the wrong lane.
•assisted EMS with a vehicle accident on Hwy. 129 with minor injuries.
•complaints of loud music on Johnson Mill Rd.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Brockton Rd.
•a woman reported a suspicious vehicle at her residence on Bennett Cemetery Rd. The vehicle was spotted by a camera. A deputy checked the scene and found two packages which had recently arrived.
•suspicious vehicle parked on the side of Brockton Ln. The driver and occupants were found fishing at a nearby river.
•a business owner on Apex Dr. believes a former employee never returned a fleet fuel credit card and has racked up $3,000 in fraudulent expenses.
•a woman on Nathaniel Dr. reported her son’s television and vehicle battery stolen.
•a woman on Otis Gooch Rd. complained about a woman she has a no-contact order with constantly messaging her.
•a man on Johns Way complained about an odor he believed was from a dead animal. The responding deputy revealed the smell was from chicken manure.
•complaints of a homeless man behind a business on Sycamore St.
•complaints of stolen vehicle batteries on Lebanon Church Rd.
•complaints of illegal land sales on Blair Rose Blvd.
•a man on Hawthorne Dr. reported his hallucinations and was worried about hurting someone.
•a Jackson County school bus driver complained about receiving a threat from a parent.
•complaints of a stolen mattress valued at $550 from Round Barn Mattresses.
•flood lights in a restroom at West Jackson Middle School were reportedly damaged.
•complaints of suspicious men with backpacks on Jackson Trail Rd. A deputy made contact with the men who verified they were hikers and testing hiking gear for a company.
•a man reported teens attempting to enter a vehicle parked across from his residence on Duncan Mills Ln.
•complaints of people fishing in the watershed lake on Waterside Ct. A homeowner later arrived and said she had given the people permission to fish.
•a woman received numerous injuries when she fell down a staircase at her residence on Saddle Trl.
•assisted EMS with an intoxicated man on Hwy. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.