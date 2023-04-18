A woman reportedly gave birth to a baby boy April 14 in a vehicle parked on the shoulder of McNeal Rd. at the intersection of Hwy. 60.
According to an incident report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), a deputy approached the vehicle and saw a man lift his head up from the passenger door. He asked if the man was OK, and the man responded, “My wife just had our baby.”
The deputy checked on the mother and baby, who “appeared to be doing good,” and called a medical unit to transport them to the hospital.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- agency assist on Hood St. where a woman reported her brother broke into a residence while she was out of town.
- suspicious activity on Ridge Mill Ln. where a vehicle stopped in front of a house and then drove off. The vehicle occupants were trying to find a friend's house.
- suspicious activity on B. Wilson Rd. where a man reported another man came to his door and asked if he'd seen his girlfriend.
- theft by taking on Richmond Way where a woman said her vehicle was stolen.
- information on Ila Rd. where a man said someone entered his residence and took things.
- civil matter on Old Airport Rd. where a man wanted to retrieve a camper from a property that he was told not to enter.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an incident was reported at East Jackson Middle School.
- information on Groaning Rock Rd. where a man reported his ex-wife harassed him.
- civil matter on B. Wilson Rd. where a man reported someone didn't honor a contract for payments on a dog.
- agency assist on I-85 where a dump truck hit the bridge.
- damage to a vehicle and driving with an expired license on Hwy. 441 where a man was cited after running off the roadway.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man reported took about $300 worth of merchandise from a store.
JEFFERSON
- warrant service and failure to maintain lane on Winder Hwy. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- welfare check on Shallowford Rd. where someone asked for a welfare check on a woman and her two children. The woman said her ex-husband has been harassing her, including calling law enforcement to conduct welfare checks.
- criminal trespass on Johnson Mill Rd. where a man said a woman hit his truck with a stick and also hit him on the arm with the stick.
- dispute on Story Ln. where multiple people argued about a woman moving out.
- damage to a vehicle on Brockton Rd. where a vehicle hydroplaned and got stuck in a ditch.
- civil matter on Savannah Ln. where a woman reported her estranged husband cut a lock to get a lawn mower.
- dispute on Canoe Dr. where family members argued about a wallet.
- damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Legg Rd. where a vehicle left the road and struck a fence.
- suicide threats on Rambler Inn Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after cutting her wrists, resulting in superficial wounds.
- suspicious activity on Commerce Rd. where a basement light was on.
- civil matter on Winder Hwy. where a woman said she and her husband sent rent money to a man, but he never showed up to sign the lease agreement.
- suspicious activity on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where officers found a door open at a business.
- dispute on Rachel View Ct. where a man and woman argued and a man broke things with a hammer.
- possession of methamphetamine; theft by receiving stolen property; obstruction of officers; and driving while license is suspended on Wolf Way where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly fled on a moped before fleeing on foot. He was ultimately apprehended and officers found suspended methamphetamine and marijuana on him.
- juvenile issue on Sailors Ct. where a woman reported her son had consumed a substance through a vape.
- agency assist on Commerce Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
- civil matter on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported someone didn't pay her back for bond she paid.
- information at West Jackson Middle School where a parent reported possible bullying.
- information on Brockton Loop where two mailboxes were damaged.
- hit and run on I-85 where a woman reported a vehicle side-swiped her vehicle and didn't stop.
- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; driving while license is suspended or revoked; insurance violation; and taillight violation on Segars St. where two men were arrested during a traffic stop. Officers found suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.
- hit and run on I-85 where a woman said another vehicle struck her mirror, but didn't stop.
- harassing communications on Pottersville Ct. where a woman said a family member sent her a text message after being told not to contact her.
- suspicious activity on Clover Mill Dr. where a woman said a trail camera captured photos of a man in her backyard.
- identity fraud on Billie Dean Dr. where a woman said someone used her information to purchase a vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Wingate Cir. where someone reported a suspicious man was pacing around in a cul-de-sac.
- dispute on Bill Wright Rd. where someone reported a family member's behavior and said they appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
- damage to a vehicle on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a man reported his vehicle was damaged while he was at work.
- battery on Lavender Rd. where a man said he got into an argument with two people and one of them struck him in the face.
- information on Winder Hwy. where someone reported an "item of interest" at the Empower Center.
MAYSVILLE
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted the GSP at a wreck involving an overturned semi-truck and injuries. The semi-truck was wrapped around a pillar of the Hwy. 82 Spur overpass. The Georgia Department of Transportation and a bridge inspector were also called.
- dispute on Bob Mann Rd. where neighbors argued after one of them shot a possum.
- burglary on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a woman said she returned home and found a number of items missing, including tools/equipment and a bicycle.
- suspicious activity on Plainview Rd. where a man knocked on someone's door and said he was looking for work.
NICHOLSON
- noise complaint on Jims Ln. where a man reported someone was shooting guns and shrapnel hit his house.
- animal complaint on J. S. Williamson Ct. where a man reported a roaming horse.
- noise complaint on Hwy. 334 where a woman said her neighbors were shooting at night.
- animal complaint on Church St. where a man reported his neighbor's dog chased his son.
- insurance violation on Hwy. 441 where a vehicle was towed during a traffic stop.
- license plate and registration violation on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- damage to a vehicle on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a vehicle struck a tree.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where a woman was parked while waiting for directions. The woman's license was suspended, but officers let her call someone to come pick her up since she had her children with her and they hadn't seen her driving.
- information on Plantation Crossing where officers were called about a possible domestic incident.
- missing person on Staghorn Trail where a woman reported her landlord went missing after going on a cruise.
NORTH JACKSON
- insurance violation on Holly Springs Rd. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop. Officers also found marijuana in the vehicle during an inventory before the vehicle was towed.
- suspicious activity on Oakcrest Ln. where a woman reported a suspicious vehicle was parked and a man was walking around.
- information on Glenn Gee Rd. where a man wanted information about an appropriate age to leave a juvenile home alone.
- suspicious activity on Old State Rd. where a woman reported people were parked near a vacant camper.
- theft by taking on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a man reported someone didn't returned a U-Haul vehicle.
- recovered stolen property on Hwy. 60 where a stolen tractor was found.
SOUTH JACKSON
- civil matter on Mason Dr. where siblings had a dispute over belongings following the death of a family member.
- agency assist on Archer Grove School Rd. where a man said his wife was drunk and needed EMS.
- dispute and civil matter on Hwy. 330 where two men argued over living arrangements.
- suspicious activity on Lebanon Church Rd. where a man reported mail that didn't belong to him was left in his mailbox.
- dispute on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where two people reported a family member's behavior.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where deputies assisted with a wreck involving three vehicles.
- theft by taking on Commerce Rd. where a catalytic converter was stolen.
WEST JACKSON
•information on Hwy. 53 where a woman said her son was cutting himself and taking money from her and his brother.
•damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reportedly crashed a U-haul truck into a fence. The woman, who sustained minor injuries, said the vehicle hydroplaned off the road. A portion of the fence was reportedly destroyed.
•suspicious activity on Stoneview Dr. where a woman said a man, whose car had broken down in front of her property, attempted to open her front door.
•suspicious activity on Stoneview Dr. where a woman said she received camera notifications from her residence alerting her to two males possibly attempting to enter her home. A deputy responded to the residence but reportedly found no one at the scene.
•information on Davenport Rd. where a man said a delivery driver reportedly ran over his dog in a neighbor’s driveway.
•dispute on Morris Creek Dr. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend would not stop attempting to hug her when told repeatedly not to.
•dispute on South Hampton Circle where a man said another man holding a beer confronted him for sitting on a transformer outside his home. He said the other man later came to his residence, rang his doorbell and stood at the door for five minutes. The man said he did not open the door.
•fraud on Wicklow Ct. where a man said Las Vegas police notified him that a man used his name to rent and vehicle and was later charged with driving under the influence.
•welfare check on Manor Lake Circle where a man said his wife wanted to hurt herself, which she denied.
•welfare check on Skelton Rd. where a woman said she feared her ex-boyfriend would overdose on drugs following their breakup. The man fled as a deputy approached his residence because he reportedly had an outstanding arrest warrant. The deputy reported that the man “appeared OK as he was running from the residence.”
•death investigation (non-murder) on Moons Bridge Rd. where a man was found bleeding from the head and not breathing. According to the incident report, a man who’d taken the deceased male to pick up his prescriptions said he believed he had taken an Ambien, attempted to get up, fell and hit his head.
