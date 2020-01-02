A woman missing from Jackson County was recently found safe after being gone for over a day.
Cheryl Candice McNeal was previously last seen on December 26 walking on her driveway on Hwy. 124 towards the road.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page the following day that McNeal was found to be OK.
