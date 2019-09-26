Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies rushed to Mt. Olive Way for a woman who overdosed on prescription medications. Deputies arrested the woman’s husband earlier in the day.
A child called 911 and deputies were led into a bedroom where the woman was found unresponsive. She would occasionally wake up and pass out again while speaking with officers. EMS arrived to take the woman to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
The woman’s mother was called from South Carolina to stay with the children. While on the scene, the deputy noticed several rooms in the residence were without power. DFACS was contacted and planned to meet the grandmother in the morning.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•complaints of tools being stolen from a shop on Hwy. 82.
•reports of a student making inappropriate comments towards a teacher at East Jackson Middle School.
•student found with THC vape at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
•complaints of a suspicious vehicle on Hwy. 441.
•complaints of dumpster divers on Steven B. Tanger Blvd.
•a woman said she leased items from American Home Rental but has been unable to pay and the company is threatening to press charges for not returning the items. The items are at a residence she recently moved out of, and her former roommates are allowing her to retrieve the items.
•a man complained about beer cans dumped on Swain Rd. near his property.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Fincher Dr.
•three EJCHS students were caught vaping in class.
•vehicle caught doing donuts at EJCHS.
•a woman on Glenn Fuller Rd. complained about another woman accusing her of taking money.
•complaints of a vehicle driving recklessly on I-85.
•complaints of a student bringing a lighter to EJMS and burning toilet paper.
