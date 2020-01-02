A Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy was recently punched by a woman on B. Wilson Rd. while attempting to quell a dispute at an apartment.
Atiyya Samad, 28, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce was arrested for the incident and charged with criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless conduct and simple battery.
The JCSO responded to complaints by a woman who informed them Samad was setting a man’s items on fire and posting it on Facebook. There were also three children in the residence, two belonged to the man.
A deputy arrived at the same time of the complainant and noticed some smoke in the residence. the deputy let the complainant and the man retrieve the children. Samad attempted to chase after them saying they weren’t going to touch the children. When the deputy tried to stop Samad, she threw a punch and hit him in the face, damaging his glasses.
More deputies arrived and Samad attempted to flee on foot, but she eventually ran into the apartment and locked herself in a bedroom. The man gave deputies permission to break through the door. Samad was detained soon after.
MAN BEATS ON VEHICLE ON INTERSTATE IN BRASELTON
JCSO deputies recently arrested a man who allegedly jumped on a vehicle pulled over on I-85 and beat on the windshield.
Franquarious Dalintae Norman, 22, 636 East Johnson St., Hartwell reportedly requested the woman he was riding with to pull over during an argument. He allegedly jumped on the hood of the vehicle and punched the windshield several times. Norman’s toddler daughter was in the vehicle.
The woman said she and Norman left a Christmas party near Winder and were arguing. She let him out of her vehicle in that area, but she later picked him back up. They reportedly continued arguing and Norman told the woman to pull over near mile marker 133 on I-85 in Braselton.
Norman claimed the woman attempted to run him over and he claimed he jumped on the hood to protect himself. However, there were no dents on the hood, only footprints, and his hands had marks to suggest he was punching the windshield. Norman was charged with damage to property and simple battery.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the JCSO were:
•David Scott Clark Jr., 19, 15 Maddox Hill Rd., Jefferson – theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
•Laura Ann Latimer, 29, 85 Hightower Ct., Jefferson – theft by receiving stolen property.
•James Michael Reidling Jr., 28, 239 Central Ave., Commerce – theft by receiving stolen property.
•Mary Grace Garmon, 19, 708 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Maysville – failure to appear and hold for other agency.
•Robert Daniel Holt, 35, 352 Jimmy Reynolds Rd., Jefferson – failure to appear.
•Joseph Allen Huckabay, 50, 155 Northview Dr., Athens – hold for other agency.
•Christopher Wayne Keith, 28, 175 Hillside Way, Maysville – driving with a suspended license.
•Klint Allen Kesler, 28, 59 Blue Jay Ct., Nicholson – probation violation.
•Billie Joe Parsons, 34, 5139 Waterworks Rd., Jefferson – hold for other agency and possession of a controlled substance.
•Shane Destry Pilgrim, 32, 354 Cross Creek Ct., Auburn – probation violation.
•Jennifer Lynn Seagraves, 40, 2688 Waterworks Rd., Commerce – fraud, identity theft, bad checks and theft by taking.
•Breana Crystal White, 27, 241 Pinehurst Rd., Lavonia – identity fraud.
•Stephen Jay Womble, 37, 950 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson – driving with a suspended license, entering auto, loitering or prowling and theft by taking.
•Jamarius Xavion Carter, 20, 147 Candler Ct., Athens – hold for other agency.
•Jermaine Jerome Dunn, 36, 276 East Carver Dr., Athens – hold for other agency.
•Matthew Allen Gregory, 25, 30 Glenloch Way, Commerce – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Kenneth Lanier Lowe Jr., 25, 1225 Commerce Rd., Athens – driving without a license.
•Audra Beth Poe, 45, 1941 Hwy. 441, Commerce – DUI-alcohol and hit and run.
•Willie Gene Amerose, 60, 706 Mortar Heights Dr., Watkinsville – probation violation.
•Jackie Wayne Lewis, 45, 2802 Buford Dam Rd., Cumming – probation violation.
•William Chandler McDougald, 55, 148 Geiger Rd., Jefferson – probation violation and theft by taking.
•Lorrie Patrice Fortson, 51, 240 North Ave., Athens – theft by taking.
•Luther Ernest Stephens, 81, 1020 Amber Ways Ave., Hoschton – driving under the influence of drugs.
•Victoria Deon Young, 28, 98 Victoria Rd., Carlton – child abandonment.
•Adam Godsted Beem, 39, 435 Raford Wilson Rd., Commerce – probation violation.
GSP
Arrests made recently by the Georgia State Patrol were:
•Mark Allen Hattaway, 54, 44 Harmony St., Commerce – driving with a suspended license.
•Linda Sue Parsons, 61, 549 Danielsville St., Jefferson – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Joanne Lance Rainwater, 61, 1495 Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass – driving under the influence.
•Brooklin Cierra Beamish, 20, 120 Preserve Dr., Athens – hold for other agency.
•Ryan Demarkus Mack, 25, 203 Roberts St., Buford – driving under the influence, obstruction of law enforcement officers and open container.
•Tyler Lee King, 33, 12104 Jefferson Rd., Athens – driving without a license and driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Willie Lee Cofer Jr., 30, 1529 Danton Dr., Elberton – driving without a license.
