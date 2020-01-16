A woman on Plainview Rd. recently called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office claiming her boyfriend pushed her to the ground during a dispute.
The woman said the boyfriend was looking through her phone and confronted her about conversations she was having. The boyfriend started yelling at her and allegedly pushed her to the ground and wouldn’t allow her to stand up. The boyfriend reportedly took her phone and purse and made her leave his residence.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•vehicle accident with a dog on Maysville Rd.
•complaints of a suspicious vehicle on Green Hill Ct.
•a woman on Red Oak Rd. complained about a fellow resident burning trash in their yard and one of her shirts was among the trash.
•a man on Mangum Bridge Rd. complained about someone taking materials from a residence he owns and stealing his son’s hunting blind from the property.
•complaints of a suspicious person walking behind a fire department on Holly Springs Rd. and running into the woods when a person tried to speak to him.
•a couple on Red Oak Dr. said someone entered their residence and took a television and some tobacco.
•dispute between a couple on Fountain Dr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.