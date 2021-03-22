A woman reported an assault to the Arcade Police Department.
On Monday, March 15, an APD officer was called to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow to speak with a female who stated on March 12 while at the Depot Tavern in Arcade she was assaulted by a male.
She said she was talking with a friend when a male walked up behind the two of them and slammed their heads together.
The female complainant said the man then grabbed her by her right wrist.
She said she sought medical attention due to having a headache and a bruise and knot on her head since the incident.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•warrant executed at Arcade Shell, Athens Hwy.
•assist Athens Clarke County Police Department on Damon Gause Bypass at Athens Hwy., where a vehicle involved in a hit and run was stopped.
•warrant executed on Winder Hwy. at the Jackson County line, where a male was picked up from a Winder Police Department officer.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and expired registration on Hwy. 129 North at Terry Farm Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•no insurance and suspended registration on Hwy. 129 North at Terry Farm Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•welfare check at a Rock Forge Ct. residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on the Damon Gause Bypass at Hwy. 82 South.
•civil matter on Athens Hwy., where a vehicle was being picked up.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Hwy. 129 at Rock Forge Rd.
•welfare check at a Trotters Ridge Rd. residence.
•lost/mislaid property on Hwy. 129 at Rock Forge Rd., where a back pack belonging to a deceased male was found on the railroad tracks.
•civil matter on Athens Hwy.
