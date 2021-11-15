Woman reports being assaulted by her step-father.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, November 8, responded to the Walgreens Distribution Center on Raco Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her step-father followed her vehicle from Apple Valley Rd. to Raco Pkwy. where she worked.
She said he used his vehicle to bump her vehicle in the rear, drove on the side of her vehicle and struck the driver’s side front of her vehicle.
The complainant said when she pulled over her step-father confronted her, struck her in the face with a closed fist more than once and then slammed her car door on her left leg.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•threats at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported she had been threatened by her sister.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where two students reportedly had inappropriate photos on their phones.
•assist Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel in reference to a missing juvenile at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence.
•assist Commerce Police Department personnel at a Crossing Pl., Commerce, residence.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Old Maysville Rd. at King Rd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity on Hickory Dr., Commerce, where a woman reported a man she has an extensive history with had been sending her incessant text messages making threatening comments towards her and her current boyfriend.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student reportedly showed signs of physical abuse possibly occurring at his residence.
•theft by shoplifting at Children’s Place Outlet, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a woman had exited the store with several graphic T-shirts without paying.
•accident with a deer on Jefferson Rd. at Sheep Pasture Rd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity on Maysville Rd. at Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, where an elderly woman was walking on the side of the road, often into traffic.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain lane on Maysville Rd. at Gordon Farm Rd., Commerce, where a couple reported their vehicle was rear-ended by another driver who made a U-turn and drove off in the opposite direction.
•assist motorist with a broken-down tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•simple battery at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a physical altercation between two male students was reported.
•harassing communications at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported he received calls from family members that another man had been posting statements about him on Facebook.
•lost/found item at American Eagle, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a purse was found.
•theft by taking at Billy Cain Ford, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a dealer tag was reported missing.
•civil matter at a W.L. Williams Rd., Commerce, residence, in regards to a man loaning another man money and holding a motorcycle until payment is made.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•animal complaint on Woods Creek Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported cows loose in his backyard.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 129 North at Possum Creek Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle on private property on Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, where one driver backed into an unoccupied vehicle parked in the driveway.
•suspicious activity on Indian River Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her garage door seemed to be open and she could her something moving in her kitchen.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 15 at Maley Rd., Jefferson, where a suspicious male was reported walking down the side of the road.
•assist EMS with traffic control on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a man riding a dirt bike crashed in a file and sustained a broken leg. He was transported for treatment.
•custody dispute at a Tapp Wood Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at an MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officer in pushing a disabled vehicle out of the roadway on Sycamore St. at Peach Hill Dr., Jefferson.
•insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles violation on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. at Concord Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•missing person at a Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a juvenile was reported missing.
•dispute between two men at an April Ln., Jefferson, residence, where the complainant reported the other man, driving a Honda, came around the curve too fast and went through his flower bed causing damage.
•information on Rambler Inn Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported finding an electric Sawzall under some pine straw by the road several days after a wreck in the area.
•dispute between a man and his girlfriend at a Bell Wood Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 at 4W Farm Rd., Jefferson.
•juvenile issue at an Ivey St., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a man reported another vehicle cut him off causing him to run off the roadway and flatten his driver’s side front tire.
•assist EMS at a B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a male was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•dispute between several family members at a Shallowford Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 North at W.J. Dills Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle that struck a dead deer on Hwy. 129 at Athens Hwy., Jefferson, causing damage to the radiator.
•accident with a deer on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•possession of methamphetamine and possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana at a Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•burglary on Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a building had a glass door broken out and shattered on the ground.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 North, Jefferson.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Galilee Church Rd. at Athens Hwy., Jefferson.
•juvenile issue at a Wood Cove, Jefferson, residence.
•death investigation (non-murder) at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity and warrant service on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a Jackson County Road Department employee reported a woman stopped him and got in his vehicle saying she wanted a ride. He said he told her to get out and as he was doing this a man opened the door and pulled her out.
•simple assault at a Caleb Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he was being threatened by another man after the two became involved in a dispute over vehicles the complainant had for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
•TPO service at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson.
•deposit account fraud at a Storey Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his sister hacked into his phone and stole two million dollars from his bank account and this was not the first time and “he is tired of it.”
•display of license plate, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 82 North at Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•accident with a deer and warrant service on Hwy. 124 West at Ellington Dr., Jefferson.
•suicide threats at a Wood Cove, Jefferson, residence.
•loitering or prowling and public indecency at Amazon, Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson, where an employee with security and loss prevention reported a suspicious female without any pants or underwear on was wandering in the lot.
•mental person Piedmont Urgent Care, Panther Dr., Jefferson.
•information on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her neighbor’s cows are coming into her yard.
•harassing communications at a Waterworks Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported he is receiving unwanted telephone calls from her ex-fiance.
•suicide threats at a Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•TPO service at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•assist the Jefferson Police Department with transporting two females from a crash scene on Hwy. 129 at Henry D. Robinson Blvd., Jefferson, to a motel in Braselton.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident on the Interstate 85 ramp, Jefferson, where a car had backed into a parked tanker truck causing damage to one of the hose racks and then left the scene.
•suspicious activity and warrant service on Harold Phillips Rd. at Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a male and female were seen around equipment parked on the side of the road.
•accident with a deer on Fortress Way at Hwy. 124, Jefferson.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Melvin Phillips Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man was found unresponsive.
•abuse/neglect/exploit – disabled/elder person at a Buffalo Trl., Jefferson, residence.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident on Wayne Poultry Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle had been rear-ended by another driver as she sat stationary in traffic.
•harassing communications at a Summit Chase Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her mother-in-law had been texting her and Facebook messaging her after being told several times to stop contacting her.
•damage to a vehicle at Amazon, Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle had been damaged while parked at this location.
•harassing communications and contempt of Superior Court at a Lark Trl., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his ex-wife was continually contacting him via telephone and texting him and she is not supposed to harass, threaten or stalk him per a judge’s order.
GILLSVILLE
Incident reported to the JCSO in Gillsville was:
•dispute between a woman and her husband at a Fountain Dr., Gillsville, residence.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•possession of schedule II drug(s), drugs not in original container, improper stopping on roadway and DUI – multiple substances on Diamond Hill Rd., Maysville, where a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the roadway with a man slumped over in the driver’s seat.
•accident with a deer on Maysville Rd. at Williams Estate Rd., Maysville.
•assist medical unit at a Boone Rd., Maysville, residence.
•battery/simple battery – FVA and warrant service at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a domestic dispute with her brother.
•threats at an Old Miller Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man reported he sent a photo of his penis on Facebook Messenger to his wife and shortly after he began to receive text messages from someone demanding he send him $25,000 or the photo would be sent to the complainant’s family and workplace.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend and civil matter at a Shady Lane Ct., Maysville, residence.
•theft by taking at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a man reported two of his cousins have been stealing items from property he inherited from his deceased father.
•theft by taking at a Plainview Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a woman she had allowed to stay in her home and moved out and taken some of her (complainant’s) property with her.
•theft by taking on Deer Run, Maysville, where a man reported his handgun lost or stolen.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•suspicious activity on Antioch Church Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported seeing a suspicious vehicle pulled out of her neighbor’s driveway.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 at Old Athens Dr., Nicholson.
•warrant service on Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson.
•dispute between neighbors on Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported a neighbor yelled and made rude hand gestures towards her elderly father.
•noise complaint at a Foxfire Dr., Nicholson, residence, where loud music was reported.
•noise complaint on Brooks Dr., Nicholson, where loud music was reported.
•theft by taking on Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported a game rooster missing from her property.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 at Jennings Ln., Nicholson, where a woman ran off the roadway causing damage to her vehicle.
•juvenile issue at a Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 at Birch St., Nicholson, where a woman reported her vehicle had been sideswiped by a man traveling in the right lane.
•dispute between a female and her father at an Ivey Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•burglary and information at a Wages Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported she found the back door damaged and two windows on the rear of the residence had been forced open. The complainant said several items had been taken from the residence, including washer, dryer, glass top stove, TV and riding lawn mower.
•civil matter at a Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her estranged husband was trying to gain entry into her residence.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 129 North at Pond Fork Church Rd., Talmo.
•TPO service at a Rapps Ave., Pendergrass, residence.
•information on Main St., Talmo, where a man reported his truck stolen. He later advised he had located the truck.
•suicide threats at a Darling Ln., Pendergrass, residence.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 North at Point Dr., Pendergrass.
•damage to a vehicle on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported striking a reflector post that was leaning over in the roadway causing damage to her side mirror on her vehicle.
•theft by deception on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where a man posing as an agent of the mobile home park took $2,350 from a female for rent and a deposit.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•lost/found item on Centurion Way, Athens, where a man reported a vehicle tag missing.
•welfare check on a man listed as missing at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•dispute between a man and his girlfriend in a church parking lot on Jefferson River Rd., Athens.
•civil matter at a Commerce Rd., Athens, residence, where a dispute between a man and his ex-wife was reported.
•accident with a deer on Savage Rd. at Bob Wages Rd., Bogart.
•suspicious activity on Cane Creek Rd., Athens, where a woman reported a man broke into her front door while she was sleeping on the couch in front of the front door.
•assist motorist with a broken-down box truck on Hwy. 441 North at Hwy. 334, Athens.
•information on Richmar Rd., Athens, where a dispute was reported between a woman and man.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding on Hwy. 129 North at Brock Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic stop on Jefferson Rd. at John Collier Rd., Athens.
•assist Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida with delivering a death notification to a Rapids Dr., Bogart, resident.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•theft by taking and burglary on John Randolph Dr. where two people reportedly broke into a pharmacy through the drive-through window and stole $2,579 worth of drugs. Oxycontin, Oxycodone, Alprazolam, Promethazine with Codeine were taken from the pharmacy, according to the incident report. Security camera footage reportedly showed the two suspects break the drive-through window, enter the pharmacy and take the medications. The suspects also reportedly disconnected the camera system before leaving.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where emergency medical services were called for a man who seemed “out of it” while at a store, according to the manager. The man refused medical transport but arranged to be picked up by a family member.
•welfare check on Lena Dr. at the request of the Johns Creek Police Department for a man reported missing whose vehicle was possibly at the address. A woman at the residence said she did not know the man, but a deputy later located the man on I-85 after he was seen walking away from a vehicle in a ditch. The man reportedly could not speak but identified himself, through writing his name on paper, to a woman who found him walking alongside the interstate. His name reportedly matched the name of the missing man out of Johns Creek. The man, who had sustained injuries, was turned over to emergency medical services. Johns Creek police were notified that the man was being transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where a man riding a motorcycle reportedly sustained an injury after being struck by a vehicle. According to the incident report, a deputy arrived on the scene to find the man lying in the road with his left leg bleeding. The deputy applied a tourniquet to the leg and waited for emergency medical services to arrive. The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
