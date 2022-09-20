A bullet was recently found in the wall of a North Jackson residence.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called for the report of damage to property on Summersong Pl., Talmo.
The complainant said she heard a loud noise at the residence in the early morning hours of Sept. 9. She later opened curtains on a dining room window and noticed what appeared to be a bullet hole through the window and frame. Debris and glass were also found nearby. A piece of art was also damaged and there was a hole in an adjacent wall.
Deputies said the damaged appeared to have been caused by a bullet. Investigators were called and a bullet was removed from the wall.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- criminal trespass on Clyde Short Rd. where a woman reported another woman took pictures on her property.
- damage to a vehicle on Hoods Mill Rd. where a woman said a rock damaged her windshield.
- welfare check on Berea Rd. where EMS checked on a man who was not feeling well. Family members agreed to stay with him and take care of him.
- suspicious activity on Apple Valley Rd. where a woman reported seeing flashlights in the woods.
- accident with cow on Hwy. 59 where a vehicle was damaged and a cow was killed in a wreck.
- dispute on B. Wilson Rd. where a woman went to a residence to retrieve property, but a family member didn't want them there. The woman reportedly became argumentative with the responding deputy.
- information on Mitchell Rd. where a vehicle wrecked into a power pole.
- warrant service on Hoods Mill Rd. where an East Jackson Comprehensive High School student was arrested for a warrant.
- simple battery on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called to EJCHS for an incident between two students on the bus.
- agency assist on Hwy. 98 where a woman was taken to St. Mary's after she was seen with injuries on her face. Deputies weren't able to get much information from the woman.
- criminal trespass on B. Wilson Rd. where someone moved into an apartment without completing a rental application.
- identity fraud on W.E. King Rd. where a man said someone opened a store credit card account in his name.
- unlawful activities on Hoods Mill Rd. where a man reported someone dumped trash.
- damage to property on Tuxedo Dr. where a vehicle damaged a mailbox.
- suspicious activity on Hoods Mill Rd. where a woman parked somewhere after getting into an argument with her husband.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a deputy heard someone shout "fight" at East Jackson Middle School.
- damage to property on Woods Bridge Rd. where dogs attacked a cow.
- custody dispute on Cabin Creek Rd. where a woman said a man wasn't taking their child to gymnastics because the child was sick.
JEFFERSON
- damage to a vehicle on Brockton Rd. where a vehicle pulled out in front of another, resulting in a two-vehicle collision.
- information on Rock Forge Ln. (Arcade) where a woman reported someone threatened to beat up a juvenile.
- dispute on Delaperriere Loop where a man had an argument with a homeowner's association about painting his residence.
- custody dispute on Hidden Oaks Trail where a man said a family member wouldn't let him pick up his son.
- dispute on Ebenezer Church Rd. where a woman wanted to retrieve belongings.
- noise complaint on Brockton Rd. where a woman complained about a man riding on a four-wheeler while yelling and revving the engine.
- damage to a vehicle on Damon Gause Pkwy. S where a man said he fell asleep while driving and the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled several times. The driver had an injury to his hand.
- dispute on Nathaniel Dr. Everyone involved had left before officers arrived.
- welfare check on Red Bird Dr. where a woman was concerned about her neighbor and her cats.
- harassing communications on Hogans Mill Ct. where a woman said a man sent her harassing messages.
- threats on Jefferson River Rd. where a man said two vehicles were stopped in the roadway and a woman was yelling and striking one of the vehicles with an object. She also reportedly threatened the man when she saw he was watching.
- two counts of criminal interference with government property on Stan Evans Dr. where an inmate damaged a duress button inside a cell.
- warrant service; operating a motor vehicle without registration; and tire violation on Athens St. where a man was arrested after deputies attempted a traffic stop for a tire violation. The man was inside a store and was arrested.
- DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 124 W where a man was arrested after someone reported he drove into a ditch. The man admitted to drinking and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- civil matter on Winder Hwy. where a woman was concerned about her grandchild's welfare.
- dispute on Rock Forge Ct. where a woman said a man damaged items in a residence.
- theft by taking on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman reported her lawn mower was missing.
- suspicious activity on Millstone Trail where a woman said someone contacted her claiming to work for the Social Security office. The caller reportedly got upset when the woman wouldn't give them her information.
- custody dispute on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman said a family member wouldn't give her son to her.
- operating a vehicle without registration or a valid license and insurance violation on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Hightower Trail where a man said another man was in his yard.
- harassing communications on Springbrook Ct. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend repeatedly contacted her and showed up at her house in the night, trying to get in.
- information on 4W Farms Rd. where a man said his wife didn't return home. He later made contact with her and she was OK.
- harassing communications on Hunter Rd. (Arcade) where a woman said she received two harassing voicemails.
- suspicious activity on Oak Grove Rd. where someone heard gunshots.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 W where deputies were called for a vehicle fire. Fire personnel had extinguished the fire when deputies arrived.
- damage to a vehicle on Ethridge Rd. where a vehicle struck a garbage can.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported issues with her son's father.
- simple battery-family violence on Waterworks Rd. where a man reportedly grabbed an infant from a woman and pushed the woman with his elbows.
- damage to a vehicle on Legg Rd. where a man said another vehicle swerved into his lane and struck his vehicle, but the other driver didn't stop.
- possession of methamphetamine; warrant service; obstruction of officers; loitering or prowling; and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Storey Ln. where a man was arrested during a call about suspicious people walking into the woods. The man had a warrant and also had methamphetamine on him, along with a pipe.
- warrant service on Hill Top Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant at a probation office.
- suspicious activity on Carruth Rd. where a man reported hearing gunshots.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 S where a man went onto someone's property and asked for a ride.
- expired registration on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- battery on Sandy Rd. where a woman was banned from a property after a dispute with a man. The woman said the man had shoved her and she bit his finger while they fought. The man said he was attempting to get her to leave when she bit his finger.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a woman said most of the handicap spaced were blocked off at West Jackson Middle School.
- battery on Traditions Way where a man and woman argued in the vehicle and the man forced her out of the car by pushing and pulling her.
- DUI-alcohol on McClure Industrial Dr. where a man was arrested after someone reported an impaired driver. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- theft by taking on Emmaline Ln. where juveniles took packages. They were found and returned the items.
- information on Winder Hwy. where deputies were called to the Empower Center after a juvenile reported inappropriate activity.
- loitering or prowling on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman was arrested after an incident involving a stolen vehicle. According to a passenger, the driver began driving recklessly after seeing a patrol car and said the vehicle had been stolen. The passenger put the car in park and was trying to get out when the driver pulled away, nearly dragging him in the process. Deputies also found a white crystal substance in the vehicle.
MAYSVILLE
- agency assist on Gillsville Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
- suspicious activity on Meadow Lark Way where a woman was concerned that a man might be coming around the house.
- dispute on Hickory Way where two women got into an argument at a residence.
- turning movements violation; texting and driving; open container; and DUI-alcohol on Hwy. 98 where a man was arrested after a wreck. He was arrested after a field sobriety test. The man also reportedly hid two bottles of beer — one of which was open — before deputies arrived.
- loitering or prowling on Bristol Ln. where a man was arrested after going to sleep in someone's manger.
- theft by taking on Unity Church Cir. where a man was arrested after reporting a key ring was stolen.
NICHOLSON
- driving without a license and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 441 a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- acquiring a license plate for purpose of concealing the identity of a vehicle and driving without a license on Hwy. 441 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- dispute on Cabin Creek Dr. where people argued over living arrangements.
- criminal liability and penalties for crimes of computer theft/trespass on Seagraves Mill Rd. (Hull) where a man said his ex-girlfriend sent photos of him that she was able to access through iCloud.
- dispute on Cabin Creek Rd. where a woman and her landlord argued.
- dispute on Hawks Ct. where a woman wanted another woman escorted from her property.
- criminal trespass on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a man reported someone slashed tires on a street sweeper and let the air out of a tire on a backhoe.
- dispute on Cabin Creek Rd. where a landlord apparently attempted to lock a tenant out.
- threats on Line Creek Rd. where a man said another man threatened to kill him.
- damage to property and private property accident on Hwy. 441 where someone struck an ice machine.
- agency assist on Mulberry St. where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- information and mental person on Cooper Farm Rd. where a woman said someone took her phone.
NORTH JACKSON
- agency assist on Main St. where deputies assisted the GSP with a single-vehicle accident during which a vehicle flipped. The driver reportedly appeared to be under the influence, smelled of alcohol and had an open container. She was ultimately arrested.
- obstruction of officers; driving while license is suspended/revoked; failure to maintain lane; and tire violation on I-85 N where a man was arrested after a wreck. The man said someone else was driving, but officers said it appeared he was the driver. He also fled from deputies when they attempted to apprehend him, but he was tackled and detained.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 where a woman heard someone talking and screaming outside her window.
- warrant service on Old Gainesville Hwy. where deputies arrested a man who had a warrant out of Oakwood.
- theft by deception on Old State Rd. where someone called a woman claiming one of her family member's had been arrested. The woman sent the caller money and later found out it was a scam.
- information on Independence Ave. where deputies were called about an incident that happened between two students over summer break.
- suspicious activity on Lanier Rd. where a juvenile had a bruise on their forehead and a scratch on their hand.
SOUTH JACKSON
- dispute on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman thought a family member had poisoned her and she wanted him removed from the residence.
- hit and run on Hwy. 441 where a man reported another driver came into his lane and struck his vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where a woman said another woman and a dog came onto her property and the dog killed one of her cats.
- agency assist on Savage Rd. where an Athens-Clarke County officer struck a guard rail. The scene was turned over the the GSP.
- information on Waterford Pl. where a man got lost in the woods and was ultimately given a courtesy ride.
- lost/found item on Belle Springs Rd. where a man reported his tag was missing.
- dispute on Hwy. 330 where a man reported squatters were on a property.
- damage to a vehicle on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man's vehicle was damaged after leaving the roadway.
- warrant service and transport on Hwy. 129 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- theft by taking on Bear Paw Ct. where a man reported a woman took a package off his porch.
- agency assist on Hwy. 330 where a man was taken to the hospital after he was seen crawling on the side of the road.
- theft by taking on Savage Rd. where a man found mail on the side of the road.
- injuring, tearing down or destruction of mailboxes on Savage Rd. where a woman reported items were pulled from her mailbox and it was destroyed.
- hit and run on Hwy. 441 S where a man said another vehicle struck his vehicle from behind and the other driver left.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 N where a man was taken to the hospital after someone reported he was lying on the side of the road.
WEST JACKSON
•noise complaint on Ontario Ln. where a man said his neighbors were being too loud and keeping him awake. A deputy reported that the neighbors were talking on their patio but not loud enough to cause a disturbance.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a patrol vehicle was damaged while pursuing a motorist. A deputy reportedly drove over a rubber base — which holds the DOT barrels in place – on I-85 while chasing the driver. The rubber base was lying in the right lane on the interstate when the deputy drove over it while shifting lanes, according to the incident report.
•damage to property on Olde Wick Trail where a woman said her neighbors drive through her lawn each time they exit their driveway. According to the incident report, the woman put up a rock and three-foot fence to prevent this from occurring but it was damaged when someone backed into it.
•simple assault and family violence on where a juvenile said his mother punched him in the face several times and pinned him to the floor after he shoved her. The juvenile’s mother said the teen has a history of attacking her and she defended herself. No injuries were reported. A representative of the Department of Juvenile Justice said the juvenile’s actions did not meet the requirements for an arrest.
•theft on Pearl Industrial Ave. where a business owner said an independent contractor collected fees directly from clients rather than having them pay him, per their contract. The business owner said this has been happening for a year and that the misappropriated funds totaled between $22,000 and $50,000.
•suspicious activity on Lamar Ln. where a woman said she did not want her ex-boyfriend on her property.
•juvenile issue on Kiley Dr. where a woman said her step-daughter was acting out and attempting to run away.
•runaway juvenile on Dumar Ln. where a juvenile reportedly went missing after refusing to do his school work. The juvenile reportedly fled to West Jackson Middle School where law enforcement found him.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a student reported photos of her on Snap Chat to an administrator.
•battery on Davenport Rd. where a man said his dog bit him, causing a cut to his right ear. He reportedly told 911 that he and his girlfriend had gotten into a physical dispute, but insisted to the responding deputy that his dog bit him.
•theft on I-85 where the catalytic converter of an abandoned vehicle was reportedly removed.
