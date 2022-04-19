A woman recently reported an altercation with a delivery driver after the driver allegedly ran over her dog.
According to the Arcade Police Department report, the complainant confronted the delivery driver for reportedly running over the dog at a Peppers St. residence. According to the complainant, the driver yelled and cursed at her and said he was in a gang and would have people come to the residence.
He also allegedly took off his shirt and acted like he was about to fight. A witness also observed that encounter.
The complainant said the man left after his girlfriend showed up and told him to get in his van and leave.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the APD included:
- driving without a valid license; expired registration; and no insurance on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- violation of a family violence order on Oak Park Dr. where a woman reported her husband violated a court order by making contact with her.
- animal control on Holder Dr. where someone reported a dog attacked their dog.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where a woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center after complaining of abdominal pain and fever.
- agency assist on Rock Forge Ln. where a man was found asleep in a residence. No one was supposed to be at the residence.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and warrant served on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- no insurance and expired registration on Hwy. 129 where officers stopped a vehicle that didn't have insurance.
- criminal trespass on Athens Hwy. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning after he drove through a yard and through a fence.
- suspicious incident on Hightower Trail where a truck and trailer were parked in a cul-de-sac and officers warned a man about working late into the night and disturbing neighbors.
- civil matter on Swan Rd. where two people had a custody dispute.
