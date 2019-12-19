A woman on MLK Jr., Dr. recently complained to Jefferson Police Department officers of a man harassing her through messages.
The woman said in recent messages, the man claimed she was saying her newborn was his and she wanted a DNA test. She told the man the baby is her husband’s and for him to leave her alone. The man reportedly threatened to contact the Department of Family and Children Services and accuse her of using drugs.
ARRESTS
Arrests made by the Jefferson PD recently were:
•Juarez Darwin Romero, 17, 2945 Alderwood Dr., Doraville – driving without a license.
•Steven Dwight Canup, 50, 366 Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson – warrant service.
•Frankie Don Frazier, 46, 1803 Washington St., Jefferson – driving with a suspended license.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Jefferson PD were:
•two people were cited for possession of marijuana.
•a man on Benton Rd. said he bought SEC Championship Game tickets from a seller on Craigslist but the tickets never arrived.
•physical dispute between a seller and customer at the Pendergrass Flea Market.
•a woman on Ashley Way complained about her fiancé changing the locks to his residence and keeping her from retrieving her belongings.
•a woman on Briarcrest Dr. noticed fraudulent purchases on her checking account.
•a driver on I-85 said a tractor trailer in the left lane side-swiped his vehicle and damaged his mirror.
•a vehicle failed to stay on Washington St. and struck a vehicle parked at Jefferson Plumbing.
•multiple rear-end accidents on Hog Mountain Rd., Hwy. 11 and Hwy. 129.
•a vehicle pulled out into traffic on Kissam St. too soon and struck the side of another vehicle.
•vehicle accident with a mailbox on Ruddy Duck Dr.
•a vehicle rear-ended a trailer n Hwy. 129.
•a vehicle turning onto Hog Mountain Rd. failed to stay in the right lane and side-swiped a vehicle in the left lane.
•a vehicle failed to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 and side-swiped another vehicle.
•rear-end accident involving tractor trailers on I-85.
•a vehicle leaving Racetrac failed to yield and T-boned another vehicle on Hog Mountain Rd.
•a vehicle turning onto New Salem Church Rd., T-boned an oncoming vehicle, bounced off a tire and struck another vehicle.
•multiple vehicle accidents with deer on Hwy. 129 and Hog Mountain Rd.
•a driver of a vehicle on Hwy. 15 said his passenger grabbed the wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into a pole.
•a vehicle turned in front of traffic on Hwy. 129 and was T-boned.
