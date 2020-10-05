A woman that ended up at D’s Chevron on Old Commerce Rd., Athens, told an officer with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office she had been kidnapped.
The complainant advised the woman was acting strange, taking her socks off and talking drinks/food from inside the store.
The woman told officers she was homeless and was begging for people to help her near the area of the Doraville Bus Station when a male approached her and offered to help. She said the man was supposed to give her a ride to a Stone Mountain hotel where her cousin was staying, but instead the man drove her to an unknown location and told her to get out of the vehicle and he took off with her shoes and her backpack.
She stated she walked for approximately one hour until she arrived at D’s Chevron.
While officers were talking to the woman she would display angry verbal outbursts and would yell and scream at people entering and exiting the store, stating she was a federal agent, according to the JCSO report.
The officer reported she didn’t believe he was a police officer and did not trust him, stating she just wanted to go home, but she could not provide an address since she was homeless.
After refusing medical treatment and information on a shelter she was given a courtesy ride to the Jackson/Clarke County line.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•warrant service at the T/A Truck Stop, Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a man was picked up from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel.
•suspicious activity on Steve Reynolds Industrial Blvd. at Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a woman was reported sitting on the side of the road.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at Quality Foods, Maysville Rd., Commerce.
•civil matter at a Homer Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her landlord had been harassing her about responding to an eviction notice in a timely manner.
•dispute at an Edgefield Dr., Commerce, residence, between a woman and her husband whom she is divorcing.
•information report at a Glenn Fuller Cir., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported she had lost her Georgia driver’s license.
•dispute at a Traynham Rd., Commerce, residence, between a female and her grandmother.
•agency assist on Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•dispute at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a juvenile reported her father had hit her mother with a baseball bat.
•information at a Windmill Ln., Commerce, residence, where a small child had arrived at a residence.
•damage to property at Bath and Body Works, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a woman reported she had struck a parked vehicle with her vehicle.
•dispute at a Brenda Dr., Commerce, residence, between a woman and man.
•damage to property at Sonic, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officer reported being rear-ended by another driver while in the drive-thru.
•dispute at a Brand Dr., Commerce, residence, between a woman and man.
•aggravated identity fraud at an Ila Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits had been filed in her name.
•loitering or trespassing at East Jackson Elementary School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where an employee reported some young men had trespassed on school grounds over the weekend.
•criminal trespass at a South Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, residence, where an alarm was activated and the homeowner said it appeared the side door had been tampered with.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a car was reported parked on the side of the road.
•disorderly conduct at East Jackson Elementary School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a parent had reportedly entered the front office and “cursed out” the front office staff.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, in reference to an email that a juvenile sent to a teacher.
•dispute at a Brenda Dr., Commerce, residence, between a man and woman.
•agency assist on Hwy. 334 at Joe Bolton Rd., Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•harassing communications at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a female reported her ex-boyfriend continued to try and make contact with her after she told him the relationship was over.
•theft by taking at Tanger Outlet Mall, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a member of the landscaping crew said a man stole a string trimmer from their enclosed trailer.
•theft by shoplifting at Michael Kors, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where four females had reportedly stolen multiple items.
•agency assist on Johns Way at Crystal Ln., Commerce.
•warrant service on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by shoplifting at Tommy Hilfiger, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where four males had reportedly stolen several items of clothing.
•improper stopping on the roadway and open container violation on W.L. Williams Rd. at Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, where a truck was parked and the driver was slumped over drooling.
•dispute at a Fincher Dr., Commerce, residence, where a man reported being harassed by his neighbors.
•dispute at a Fincher Dr., Commerce, residence, between neighbors.
•suspicious activity at Huber, Hwy. 334, Commerce, residence, where an employee reported a man came up to the guard shack and started yelling at him.
•theft by deception at a Waterworks Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported receiving a fraudulent phone call regarding a past due electric bill.
•damage to property at a Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, where a truck had reportedly struck a storage shed at this location.
•criminal trespass at Double Oaks Golf Course, Ila Rd., Commerce, where a man reported some trees and shrubs on his property had been cut without his permission.
•information on Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported two men dressed in all camouflage were seen by her grandson walking behind her house.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•warrant service on Hwy. 129 North at Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•recovered stolen property an Encore Auto Parts, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where a Lexus reported stolen out of Gwinnett County was located.
•agency assist on Commerce Rd. at County Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•civil matter at an Ivey St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported being harassed by someone who is sending nude pictures of her to friends and acquaintances, and was impersonating her.
•unruly juvenile at an Airport Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•disorderly conduct and public drunkenness at a Woods Way, Jefferson, residence, where a man was reported “cursing and yelling” disturbing the peace.
•suspicious activity at a Lake Point Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a couple were walking around her neighbor’s residence.’
•expired registration and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 124 at White Plains Church Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•identity fraud at Encore Auto Parts, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where an employee reported someone using an account belonging to the business opened an account with Verizon without any knowledge or permission.
•suspicious activity at an Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported some from the Social Security Administration had called and her identity had been stolen.
•civil matter at a Harris Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a man and his son.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Rambler Inn Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman had reportedly kicked her husband, whom she is in the process of divorcing, in the groin area.
•identity fraud at a Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had tried to obtain a bank debit card in her name and have it sent to an Athens address.
•criminal trespass at Yancey Equipment, Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson, where an employee reported someone had cut the lock off their gate and replaced it with a new lock.
•burglary at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported arriving home from work to find a light on inside her home and forced entry into the upper floor of the residence.
•damage to property on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•obedience to traffic control devices required, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and failure to maintain lane on Damon Gause Bypass at Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist and missing person at a W.J. Dills Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•aggravated stalking at a Brockton Loop, Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•criminal trespass at a Beacon Dr., Maysville, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her boyfriend.
•suspicious activity at a South Apple Valley Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he could hear loud voices that sounded like they were on his property.
•information at a Wescott Place residence, Jefferson, where juveniles were reportedly being loud and running around the residence.
•information at a Wellford Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her neighbors dogs bark in the early morning hours.
•suspicious activity reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported he believed his girlfriend’s car had been marked for sex trafficking.
•damage to property on Hwy. 129 at J.T. Elrod Rd., where a vehicle was in the ditch.
•criminal trespass at a Brockton Loop, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had damaged some of her items that she had stored in a chicken house at this location.
•damage to property at a Runts Dr., Jefferson, residence, where two mailboxes had reportedly been damaged.
•suspicious activity at a Worley Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a man and woman were at a vacant residence and no one should be at the residence.
•civil matter at a Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she and he husband were having issues.
•criminal trespass at a Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, residence, where a man who had been asked not to come to the residence showed up.
•dispute at Pendergrass Flea Martket, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a woman reported a man refused to let her and her husband pick up items that belonged to her late father.
•criminal trespass at a Redstone Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his wife.
•dispute at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, residence, between a father and his juvenile son.
•warrant service on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•warrant service on Hwy. 129 North at Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to property on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where an accident was reported.
•dispute at a Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute at a Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•suspicious activity at a Clover Mill Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he had some clean- up work done on his computer remotely and was then contacted by someone saying that he had been on porn sites and he need to pay them $5,000 or else they would turn it over to police.
•information at a Lavista Rd., Jefferson, residence, where the complainant reported a female was being hit by a male.
•dispute at a John Elder Cir., Jefferson, residence, between a mother and her juvenile child.
•civil matter at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her ex-husband was not following a court order to turn over a vehicle to her.
•stalking at an Oak Park Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a possible domestic dispute was reported.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•dispute and warrant service at an Owens Dr., Maysville, residence, where a woman and her boyfriend were involved in a dispute.
•information at Maysville Elementary School, Hwy. 82, Maysville, where the assistant principal reported two students had not been picked up by their mother.
•suspicious activity at a Hillside Way, Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a man she knows has been coming to her residence and knocking on her door.
•animal complaint at a Harmony Church Rd., Gillsville, residence, where a woman reported two Beagles were under her front porch and they appeared to be in poor health.
•suspicious activity at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a man came to her residence and told her someone was shooting at him and chasing him.
•suspicious activity at a Hurricane Shoals Dr., Maysville, residence, where a man reported a vehicle had been doing fish tails on Wheeler Cemetery Rd.
•information at a Fountain Dr., Gillsville, residence, where a loud party was reported.
•theft by taking on Fountain Dr., Gillsville, where a vehicle was reported stolen.
•dispute and warrant service at an Owens Dr., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a dispute with her boyfriend.
•simple battery – FVA at a Red Oak Rd., Maysville, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between two couples.
•battery/simple battery – FVA at a Golden Nugget Way, Maysville, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•dispute at a Green Hill Ct., Maysville, residence, where a man reported another man told him he was going to shoot him.
•suspicious activity and warrant service at a Hickory Way, Maysville, residence, where a man was outside the complainant’s residence.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a crime, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, instructional permits: graduating driver’s licensing and related restrictions, no driver’s license on person and taillight violation at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, location, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•duty upon striking a fixed object on Old Kings Bridge Rd. at Dogwood Dr., Nicholson, where someone reportedly ran over the stop sign and knocked over a power pole.
•deceptive/fraudulent telemarketing felony at a Hawks Ridge, Nicholson, residence, where a man reported he had been receiving phone calls for two days from people stating they work for the Social Security Administration and one advised him he owed taxes and demanded her take care of them over the phone.
•suspicious activity at a Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported hearings dogs barking and seeing someone walking near his residence.
•dispute at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported an on-going issue with her neighbors.
•information report at Dan’s Food Mart, Broad St., Nicholson, where a man reported his grandson missing from his vehicle. The grandson was later located at another family member’s residence.
•dispute at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman had reportedly accused two female house cleaners of taking items from her home.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported someone had fraudulently used his Cash App account.
•suspicious activity at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported hearing noises at the front and back of her residence.
•duty upon striking a fixed object on Old Kings Bridge Rd. at Dogwood Dr., Nicholson, where someone had reportedly run over the stop sign and knocked over a power pole.
•theft by taking at a Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported several items missing from his residence, including a chainsaw, bed comforted, tool set and tool box.
•criminal trespass at a Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a resident reported a man was caught trespassing.
•dispute at a Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her daughter and another individual were fighting at this residence.
•agency assist on New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•assist medical unit at a Staghorn Trl., Nicholson, residence.
•civil matter at a Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his wife, whom he is in the process of divorcing, forced her way into the residence, damaging the door, and took clothes her purchased for their child.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Hwy. 441 North at Pace Dr., Nicholson.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding on Hwy. 441 at Daisy Ln., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass and damage to property at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported someone had broken the driver’s side rear door window on her vehicle.
•suspicious activity at a Hawks Ct., Nicholson, residence, where the complainant reported a male was on the front porch yelling and screaming.
•dispute at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, between two brothers.
•theft by taking at a Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported the theft of a Kubota side-by-side from her carport.
•duty upon striking a fixed object on Old Kings Bridge Rd. at Dogwood Dr., Nicholson, where someone ran over the stop sign and knocked over a power pole.
•dispute at a Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her mother.
•theft by shoplifting at Dollar General, Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where the store manager advised a customer told her a female was stealing merchandise in the store.
•information at a Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported she received a call telling her Social Security number had been compromised and was being used in Texas to launder money into Mexico.
•criminal trespass at a Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a window on the back of her empty house had been broken, there was a footprint on the back door and there were pry marks on the back door, but no entry was made.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•damage to property on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported his vehicle had been damaged by an object that came off a truck traveling the opposite way.
•damage to property on Pond Fork Church Rd. at Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported damage to his vehicle after he hit a deer.
•civil matter at a Kimberly Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a man asked for an escort to retrieve some of his property.
•assist Georgia State Patrol with an accident on Hwy. 129 North, Athens.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Main St., Talmo, where a vehicle with a crying child inside was reported.
•theft by taking on Stockton Farm Rd. at Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where the neighborhood watch sign had been stolen.
•battery/simple battery – FVA at a Belmont Hwy., Talmo, residence, between a woman and man.
•dispute at an Emily Forest Way, Pendergrass, residence.
•information on Lipscomb Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where a person was reported walking on the roadway.
•information at a Banyon Creek, Talmo, residence, where a man reported someone was shooting in the woods and field behind his house and he could hear the bullets whizzing through the trees.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•suspicious activity at Fast Phil’s, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a man reported he had picked another man up in Athens and dropped him off at this location.
•damage to property, duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident and duty to report an accident with injury, death or property damage on Hwy. 330, Bogart, where a single-vehicle traffic accident was reported.
•damage to property on Hwy. 441 at Old U.S. Hwy. 441, Athens, where a man reported his vehicle was damaged when he made contact with a large metal object in the roadway.
•information on Hwy. 129 South at New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a truck was off the roadway in a ditch.
•agency assist on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a single-vehicle traffic accident was reported.
•possession of marijuana and suspicious activity on Hwy. 330, Bogart, where a vehicle was located parked at the Bear Creek fishing area.
•deposit account fraud – bad checks at a Jefferson Rd., Athens, location.
•agency assist on Hwy. 330 at Providence Rd., Statham, where a traffic accident with injuries was reported.
•warrant service on Hwy. 129 South, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist on Savage Rd., Bogart, where a traffic accident was reported.
•TPO service at a Crooked Creek Rd., Athens, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Williams Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported there were two off road/dune buggy style vehicle riding by her house.
•noise complaint at an Archer Grove School Rd., Athens, where a man reported he could hear loud music coming from Oak Grove Mobile Home Park.
•civil matter at a Spencer Way, Athens, residence, where a woman reported a vehicle was parked along the street in the subdivision and it was against HOA regulations.
•warrant service on Hwy. 129 South, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Georgia State patrol with an accident on Hwy. 330 at Providence Rd., Statham.
•assist medical unit at a Drew Ln., Athens, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Hwy. 330 at Crystal Ln. where a traffic accident was reported.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a two-vehicle wreck. There were no injuries. One of the driver's left the scene and told the other driver he'd been drinking.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where a woman was taken to the hospital after having hallucinations and possibly taking a bad batch of methamphetamine.
•possession, manufacture, etc., of certain controlled substances or marijuana on Liberty Bell Run where officers executed a search warrant while looking for a burglary suspect and meth was found.
•information on Wayside Terrace where a woman got on a school bus to tell a child to keep his hands to himself after the child scratched her grandchild. The woman was told not to get on the bus again.
•dispute on Duck Rd. where a woman reported her landlord harassed her. She said the woman is evicting her and yells at her when she's in her yard.
•dispute on Pendergrass Rd. where an estranged couple had an argument over a dog getting a car dirty.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man reported an employee wasn't feeling well and he didn't think it was safe for him to drive. The man said someone was coming to pick him up and that he'd already been checked by a med unit.
•dispute on Joshua Way where a couple had an argument over child custody.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Stoneview Dr. where a man was deceased, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
•agency assist on Bradford Ct. where an ATV accident resulted in non-life threatening injuries.
•civil matter on Davis St. where a man and his landlord were in a dispute over rent money.
•civil matter on Bradford Ct. where a man and his boss got into a dispute over electricity.
•welfare check on Pendergrass Rd. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•animal complaint on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman reported another dog attacked her dog. The woman also hit her head on the pavement while she was trying to stop the attack.
•dispute on Panther Ct. where a woman said her husband took money from her account.
•suicide threats on Eagles Bluff Way where a man who wanted to harm himself was taken to the hospital.
•civil matter on Bradford Ct. where a man was concerned another man wouldn't fix his UTV, which he wrecked.
•information on Bill Watkins Rd. where two people had a custody dispute.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after he was found walking near an abandoned business.
•dispute on Bald Eagle Trace where a woman reported an argument with her husband. She said he was intoxicated and became angry, ultimately leaving in her vehicle.
•driving while license is suspended/revoked and operating a motor vehicle without registration on Skelton Rd. where two people drove four-wheelers on the roadway.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 West where a woman found her vehicle was damaged.
•civil matter on McNeal Rd. where a woman reported a boat she purchased was in bad shape and that the seller asked for $300 to fill out necessary paperwork.
•suspicious activity on City Square St. where officers approached a man who appeared agitated. He said he was uncomfortable with the deputy's firearm.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a door was found partially open.
•agency assist on Ednaville Rd. where officers assisted the Department of Family and Children Services with removing a child from a home. The child's father had a history of violence.
