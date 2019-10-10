A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy recently visited a residence on B. Wilson Rd. to listen to complaints by a woman who said her boyfriend regularly assaults her.
The deputy noticed numerous injuries on the woman’s body, including scrapes and bruises. The woman also believes she has a broken rib because of her trouble breathing and busted eardrums.
Some of the abuse she cataloged included the boyfriend slamming her head against a wall and pushing her off a tall porch. She said he also shoots a pellet gun towards her and that some of the abuse is verbal.
The woman stayed the night at her mother’s residence and was told to call 911 if the boyfriend came.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•an employee at Tommy Hilfiger on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. believes two women stole clothing, but was unsure of the amount.
•vaping paraphernalia was found at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
•a man said his wife overdosed on medications on Glenn Fuller Rd.
•complaints of a suspicious person at a residence on Fred Loggins Rd. The person turned out to be the resident who was remodelling the home.
•an EJCHS student reported her purse stolen.
•complaints of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a residence on Dry Pond Rd. The vehicle was out of gas and the driver returned with gas.
•custody dispute on Blacks Creek Church Rd. between a woman and her father. The father claims the woman is an unfit mother and wants to adopt her child.
•a man spotted a suspicious person on his property on Apple Valley Rd.
•complaints of a black snake inside a residence on Apple Valley Rd.
•welfare check on a man on White Hill School Rd. who appeared to be okay.
•a man reported his residence broken into on Bonds Loop. Nothing was reported stolen.
•an EJCHS student reported their ear buds stolen.
•two students got into a fight at East Jackson Middle School.
•a man on Smith Overhead Bridge Rd. complained about two men coming to his residence twice demanding to speak to a woman. The man said the woman in question was not at the residence.
•an EJCHS student reportedly bit another student
•complaints of a suspicious person filming on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. A deputy made contact with the man who said he was from Jordan and was recording video to show his family back home “how clean America was.”
