A woman recently reported a phone scam after someone contacted her, claiming she'd won a prize

Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the information report on Park Dr. where a woman said someone contacted her, claiming she'd won a new car. When she refused to give them her bank account information and told them it was a scam, the caller reportedly cursed at the woman.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.