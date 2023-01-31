A woman recently reported a phone scam after someone contacted her, claiming she'd won a prize
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the information report on Park Dr. where a woman said someone contacted her, claiming she'd won a new car. When she refused to give them her bank account information and told them it was a scam, the caller reportedly cursed at the woman.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- no proof of insurance on Hwy. 129 where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- miscellaneous report on Gordon St. where a man said someone put water in his gas tank and damaged a radiator hose.
- miscellaneous report on Railroad St. where two people argued about where things were supposed to be stored.
- civil matter on Washington St. where a man reported an issue with a purchase at a store.
- driving under the influence; driving while licensed; failure to maintain lane; failure to signal a lane change or turn; defective tires; and possession of an open container of alcohol on Dry Pond Rd. A man was arrested during a traffic stop after someone reported he was driving into other lanes of traffic and running off the roadway. Officers saw the vehicle failure to maintain lane. They said the male driver smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- DUI-alcohol-less safe and driving on wrong side of the roadway on Academy Church Rd. at Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after officers stopped him for driving into oncoming traffic. The man showed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking.
- lost/mislaid property on Concord Rd. where a woman said she was missing medications.
- harassment on Jefferson Blvd. where a woman said someone harassed her via phone.
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; driving while unlicensed; no registration; and no insurance on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle, but didn't find the substance. Officers did find a firearm in the vehicle.
- possession of marijuana and speeding on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and found around 10 grams of the substance.
- driving while license is suspended on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after hitting another vehicle.
- information on Washington St. where a woman said a man threatened her son.
- two-vehicle accident with an injury on Hog Mountain Rd. where one person was extricated from a vehicle and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
- found property on I-85 where an officer found a bag containing gift cards and identification.
- information on Galilee Church Rd. where officers notified someone about a deceased family member.
- agency assist on Spratlin Dr. where a woman was taken to the hospital after a reported suicide threat. Two doses of Narcan were administered to the woman.
- tag light violation and driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- forgery on Academy Woods Dr. where a man reported three forged checks.
- entering auto on Gordon St. where a man said a firearm was taken from his vehicle.
- information on Dixie Red Ave. where multiple people had a dispute. One person was criminally trespassed until the tenants move out of the residence.
- possession of a controlled substance and wanted person located on Winder Hwy. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop. Officers found a Clonazepam pill near where the man was sitting in the vehicle.
- driving while license is suspended on Martin St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. A female passenger was also cited for having an open container of alcohol.
- driving while unlicensed on Athens St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- forgery on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man reportedly cashed a forged check.
- information on Cheatham Bluff where a woman reported her dog went missing.
- information on Belmont St. where a woman said a man put a gun to his head during an argument.
- suspicious person on Hwy. 129 where a woman reported an unknown man approached her in a parking lot.
- DUI-less safe-alcohol; failure to stop at a stop sign; and defective equipment on Hoschton St. where a man was arrested after officers stopped him for driving on a rim and failing to maintain lane. The man smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. He was arrested after refusing to do any sobriety evaluations.
- entering auto on Gordon St. where a man said a firearm was taken from a vehicle.
- miscellaneous report on Curry Crossing where officers were called for a suicide threat. The man denied wanting to harm himself.
- information report on Hwy. 129 where a man reported an unknown man approached his mother-in-law and daughter in a parking lot.
- miscellaneous report on Lee St. where a woman reported a man yelled and cursed at her.
- damage to property on Jefferson Station where a man said his mailbox was struck by a vehicle.
- driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- criminal damage to property on Dixie Red Ave. where a man reported a residence was damaged by paint.
- financial identity fraud on Washington St. where a woman said someone opened a T-Mobile account in her name.
- theft by taking-felony on Apex Dr. where a man reported wood pallets were missing.
- information on Kissam St. where a woman said her son refused to go to school.
- theft by taking and financial transaction card fraud on Hwy. 129 where a woman took someone's purse, but later returned it. The owner of the purse said someone had also made a purchase using her credit card.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Dry Pond Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- civil matter on Hwy. 129 where a man was criminally trespassed from a store after a dispute over illegal parking.
- information on Jefferson Blvd. where a man reported a woman was banging on his back door. He found her lying face down and shivering. the woman declined being transported to the hospital. A person she lives with drove her back home.
- two-vehicle accident with two injuries on Hwy. 129.
- simple battery on Athens St. where two men argued at a gas station and one of them struck the other. A woman in a vehicle was also holding a gun during the incident.
- obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers; driving while license is suspended; tag light violation; and taillight violation on Winder Hwy. where a man fled on foot from officers during a traffic stop. Officers tased the man, but he continued fleeing. A K-9 unit was unable to track the man down. Officers planned to take out warrants.
