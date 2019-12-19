A woman recently reported a scam to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred on Roller Mill Dr., where a woman complained about a scam caller. The suspect reportedly claimed to be her grandson and needed $8,000 to get out of jail.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with multiple vehicle accidents on Holly Springs Rd., I-85 and Hwy. 129.
•a woman on Traditions Way complained about receiving a collection notice for $311 on an account she did not authorize.
•a man driving on I-85 said another vehicle pushed him into another lane.
•a woman on Nathaniel Dr. complained about her ex-boyfriend walking around her property.
•complaints of a suspicious box on the side of Ellis Banks Rd. The box was found to be empty.
•assisted EMS on Standridge Rd. with a man who was shaking and had trouble breathing while asleep. The man fell and hit his head on a coffee table earlier in the day.
•a deputy caught a man masturbating in a vehicle on Possum Creek Rd.
•a man on Jackson Trail Rd. reported his wife’s grandfather missing. The grandfather has dementia and was told to get out of a vehicle while arguing with his wife. Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers later found the grandfather on Prince Ave.
•a man and woman argued on Hunter Rd. about the woman not wanting to have sex.
•a woman went to a man’s residence on Porter Rd. believing her daughter to be at the residence and she started arguing with the resident. The daughter was not at the residence and the woman was criminally trespassed.
•dispute between two men on Lavender Rd.
•a man on Hunter Rd. complained about his mother locking him out of their residence and leaving his items on the front porch.
•a man on Melvin Phillips Rd. complained about not being paid after delivering fire wood.
•complaints of an improperly parked vehicle on Redstone Rd.
•a tractor trailer driver reported that his truck had hit two parked vehicles on Valentine Industrial Pkwy.
•vehicle accident with a fence on Brockton Loop.
•a woman on B. Whitfield Rd. complained about her daughter’s ex-husband constantly calling her and her daughter.
•a student at Collins Hill High School reported a peer sent Snapchat messages to a Jefferson High School student about shooting up a courthouse, killing officers and committing suicide.
•dispute between a woman and her step-son on B. Whitfield Rd. The woman wanted the step-son to leave the residence, but her husband wanted him to stay.
•a deputy spotted a man walking on Ramblers Inn Rd. The man said he was at a friend’s house when the friend took methamphetamine and made sexual advances towards him.
•a man on Lewis Sailors Rd. reported his trail camera stolen.
•complaints of a forged check being cashed for $600 on Commerce Rd.
•assisted a Jackson County School System social worker with checking on two juveniles who hadn’t attended school in six days. The juveniles are now home schooled and their mother hasn’t yet informed the school.
•a woman on McCreery Rd. reported her shed broken into and her brother’s belongings stolen.
