A woman recently reported seeing someone inside her Commerce residence.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for the report of criminal trespass on Heritage Hills Dr. The complainant said she'd noticed several of her belongings were missing over the past few months. She installed a camera and it showed someone walking through her living room.
The woman, a man and the woman's children were asleep in their room when the incident occurred. They "had no idea" someone was in the house, according to the report.
Officers said there were no signs of forced entry. The woman said an ex-boyfriend may have a key, but she didn't recognize the person in the picture from the camera.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
- suspicious incident on Crossing Place where a woman found a bag tied to her vehicle door handle.
- hit and run on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a man's vehicle was struck in a parking lot.
- information on I-85 N where officers assisted the Braselton Police Department with a chase. The suspect was ultimately arrested. Two other vehicles' tires were also flattened after driving over the stop sticks used to stop the suspect.
- information on Northwood Dr. where a woman didn't return a rental car.
- theft by receiving stolen property-felony; speeding; and driving without a valid license on N. Broad St. where a man was arrested after officers attempted to stop him for speeding on a motorcycle. The man didn't stop for officers, but he was ultimately found hiding at his residence. The motorcycle had been reported stolen.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-combination; driving without a valid license; and open container on I-85 where a man was arrested after he was found lying in a ditch near a wrecked vehicle. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- financial transaction card fraud and theft by taking on Steve Reynolds Industrial Blvd. where a man reported two fraudulent charges on his account. Someone had also taken the man's wallet, but it was later found.
- criminal trespass and unlawful conduct during a 911 call on Roosevelt Blvd. where a juvenile reportedly made threatening comments and damaged someone's mailbox. The Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted.
- theft by taking-felony on Jefferson Rd. where a man said someone broke into his work trailer and stole tools. Someone also painted a vulgar statement on the side of the trailer.
- damage to property on N. Elm St. where a van damaged the roof of a drive-thru.
- criminal trespass on S. Broad St. where a man said a woman broke a window at a residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.