A woman told Arcade Police Department officers on Thursday, April 8, a man has been stalking her.
The complainant reported a male neighbor started stalking her about a year ago and stopped for some time. She said for the past three days the man had been following her to and from her home as well as coming to her place of employment at Arcade Food Mart/Discount Liquor Store on Athens Hwy.
She said the man threatened her when she locked the door to the business to keep him from entering and he stated “I’ll get you.”
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•harassing communications on Athens Hwy., where a woman reported receiving threats from a female threatening to “beat her a$$.”
•suspicious incident at Arcade Congregational Holiness Church, Hwy. 82 South, where the main door to the sanctuary was found standing wide open.
•criminal trespass on Rock Forge Rd., where a man reported damaged to his driveway possibly caused by a heavy truck or dump truck. The complainant stated barriers in the driveway were missing and a large pile of debris had been dumped on the driveway.
•assist Jackson County Sheriff’s Office personnel with a vehicle crash on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Old Kings Bridge Rd.
•suspicious incident on Rock Fore Rd., where a man was on private property that was posted and the property owner did not know him.
•damage to property on Athens Hwy., where a vehicle was caught up in a large tree that was across the highway shutting the road down.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 South.
•welfare check at a Rock Forge Ln. residence at the request of the Jackson County Department of Family and Children Services.
•assist medical unit at Bulldog Package, Athens Hwy., where a female fell off a work stool and hit her head and back. The female was transported to a Gainesville hospital for treatment of her injuries.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Trotters Ridge Rd., where an ATV with two people riding had overturned. Both the adult and child riding complained of injuries.
•no insurance and suspended registration on Damon Gause Bypass, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass and simple assault on Rock Forge Ln., where a dispute was reported between two men with one threatening the other with a ball bat or some type of long, hard stick.
•criminal trespass and simple battery on Peppers St., where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her boyfriend over text messages on the boyfriend’s phone.
•burglary at a Swann Rd. residence, where a man reported money missing from his brother-in-law’s residence. The complainant said when he discovered the $1,390 missing he also found a dog inside the residence and the lights on.
•transport of a man with an outstanding warrant from the old Benton Elementary School, Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
•assist motorist with a disabled car on Hwy. 129.
