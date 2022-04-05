A woman recently reported a suspicious incident in Jefferson involving a registered sex offender.
According to the complainant, a man who is a registered sex offender, approached her juvenile son and asked if he wanted to come to his house and watch his dogs. She added the man has been acting suspiciously, driving through the neighborhood and parking at a cul-de-sac near a kids' park.
The woman said other neighbors said the man had contacted their children as well.
Two similar reports were also made in 2020, according to the Jefferson Police Department report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- miscellaneous report on Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. where a tractor-trailer got stuck and hit a stop sign.
- theft by taking on Hog Mountain Rd. where a woman reported her Airpods were missing.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 129 N where a woman's purse was taken.
- domestic dispute on Old Swimming Pool Rd. where a couple argued and agreed to separate for the night.
- theft of lost/mislaid property on New Salem Church Rd. where a woman reported she misplaced documents related to her son.
- theft by taking-felony on Hwy. 129 where someone took a baker's rack from a vehicle.
- damage to property on Washington St. where a man reported his wife damaged his vehicle with a hammer. A light had also been removed and another one was broken. Someone had also written "f--k you home-wrecking w---e" on the vehicle.
- theft by taking on Duke St. where someone reported a missing license plate decal.
- criminal trespass warning on Jacksons Walk where a man was given a criminal trespass warning after being told to leave a property.
- accident with injuries on I-85 where a man lost control of his vehicle and struck a culvert. The driver had lacerations on his arm and a passenger had abrasions and lacerations on the chest and forehead. Both were taken to the hospital.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a woman was checked by EMS after she slipped and fell.
- information on Athens St. where a tire came off a vehicle.
- agency assist on HDR Dr. where officers assisted the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in locating a suspect.
- civil matter on Washington St. where a woman reported a man refused to pay her for a cleaning service.
- financial identity fraud on Washington St. where a woman reported someone used her debit card to make an online purchase.
- battery on Jimmy Reynolds Dr. where a man was arrested after a domestic dispute turned physical. The alleged victim said the man grabbed her and pinned her to the ground and she fought back.
- theft by taking on Apex Dr. where wood pallets were reported missing.
- criminal trespass on Jefferson Walk Cir. where people argued over a phone and it was damaged in the process.
- financial identity fraud on Sycamore St. where a man received a call from someone claiming to be a police officer, asking him to pay a $4,000 fine.
- information on Spinner Dr. where a woman reported someone tried to open credit cards in her name.
- wanted person located on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Hidden Lakes Trail where a juvenile didn't return home from school.
- information on I-85 N where a man reported someone threw an object out of a vehicle window, which struck his windshield and caused damage.
- possession of marijuana on Dragon Dr. where a student had suspected marijuana on him at school.
