A woman recently informed Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies of an assault by her ex-husband on Darling Ln.
The woman said she was going to drop her child off at her estranged husband’s parents residence for Thanksgiving and he offered to have sex with her. She said she turned down his advances and that made him angry and he told her to leave.
The woman said she tried to take the child. The dispute continued in the garage and the husband allegedly “bearhugged” the woman from behind. She said she escaped by kicking off the wall and the husband punched a hole in the wall.
The husband locked the woman out of the residence at the front door, but she grabbed the child from the back door and left. The woman said in the past he has threatened to rape her for turning down sexual advances and has threatened to shoot her future boyfriends.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•a woman on Turning Leaf Way believes people were trying to break down her front and back doors.
•assisted EMS with a possible overdose on Forrest Lake Ln. A woman at the residence said the man took some drugs the night before and she found him blue in the face and unresponsive.
•a woman on John B. Brooks Rd. said her vehicle was side-swiped while at work.
•a woman on Hwy. 60 complained about a vehicle driving past her residence slowly several times a day.
•complaints of people arguing on Old State Rd. At the property where the supposed argument occurred, two people denied a dispute having taken place.
•a man on Lanier Rd. complained about his ex-wife driving by his residence twice and sending him 30 text messages over the course of five hours.
•a woman on Kimberly Ln. complained about her juvenile son having a violent outburst.
•a woman on Oak Crest Ln. said a teen in her custody was missing. The teen messaged her while deputies were on the scene and he said he was at a cousin’s residence and was going to work the next day.
•a man visiting the cemetery at Cave Springs Church on Holly Springs Rd. said a man was sitting behind the church and left into the woods when he saw him.
•a woman on Darling Ln. complained about her juvenile daughter having an attitude.
•complaints of a suspicious person at Holly Springs Baptist Church. The man said he was walking from The Home Depot in Gainesville to Maysville and was taking a break.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Hwy. 129.
•a woman on Nichols Rd. complained about a man threatening to report her vehicle stolen.
•dispute on Nichols Rd. between a woman and her son and his boyfriend. The woman said she believed the boyfriend punched holes in the wall before the two left.
