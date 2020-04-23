A woman told Jefferson police that her vehicle was stolen while she played on video machines at a convenience store on Lee Street last week.
According to the incident report, she emerged from the store an hour later and noticed her automobile was missing. The keys were left in the ignition.
Video footage showed a man leave the store and drive away in the vehicle. The automobile was recovered two days in Clarke County.
No arrests have been made in connection with the crime.
Other incidents reported to the Jefferson Police Department were:
•theft by taking on Washington St. where a truck was reported stolen from a work site. The front gate of the property had been lifted off its hinge pins.
•theft by shoplifting and obstruction of law enforcement officers on Washington St. where a store worker said she saw a man shoplift items and go to a car with a female. The couple was tracked down and told return the merchandise to be released on a citation. The man did not return due to warrants, but the woman returned most of the items with the exception of two tubs of detergent.
•lost or mislaid property reported on Hog Mountain Rd. where tags to four vehicles at a business were discovered missing.
•information on Hwy. 129 where a woman suspected her ex-boyfriend, who is a convicted felon, of harassing her and taking her handgun from her rental car.
•agency assist on Galilee Church Rd. where an officer administered CPR to a man who had suffered a heart attack. The man was not breathing and did not show a pulse when the officer arrived. The officer took over for a citizen who was performing CPR and continued compressions until a medic arrived. The man began to gurgle and open his eyes at one point. The medic took over and determined that the man was breathing and had a weak pulse. The man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.
•theft by taking on Lynn Ave. where a laptop was reported stolen. There were no signs of forced entry at the residence where the laptop went missing.
