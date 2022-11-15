A woman on Sweetwater Ridge told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that over $79,000 was taken from her bank account following a phone conversation with someone about an alleged fake charge.

She said the number she called came via text while she was visiting her online banking website. She said the person she discussed the matter with asked her to arrange a money wire transfer for $79,198. She said that after the transfer was over that she’d lost that amount from her account.

