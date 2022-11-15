A woman on Sweetwater Ridge told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that over $79,000 was taken from her bank account following a phone conversation with someone about an alleged fake charge.
She said the number she called came via text while she was visiting her online banking website. She said the person she discussed the matter with asked her to arrange a money wire transfer for $79,198. She said that after the transfer was over that she’d lost that amount from her account.
Other recent incidents reported across the county included:
COMMERCE
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called for an incident between two students at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where someone said a possible child abuse referral had been made to the Department of Family and Children Services.
- damage to a vehicle on Hoods Mill Rd. where a vehicle may have been damaged in a parking lot.
- warrant service on Hwy. 98 where deputies retrieved a man who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- suspicious activity and warrant service on Old Ginn Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported he was in a camper, but wasn't supposed to be.
- noise complaint on Hopie Ln. where someone reported loud music.
- burglary-first degree and entering auto on Stark St. where a man was arrested after entering a home and taking vehicle keys. The man said he thought it was his friend's home, but couldn't provide the friend's name. Someone had also entered a vehicle at the residence and removed items from the glove box.
- dispute on Berea Church Rd. where a man said another man drove by his house and made vague threats.
- dispute and battery on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd. where a woman said a man hit and punched her.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on I-85 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where EMS responded to a Med call for a student at EJCHS.
- identity fraud on Old Hoods Mill Rd. where a woman said someone contacted her, claiming her husband had opened a credit card account.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and failure to maintain lane on I-85 S where a man was arrested after wrecking into a concrete barrier. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- entering auto on Hoods Mill Rd. where someone reported a stolen Chromebook at East Jackson Middle School.
- lost/found item on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman lost her purse.
- civil matter on Ridge Mill Ln. where a woman said a loan company said she owed money. Her ex-husband had apparently taken out the loan without her knowledge.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman reported took shirts from a store.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called for an incident between two students at EJMS.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 S where a vehicle was side-swiped.
JEFFERSON
- agency assist on Hwy. 11 at Gable Dr. where a driver was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center after a single-vehicle accident. Deputies smelled alcohol in the vehicle and found two opened cases of beer.
- information on Winder Hwy. where deputies were called for a situation at the Empower Center.
- information on Winder Hwy. where a business reported someone tried to buy a large amount of dog food and pay over the phone. When told he'd have to come to the store, the caller hung up.
- damage to property on Ebenezer Church Rd. where a man reported a residence was damaged after an eviction.
- agency assist; suicide threats; and juvenile issue on Psalms Dr. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after causing bodily harm to himself. The juvenile had superficial wounds to his thigh.
- dispute on Brockton Loop Rd. where siblings argued about a seating space.
- dispute on Cypress Place where a couple said a woman yelled at them and someone almost struck them with a vehicle.
- information on Cabots Creek Dr. where a man reported some of his belongings were missing.
- theft by taking on Psalms Dr. where a man said one of his firearms was missing.
- suspicious activity on Lakeview Terrace where a vehicle was abandoned.
- dispute on Hardin Terrace Cir. where neighbors had an ongoing dispute.
- damage to a vehicle on Damon Gause Pkwy. where a vehicle struck a guardrail. No injuries were reported.
- suspicious activity and transport on Damon Gause Bypass where deputies gave a woman a courtesy ride after she was found on the roadside.
- information on Psalms Dr. where deputies stood by while people unloaded firearms.
- dispute on Brockton Loop where a man and woman had a verbal argument. A TV was damaged during the dispute.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a student reported abuse outside of school.
- aggressive driving on Hwy. 82 N where a man reported a woman was tailgating him and flashing her vehicle's lights.
- battery at Stan Evans Dr. No details were provided.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where someone reported an altercation in a cell.
- battery on Stan Evans Dr. where deputies were notified of a physical altercation between two inmates.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where deputies were called after a student exposed themself to another student on a bus.
- criminal trespass on Oliver Cir. where a woman reported two people were on her property.
- agency assist on Heaven Cir. where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after an argument.
- suspicious activity on Cabots Creek Dr. where a man reported hearing gunshots, but no other neighbors heard it.
- noise complaint on Cypress Place where a man reported his neighbor honked his horn, waking him up.
- motorist assist on Waterworks Rd. where a vehicle wrecked into a ditch.
- civil matter on Maley Rd. where people argued over a deceased man's assets.
- unlawful sales on Lee St. where a woman was arrested for selling nicotine products to someone under age.
- dispute on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where people argued over a lease agreement.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol at a wreck scene.
- harassing communications on Cypress Place where a woman reported harassment from a neighbor.
MAYSVILLE
- information on Hwy. 82 Spur where a student displayed unusual behavior at Maysville Elementary School.
- theft by taking on Pinetree Cir. where a woman reported medication was taken.
- damage to a vehicle on Deadwyler Rd. where a vehicle wrecked into a ditch. No injuries were reported.
- dispute on Maysville Rd. where a man said his brother cursed him out over dinner.
- dispute on Highland Dr. where a man and woman argued and the man threatened to burn the house down.
- suspicious activity and damage to property on Shady Lane Ct. where someone reported a gunshot near their residence. The bullet appeared to have struck a vehicle.
- motorist assist and damage to a vehicle on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. where a tractor-trailer got stuck.
- burglary on Hillside Way where a man said someone entered his residence and took tools.
NICHOLSON
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Ivy Creek Dr. where a woman was arrested after grabbing a man and trying to remove him from a residence.
- entering auto on Cabin Creek Rd. where a woman reported her wallet was missing from her vehicle.
- burglary-second degree on Cabin Creek Dr. where a man reported someone broke into a shop and rook multiple items including tools/equipment.
- reckless driving on Jim David Rd. where a man approached a driver for speeding in a neighborhood. The driver reportedly brandished a weapon believed to be a Glock.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 334 at Seagraves Mill Rd. where a vehicle ran into a ditch. The driver was given a field sobriety test and was determined to be sober.
- theft by taking on Brockton Rd. where a man said someone stole his trash can.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and stop/yield sign violation on Sanford Dr. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- criminal trespass on Hwy. 441 S where a woman said her broken down vehicle had been damaged.
- welfare check on Brooks Dr. where deputies attempted to check on two people, but weren't able to make contact.
- criminal trespass on Shilo Rd. where a man said his vehicle's fuel line was cut.
- welfare check on Hawks Ct. where deputies checked on people at a residence.
- suspicious activity on Cabin Creek Dr. where a woman heard someone in her yard.
NORTH JACKSON
- custody dispute on Old State Rd. where a man reported the mother of his daughter took the daughter from his residence. He also said he stood in front of the vehicle and the woman pushed him down the driveway with the vehicle. He said she also pulled out a shotgun, but didn't point it at him.
- dispute on Old State Rd. where a mother and daughter argued.
- harassing communications on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a woman reported a coworker sent her unwanted text messages.
- simple battery-family violence on Kinney Creek Ln. where someone reported a domestic dispute involving an intoxicated person.
- information on Old State Rd. where deputies were called in reference to a Department of Family and Children Services referral.
- damage to a vehicle on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a vehicle side-swiped another vehicle.
SOUTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity on Ansley Ln. where a woman found her residence door had been left open.
- dispute on Jefferson Rd. where a man was detained and taken to the hospital after a possible drug-related incident. The man reportedly kicked and hit a vehicle, causing damage. He also reportedly poured milk in the vehicle. The man got out of the car and threw his body down a ditch. The man was resistant when deputies attempted to detain him.
- warrant service on Jefferson Rd. where deputies retrieved a man who had a warrant.
- dispute on Hwy. 330 where a man was given a criminal trespass warning from a store. He reportedly cursed at an employee who told him to move from in front of the store.
- agency assist on Archer Grove School Rd. where deputies assisted with trying to find a juvenile reported missing out of Banks County.
- damage to a vehicle on Ashley Ln. where a driver didn't put their vehicle in park and the car rolled into another.
- information on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman said she let a man borrow her vehicle and he didn't return it.
- harassing communications on J.T. Elrod Rd. where a woman reported possible harassment.
- warrant service on Jefferson Rd. where deputies picked up a man who had a warrant.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. where a man was told to leave after hanging out in front of a convenience store.
- dispute on Cane Creek Rd. where a woman reported a dispute that turned physical.
- warrant service on Bob Holman Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported he was knocking on doors and asking for help.
- information on New Kings Bridge Rd. where someone reported inappropriate behavior between two students.
WEST JACKSON
•harassing communications on Frost Cove where a woman said the father of her two children continues to contact her despite being told to stop.
•agency assist on Reece Dr. where an unresponsive male had reportedly fallen while walking to the kitchen. The man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•theft on Pocket Rd. where a man said another man took two of his EBT cards valued at $700.
•suspicious activity on Lame Lane where a deer was reportedly shot on a man’s property. The man reported a deer stand behind his neighbor’s property. A deputy noted that the deer possibly ran onto the man’s property after being shot.
•theft on Davis St. where a man said he paid $5,000 via cashier’s check for a fifth wheel for a lowboy trailer but said he has not been able to reach the seller since March.
•theft on Davis St. where 43 Fed Ex packages were found thrown on the ground. Two packages were reportedly opened with the contents taken. It’s not known what was in the packages.
•hit-and-run on I-85 North where a motorist said the driver of a tractor trailer came out of his lane, struck his vehicle and continued driving. The motorist said the collision caused his vehicle to strike the barrier wall on the left side of the interstate.
•fraud on Registry Lane where a woman said a tag of hers from two years ago is being used by a woman in New York who is being fined by New York authorities for not paying road tolls.
•simple battery and juvenile issue on Ridge Way where a woman said her daughter assaulted her while trying to take her purse. She said her daughter pulled her purse while pushing her neck. The woman said the incident began when her daughter became upset because she couldn’t find her phone and started throwing things.
