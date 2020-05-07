Arcade police responded to an alleged aggravated assault during which a woman said her boyfriend of three years threatened to run her over.
The incident occurred last week at the crossing of Rock Forge Ct. and Rock Forge Rd. where the woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument, and she exited the car.
She said her boyfriend then swerved and hit her with the mirror of his vehicle and told her he was going to run her over.
The woman said she will seek a temporary protective order against him.
Other incidents recently reported to the Arcade Police Department were:
•expired tag and driving with an expired license when a motorist was cited during a traffic stop on Rock Forge Rd. and Rock Forge Ct.
•suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 where the back door to a restaurant was found unlocked. Nothing appeared to have been stolen or out of place, according to the incident report.
•verbal dispute on Athens Hwy. where a man told three males who did not live in a motor home park to leave. A verbal dispute ensued before the males. The men then returned, which lead to another verbal dispute before the group left again.
•hit-and-run on Athens Hwy. where a minivan reportedly struck the ice box at a convenience store, causing damage to the ice container and possibly the vehicle. A witness said the female driver of the vehicle was possibly under the influence of a substance. After the driver argued with a male passenger, who wanted to take over driving duties, the vehicle left.
•agency assist on Hwy. 129 where a man was having a seizure. The man had a warrant out on him from Hall County, but due to his condition the responding officer did not confirm the warrant. The man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional.
•driving unsafely and violation of license restrictions on Woodland Hills Dr. and Woodland Dr. where an officer observed a dirty-bike style motorcycle speeding. The officer located the motorist, who did not have a Class M license required to operate a motorcycle, and cited him.
•disorderly conduct on Rock Forge Ct. where a man was reported to be walking on the road intoxicated with no shirt and cursing at motorists driving past him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.